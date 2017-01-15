How do you prevail against this?

The Deep State – what I have called the progressive internationalism – are doing all they can to hobble and destroy Trump even before he enters the White House. This article on The Deep State Strikes Back: The Permanent Campaign Against Donald Trump gets right to the heart of the issue.
Getting most of what I know from the net, and being used to the relatively balanced Australian press, the above front page has been quite a revelation. It is not just that the story is discussed, but driven towards the reader. It is from The Daily Mail as well, which is towards the right of the spectrum and yet, there you are. If you are just someone who takes the news, and the balance of what matters and what does not from the paper you go to if you want to know the football scores, you cannot but be affected. The “sex scandal” is assumed to be true, it is presented as having come from a reputable source that being an “Ex-MI6 officer”, and it is something that must inevitably tend to diminish Trump’s credibility since whatever you might think of the story, you know it is now part of the mythology.
The process is depraved. But when I think that half of Americans are sorry to see Obama leave, it is hard to see Trump prevailing into the long-term. He is of a different cut, he is personally disgusted by the values his enemies display, and he has been warned that these enemies exist, which are all positive. But we will have four years of relentless negativity about Trump, some of which will stick and some of which will not, but all of it will take its toll.
Then there was The New York Times this morning (although yesterday’s paper). Not as sensationalist as The Daily Mail but even more one dimensional. The story on the front page is titled “Blackmail in Russia didn’t die with Soviets” and comes with the sub-head “Kremlin has long history of using compromising material to discredit foes”. I suppose that’s true, but the presumption throughout the paper is that there is something to the story even though there is nothing in it other than some insane fantasy. So we continue inside with “From salacious dossier to political crisis””, “President-elect concedes Russia’s interference in American election”, “A Manchurian candidate” (with the highlight quote “The onus is on the president-elect to prove he’s not Putin’s puppet”) and “Trump takes aim at news media”. There is also “Ode to Obama” with its highlight quote, “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone”. Truly only a Donald Trump has any chance to maintain his balance in such an environment, but it will be very hard going on the evidence I have just seen.
By regarding it as the fish wrapper/dog vomit blotter it clearly is. Who buys these fatuous rags, or bothers with any MSM outlet these days?
the relatively balanced Australian press….no /sarc#?
1. IF it happened, it was consensual.
2. It was a private act, it should be ignored.
3. We should not put up with bullies and blackmail. Particularly from the murdering and thieving Putin.
4. Who cares?
5. I suspect like the Clinton sex tape, this doesn’t exist, because it is most likely completely fabricated.
6. Why is MI-6 working with the Kremlin? Or have they declared for a political ideology, anti-conservatism?
7. Regardless of the legality of prostitution, IF it happened, Trump is a victim of multiple crimes.
8. He’s a man and likes good looking adult women and they consent. This is a good thing.
MSM don’t want to survive? Going about properly! 2017 the end is nigh!
By escalating.
Trump is very good at this and will keep #winning.
I don’t think its a big deal, the MSM has been saying awful stuff about Trump since day one. Its just another story, and the same people believe it, the same old people think its rubbish. But the more bull they publish, the more people are going to conclude that it is the same old shit.
” but it will be very hard going on the evidence I have just seen.”
….What evidence would that be?
Rest assured Steve, Trump is used to playing for keeps. It will be hard going but many of his adversaries are lower grade players who will merely sharpen his resolve. I think he’s gone in with his eyes open and little of this will be a surprise to him. Soon he’ll have the resources of the most powerful office behind him to fight back. So far, so good.
Cant remember the Channel 9 reporters name but Today show early last week was interviewing one about the Trump allegations and the whole fake news angle. The reporter signed off with a throw away line about wondering what other tapes the Russians might have featuring Trump.
Trump is going to get the Abbott666 treatment but far worse. I still cant comprehend how a fit and healthy 50 + year old in speedos at a lifesaver event can be treated with derision when it should be encouraged and reagrded more than the ability to drink beer fast. Same goes for eating an onion to show support for a local farmer.
It’s certainly helping confirm our poor opinion of the MSM. They couldn’t sink much lower, we say, and then they do just that.
Truly only a Donald Trump has any chance to maintain his balance in such an environment
Exactly. This is the truly significant (and somewhat amusing) thing. There are very few public figures that could withstand the sort of barrage of attacks he will have to weather. But he is a real “black swan” who has the background, temperament – and now support – to take on the forces of darkness.
I saw a picture and article splashed on the front of the Herald Sun on Friday morning. All about Greg Hunt’s travel perks for family. News Corp.
My immediate thought was what about that Labor joker Tony Burke who has spent hundreds of thou on his family and new squeeze travelling all over the place. And others of the left.
Where is the bloody balanced scrutiny. Shit they make me sick.
I enjoyed reading this article and noticed none of it it the ABC.
http://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/2017/01/13/bikers-for-trump-ready-to-stand-up-to-protesters.html
” Bikers for Trump, a group of motorcycle enthusiasts, will likely be toeing the line with protesters, who are also expected to be at the event.
“The bikers are certainly used to being outnumbered and we are prepared to form a wall of meat,” Chris Cox, the founder of the organization, told the FOX Business Network.
However, Cox said he doesn’t foresee any problems occurring during the event, especially after the group’s experience at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, where police successfully maintained order between Trump’s supporters and protesters.
“We’re anticipating a celebration here. We don’t anticipate any problems. We have a strict code of conduct where we don’t condone violence. But again in the event that we’re needed, you can certainly count on the Bikers for Trump,” Cox said.
He added: “The backbone of the biker community is the veteran. So these are guys that aren’t really used to backing down. You certainly won’t see bikers out there screaming, calling for destruction of private property or the death of police officers.”
Popcorn time.