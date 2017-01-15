Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, January 15, 2017
  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2263984, posted on January 16, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    America in ‘the antechamber to a civil war’

    Not going to happen. The right has the guns, the left does not.
    They’ll retreat into their safe spaces, moan and smoke pot for the next four years.

  2. cohenite
    #2263985, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    King Koala

    #2263914, posted on January 16, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    This bastard should be fired from every public position and have a s.18C writ shoved up his arse.

    Cohenite, would you have the same reaction if it were a muslim law function he was not attending?

    Let’s analyse this bullshit comment. The bastard refuses to attend a J..ish function because he blames Israel for all the terrorism. This is crap. Islam is to blame for all the terrorism. So, if the bastard refused to attend a muslim event because muslims were causing all the terrorism he would be justified.

    Is that plain enough?

  3. johanna
    #2263987, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Why does an incoming POTUS need to invite anyone outside of the US to the inauguration? Is it compulsory?

    Wow, Gab has got the sourest lemon lodged in her jaw.

    WTF are you saying? Is it compulsory? Should it be made compulsory?

    Gibberish.

    Oh, and my recommendarion for your ground cover is ivy. Guaranteed, you won’t be able to kill it once it gets established.

  4. cohenite
    #2263988, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Anne

    #2263916, posted on January 16, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Cohenite:

    Yeah, the more I think about it PH not going to the inauguration of the most remarkable new POTUS is F&$KED.

    Trump will be the greatest President in American history.

    It’s bewildering, unless she fears a terrorist attack, or, she’s already pandering to the Globalists.

    Burston is going at his own expense because Malcolm is crook and in hospital; details at his website.

    I agree PH would cop flack for this from the MSM but if she paid her own way what a counter poise to the other pollies. And she could have got a photo op with the Donald. This is just a bad decision.

  5. Gab
    #2263989, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Six-o-clock Charlie has arrived in full swing.

  6. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2263990, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    I thought of Myoporium too, Mater. I have had mixed success with it, so didn’t want to recommend. But then it’s warm here for most of the year.

    A good choice.

    We used Myoporuim in the Wheatbelt, where gardens used to be things of few words – full sun, low maintenance and very hardy.

  7. Jumpnmcar
    #2263994, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Period Joanna ? sheesh!

  8. Top Ender
    #2263995, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    I’m not going and I’m still a senator!

    Ousted senator Rod Culleton is refusing to vacate his electoral office in Perth despite being removed from his job last week, insisting today that he is not a bankrupt and he will continue to fight the government over his ejection.

    The eccentric West Australian also boasted that in his five months in the Senate he had “made an “indelible mark on history’s page.”

    But I’m not going to do any senatorial duties!

    Mr Culleton admitted, however, that he has begun a “self-imposed moratorium” from his duties, during which time he will not attend any functions as a senator for WA.

    And next I’m going to throw all my toys out of the pram, and then I am going to hold my breath until I turn blue.

    Paywalled Oz Link

  9. Anne
    #2263997, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Gab, Bunning will know what you’re talking about.

    There are two options br the other one looks more fake.

  10. Mother Lode
    #2263998, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Oxfam thinks global wealth is finite.

    I am won’t to hear this received wisdom* from ‘politically aware progressives’.

    It is the great ‘proof’ that capitalism is doomed to fail. As they put it, it is impossible for economies to grow infinitely. They see ‘value’ as inherent, consider it uniform so it can just be heaped up, and unchanging.

    No doubt, some progressive Neanderthal used to speak with indecorous vehemence against the finite supply of rocks. And the world destroying consequence of using fire.

    Mind you, helps to explain why socialist economies are so crap.

    *Obviously I mean this word in the same sense that progressives mean ‘fair’, ‘truth’, ‘freedom’ etc.

  11. Gab
    #2264001, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Yeah, Anne. Local Bunnings staff love me and my strange requests 😀 I’ll give it a go.

  12. Mother Lode
    #2264002, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Wont to hear. Fuck spell wrecker.

  13. John Comnenus
    #2264003, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Johanna 5:49 I really enjoyed watching a couple of Rick Stein episodes of his Venice to Instanbul or whatever it is. I was so impressed with the chance episode on Croatia that I am going to cook his Prawns Alla Bursa recipe tonight!

  14. johanna
    #2264004, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    2dogs
    #2263948, posted on January 16, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Ok let’s do it. Then what?

    It’s relatively easy to establish that the poorest half of the world do not own their own homes, and that their assets are limited to their own clothing and household effects. The value placed on these gives the ~ $110 per per person.

    I love that “it’s relatively easy to establish.” Based on what? But, OK, let’s say, for the sake of argument, that it’s true.

    The interesting part of the discussion is the top half, and not a lot of them live in rich Western countries. They live in places like China, Korea, Eastern Europe and even parts of Africa. Capitalism and technology has transformed their lives in a generation.

    BTW, how stupid is it to describe poverty as only owning your clothes and household effects. That is the status of many genuinely poor people and welfare moochers in the West.

  15. Mother Lode
    #2264006, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    I don’t especially care if the left smokes pot for the next years. I am sure the sound of ‘Whoa! Have you noticed how toe-nail shaped toe-nails are?’ emerging from parents’ basements will be asheguiling as the chirrup of crickets in the evening.

    As long as we don’t spend public money on the fuckers.

  16. Anne
    #2264009, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Thank God for our Aussie Tradies.

    One stopped a Terrorist attack a few weeks ago, now two guys risk their lives to foil a carjacking.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/9newsaus/status/820892080876777472

  17. test pattern
    #2264012, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    ‘America in ‘the antechamber to a civil war’ Not going to happen’

    Thought crime obviously. Love to see Doctorow discredited for this but the Russia apologists are climaxing and pushing their narrative further.

    https://usefulstooges.com/tag/gilbert-doctorow/

  18. memoryvault
    #2264013, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Synthetic grass on concrete base.
    The genius’s garden.

    Piece of old carpet painted with Mission Green fence paint.

    The cheapskate’s garden.

  19. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2264014, posted on January 16, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    I was so impressed with the chance episode on Croatia that I am going to cook his Prawns Alla Bursa recipe tonight!

    I was tempted to do the pork with cabbage. It looked yum. But I was good and did dry-fried turkey and salad.

    Maeve O’Meara (rpt^20+) was doing Moroccan on SBS just now. Tajine time! Pretty awesome stuff, and I’m not a foodie.

    Btw Johanna – the good thing about the epidemic of food programs lately is they replaced house renovation programs, which make CIA waterboarding sound at least interesting.

