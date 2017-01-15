Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, January 15, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017

  1. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2263078, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    First?

  3. Rafe Champion
    #2263086, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Sneaky Sinc!
    Twoth!

  8. calli
    #2263103, posted on January 15, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Re-boot! Thank goodness.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *