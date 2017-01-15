Spot the inconsistency

AS a nation, we are fat. Not tubby. Not charmingly chubby. Just fat. And about this time of year, every year, thousands of us resolve to do something about it.

This is the year, we tell ourselves and our loved ones. This is the year I’ll get healthy and trim. I’ll exercise more. Junk food? I’ll pass. Booze? Banished.

There will, of course, be countless weight-loss companies out there ready to help us, their shiny-eyed success ­stories playing with the kids or sharing a guilt-free meal with equally shiny-eyed partners in a way they never could before signing up.

They’ll spend millions wooing the 63 per cent of Australians who are overweight or obese to their programs, and we will respond by spending an anticipated $635 million on weight-loss counselling services, low-calorie foods and dietary supplements in 2016-17, according to an Ibis World report.

But here’s the catch: for most of us, their programs won’t work. When I say “most”, I mean upwards of 90 per cent of us will find we weigh as much, or even more, after we embark on a diet than we did before.

It’s a sobering thought … but not nearly as sobering as the figures that define the ­appalling obesity epidemic now engulfing our country.

The annual cost of adult obesity is upwards of $9 billion.

The percentage of Australian children aged 5-17 years who are overweight or obese is 27.4 per cent, all of them contributing to a global figure of more than 10 million, a number that has doubled since 1990 even in places like Africa, ­according to a World Health Organisation report. (Actually 10 million worldwide sounds very low.)

The additional number of Australians who will qualify as fat by 2025 if we don’t do something about it: 2.4 million.

The bald truth is that yes, we are fat, and yes, personal ­responsibility will play a significant part in changing that.

In the past 35 years, a combination of environmental and lifestyle factors has created a perfect storm too intense for most overweight ­individuals to battle alone.

Processed food is ubiquitous, but the same can’t be said for fresh food outlets. After a long day at work, takeaway is easier, in many cases cheaper and, especially in parts of western Sydney, much more ­accessible. Academic studies claim the lack of access to fresh food in these areas has created “food deserts”.

Australia’s work/life balance is out of whack, ­according to the OECD Better Life Index. The result is a population that is stressed, exhausted, eating at its desks and snacking on high-kilojoule food just to keep ­energy levels up.

And according to a report in the British Medical Journal, a chicken pie that weighed 160g in 1993 typically weighed 240g by 2013, and the burgers we eat now are triple the size of a burger in the 1950s.

Consider this: the average dinner plate in 1960 had a ­diameter of 23cm and accommodated about 3350kj of food. Now plates are closer to 31cm across, and can hold about 7950kj. And then there’s the fact that so many of us are now overweight that fat is the new normal.

I have just ended a six-year tenure as chair of the Western Sydney Local Health District. In that time, our hospitals have been forced to radically rework their environments to cope with the increasing number of obese and overweight patients. Bigger beds. Wider doorways. Patient trolleys able to withstand greater loads. Scales now able to weigh up to 250kg.

We’re rapidly getting to the point where we must act or face an apocalyptic outcome.

The McKinsey report Overcoming Obesity: An Economic Analysis lists obesity (along with smoking and armed violence, war and terrorism) as one of the top three social burdens generated by humans.

Just as there is no single factor behind the obesity crisis, it argues there is no single factor that will combat it.

But of 74 interventions it identifies — everything from food labelling to workplace wellness programs — the biggest impact could be achieved by portion control, reformulation of food to be less fattening and regulation or taxation of high calorie foods and beverages. It’s time we started talking about all of them.

Educators and healthcare providers must be informed, empowered and ­intrinsic to any solution. The conversations won’t be easy. ( I guess that’s why the government approved food pyramid worked so well.)

But two billion people are overweight or obese today — two-and-a-half times as many who are undernourished.

And avoiding those conversations will end in an outcome that’s even harder. (Ah, conversations – they really work.)