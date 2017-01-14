Surprise, suprise: Bishop a no-show at polo

I guess she had forgotten to put the arrival of Japan’s prime minister in her diary; seems she has to be in Sydney and that clashes with the very important event, the Portsea Polo. Gosh, she will be missing out on networking with everyone she ever wants to talk to at the one event.

And as for the suggestion in Fairfax this morning, that Julie Bishop should step up to the plate and take on the health portfolio; give me a break. Anyone recall when she was shadow treasurer?

Swanning around the world attending important conferences and top-level meetings while pretending that Australia plays above its weight in foreign policy is so much more fun than getting into the nitty-gritty of health policy.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop will not appear at Saturday’s Portsea Polo, citing the visit of Japan’s Prime Minister as the reason for her absence.

Ms Bishop had been scheduled to attend as a guest of naming sponsor Alfa Romeo but earlier this week it emerged she billed taxpayers to attend last year’s event, which left her attendance at this year’s event in doubt.

A department of finance report shows that the Foreign Minister claimed almost $3000 to attend a marquee at the Portsea Polo event. Vision courtesy ABC News 24

According to sources, her office notified organisers last night to inform them she would not be attending, citing the visit of Shinzo Abe as the reason.

Through the week-long expenses scandal that has plagued the government and on Friday claimed Health Minister Sussan Ley, Ms Bishop’s office had repeatedly refused to confirm her attendance at the polo.

A spokesman for Ms Bishop said she had long intended to be in Sydney for Mr Abe’s visit.

“We never said we were going [to the polo], we never confirmed we were going. That was put out there by others,” he said.