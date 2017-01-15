Liberty Quote
Labor has already spent the money it will not collect.— Token
-
-
Meta
Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
Clinton Global Intitiative is being terminated. Any chance the Australian taxpayer can get some of their money back? At least it means Bill will have more time to spend on Lolita Island.
Which time?
One head femme, the other masculine?
Anyone know how accurate these web traffic sites are?
Has National Review really lost a third of its readership since going #nevertrump?
A son loves living in Communist Vietnam, for all it’s freedoms he’s never experienced here.
And oh how shocked they are at how we live here, “That’s Communist!” they cry, when hearing about things like how we can’t even cut down our own trees and dig our own dams.
Trump derangement still going strong on ABC Radio’s The World Today.
Incidentally, I’m expecting the demise of the Clinton Global Initiative to receive zero coverage in the taxpayer-funded media in Australia…unless Trump tweets about it.
If any man is caught wolf-whistling at Clammy he should be flogged and have his guide dog shot.
Once Pauline has been to the Trumpenation, at least then turnmerkel will know somebody that has actually seen Trump in person.
For a deadset pissa, how good would it be for Pauline to get a selfie with Trump, like malcom sucked up to hussein obama with?.
Whereas Ann Coulter has increased web
traffic by a third.
Their redfilth gillard, even though her half a billion dollar bribe looks to have gone all wrong, does anybody really think she won’t just bob back to the surface like a mangy unflushable gassy floater?.
Trump’s a crazy cat lady now??
I plead for mercy y’honour.
I had just finished drinking the second slab of beer and my 5th bottle of scotch.
And I am also very sorry for wolf whistling at the sheep, if I caused Daisy the sheep any offence, I wish to unreservedly apologise.
John, that’s the great thing about leftist insults. They can be used back on them to infinity. More unflushable turds than at a sewage farm.
Eggy, My reply
We.Don’t.Matter Retweeted Sam Dastyari
Maybe you should learn to pay for stuff your self?
[email protected]
Would you believe it? I have NOT been gifted tickets to the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of @realDonaldTrump – What an honour! #auspol
Upper Middle Bogan first world problems?
Duck Beery, incoming!
Zulu, replied to your email – sorry for the delay – it got spaminated!
So far the ABC has trotted out Al Sharpton, and then moved on to Trump’s Russian Connections. WikiLeaks is a Russian front organisation. Trump has insulted people! Trump has lied! Trump has indulged a “rolling series” of confrontations with the “intelligence community”. Similarity is drawn with Richard Nixon.
“Australia might have to be careful not to share secrets with the Trump administration or they’ll go right through to the Russians”.
Next up: an old lefty favourite, the rich are getting richer while the poor are getting poorer.
Maybe Mr Prior can call on a royal seal of approval (and some royal dosh):
Residents worry about whisky distillery backed by Prince Charles (yesterday)
Someone should explain to him that Moors aren’t the same thing as moors. Also Dartmoor is in England and English whiskey is an odd sort of critter. Like Charles, I suppose. You would’ve thought the Prince of Wales, if not into Scotch, at least would build a Welsh whiskey distillery.
The Anxiety-Porn Industry are going to be heartbroken if there isn’t blood running in the streets at Trump’s inauguration. No doubt there’ll be a ‘back-up’ story, such as that the peaceful ‘protestors’ were intimidated by the thuggish Trump supporters, or fewer turned up because they feared for their lives, etc etc.
I didn’t put (and communists) in that quote.
I have no problem with you adding bits to what I said, and discussing, but can you please just make it more obvious that you inserted it.
The Donald has no need for pr0n dwarfs?
ABC: Oxfam advises the neo-Marxist World Economic Forum to take from the rich and give to the poor.
Lengthy article so apologising for the length but as it’s behind a paywall though it worth doing the whole thing. Bit in bold is nicely cutting.
Time to end the culture of abuse where women are less than second-class citizens
Rita Panahi, Herald Sun
January 15, 2017 10:30pm
Subscriber only
NOT all cultures are equal. Some are backward, barbaric and in 2017 still treat women as less than second-class citizens.
Acknowledging this indisputable fact will offend the sensibilities of regressive Left snowflakes who tolerate misogyny as long as it’s perpetrated by those from culturally diverse backgrounds.
Honour killings, forced marriages, forced veiling, deprivation of liberty and genital mutilation are just some of the horrors inflicted on women and girls around the world in the name of religion or culture.
Australians can no longer turn a blind eye to such abuses, particularly when our own citizens are victims.
It’s not just happening in Mogadishu or Mosul. Girls are being brutalised right here in Melbourne.
Last Friday, in the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court, police alleged that a bride under the age of 16 was raped by her husband after being forced into marriage. The traditional Islamic ceremony allegedly took place last year, conducted by a respected local cleric, Ibrahim Omerdic.
On the same day, a study conducted by the Australian paediatric surveillance unit at Westmead children’s hospital revealed that children as young as five months old are being subjected to the heinous cruelty of female genital mutilation.
Even the least severe form of genital cutting can leave the victim in severe long-term pain.
The irreversible procedure has been inflicted on Australian girls, some here, and some overseas. The excruciating operation is typically performed without anaesthesia.
Many FGM victims are cut before they migrate here.
There are of course many complications for victims of FGM.
The demand for medical assistance has been so great that the Royal Women’s Hospital in Melbourne has a dedicated clinic to assist women who have suffered the procedure.
The clinic opened in 2010 — the same year the hospital reported treating 600 to 700 women every year who have suffered FGM.
That’s just one hospital in one city in one year.
The Australian paediatric surveillance unit research found that of the 59 girls observed, some had had the most severe form of FGM, designed to rob females of sexual pleasure.
“About 20 per cent of them had had infibulation — that is (the) removal of the clitoris — and external genitalia removed and sewing up of the opening,” said study author Professor Elizabeth Elliott.
“Many of these girls were experiencing physical complications such as urinary tract infections, difficulty passing urine, difficulty with menstruation, but a lot of them were also suffering from psychological consequences of having had the procedure.
“We identified three Australian-born children, two of whom had had the procedure performed in NSW and one of whom who had been taken to Indonesia to have this procedure performed.”
Prof Elliott explained the extent of the problem in Australia was underestimated. The overwhelming majority of paediatricians surveyed admitted that they rarely asked about the procedure.
“We really have no idea of the prevalence, and we suspect this is a gross underestimate of the number of girls who have been affected by this procedure,” she said.
“There needs to be a revision of the policies so paediatricians are well aware of who is at risk, what they should be looking for, how they should be reporting these children to child protection authorities, and what are the legal imperatives involved.”
Disturbingly the majority of the girls who had suffered FGM had not been referred to child protection services, despite the procedure being outlawed and being a clear case of child abuse.
Most FGM victims suffer in silence, hesitant to report family or community members who have forced them into the procedure.
Prosecutions are rare. Australia’s first FGM trial occurred in 2015 when three members of the Dawoodi Bohra Shia Muslim community — a religious leader, a midwife and the victims’ mother — were convicted for the genital mutilation of two sisters.
Last year the midwife, Kubra Magennis, who performed the procedure on the girls, aged six and seven, and the mother were sentenced to 11 months’ home detention.
Community leader Shabbir Mohammedbhai Vaziri received an 11-month jail term.
Issues such as FGM and child brides are barely mentioned by feminists who prefer to rail against trivial offences and imagined grievances.
Last week they ignored the FGM research and child marriage trial to concentrate on micro-analysing a spat between two TV presenters.
Tortured feelpieces examining Amber Sherlock and Julie Snook’s passive-aggressive tiff came in thick and fast, some even managing to blame men for the dispute. But little was said about girls being brutalised right here in Australia.
Systematic subjugation is deliberately ignored as disempowered girls and women in Islamic communities are left to fight their own battles.
The bigotry of low expectations sees feminists ignore or excuse abhorrent behaviour from some communities that they would never accept from the white old men of the patriarchy.
It’s time that all men and all cultures were held to the same standard. Freedom and equality shouldn’t be reserved for privileged women in the West.
Rita Panahi is a Herald Sun columnist
[email protected]
It has never occurred to Clammy that some of the young ladies attend such events with the full intent of flashing their hooters on request and, in fact, may become somewhat despondent if not asked to do so.
It’s pointless giving you a ticket Sam, you won’t see anything from the bottom of the swamp.
Good.
I have less money than WEF attendees Jamie Oliver, Leonardo di Caprio and young Homes a-Court junior.
I’ll have some of theirs thanks.
Bill Shorten: I didn’t lose any ministers.
Well, yes, Labor doesn’t impose discipline of that sort – unless they do something totally horrible like cross the floor.
Someone needs to get me a job as a judge.
I have an Old Testament like sentence in mind for this crime.
After that foreign anti-Israel girl got herself bulldozed … I recall thinking, well, now her life really was a waste.
On SBS last night a feature on Fr Bob Maguire leaving his presbytery (after the archdiocese told the silly old bugger to retire). Few people in public life irritate me more than this sanctimonious gasbag. He was all ‘George (Pell) this’ and ‘George that,’ the power-mad hierarchy, bla bla bla. He also called people “comrade” throughout – a loathsome affectation. Nobody ever asks Fr Bob how a man who rants endlessly about the true Christ-like worldview – over against that espoused, supposedly, by the Georges of the church; all in that bumged-on bogan accent – arranges for himself to be on television at any and every opportunity.