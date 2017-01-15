Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, January 15, 2017
  srr
    #2264771, posted on January 17, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    MidnightRide 🐸
    4 days 🇺🇸

    4 days 🇺🇸 Retweeted MidnightRide 🐸
    @_0Hour1__ @JamesOKeefeIII

    Ok these memos are disturbing especially w/ Ayers & radical Imam.
    What do they mean stop @realDonaldTrump before he gets started?
    #MAGA 1/X
    They could be indicted content on their own web server.
    @SenatorSessions FYI – this was all obtained LEGALLY.
    Totally admissible.     #unindexed
    It’s hot baby 😉

  srr
    #2264772, posted on January 17, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸

    Whoa! @midnightride20 has found a bunch of documents regarding #J20Disrupt.

  srr
    #2264773, posted on January 17, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Stefan Molyneux
    [email protected]

    Deploraball Organizer Plans To File Charges Against ‘Disrupt J-20’:
    “Conspiracy To Commit Domestic Terrorism”

  srr
    #2264774, posted on January 17, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 Retweeted
Jeremy Nolt
    Jeremy Nolt [email protected] 1h1 hour ago

    Zuck will try to save Merkel via Censorship.

    Facebook to Begin ‘Fake News’ Filtering in Germany Prior to Election

  wivenhoe
    #2264777, posted on January 17, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Two of the many things that I have learned from the net.

    How to read “typonese”.

    How to read “autocorrectionese”

    Good, Hey?

  Tom
    #2264779, posted on January 17, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Napping Lord Waffle is really across our most important bilateral relationship (Paywallian):

    Malcolm Turnbull will visit the White House in coming months to meet with Donald Trump.

    The Prime Minister said the US president-elect had invited him to Washington during their first phone call.

    Ahead of Mr Trump’s inauguration this week, Mr Turnbull said the upcoming inauguration and change of administration was a momentous event.

    “The President elect has asked if I would come over soon,” he said.

    “We will be making arrangements in due course.

    “We wish President elect Trump well, there’s only a few days to go until the inauguration.

    “We wish him well, we wish America well. It’s important for the whole world that America succeeds.”

    Earlier, Mr Turnbull admitted he does not know whether US Ambassador Joe Hockey will be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President, despite Mr Hockey tweeting hours earlier that he would be.

    The Prime Minister said he did not know whether it was convention for the diplomatic corps to be invited.

    “I don’t know the answer to that question, but my recollection is that ambassadors, generally the diplomatic corps is present at the inauguration,” Mr Turnbull told ABC radio in Brisbane.

    “Joe will be there if all the other diplomats are there, Joe will be there. If they’re not, he won’t be.”

    Earlier this morning Mr Hockey tweeted: “Yes I am attending all the events. The “Heads of Mission” are the only foreigners officially invited. It will a historic few days!”

    I’m tipping Steve Bannon and DJT have already figured out the sort of gutless leftoid coward American firepower is protecting Down Under.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2264782, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Tim Blair coins a new name for the Flanster:
    NOSTRADUMBARSE

    Hehe. I recall Flannery saying with global warming our dams would never fill again. Then the drought broke and most of ’em have been in fine shape ever since.

    Which brings me to this story today.

    More rain on the horizon as climate change affects Australia, study finds

    Yes Cats, now global warming will cause more rain not less rain. Do you get the feeling they’re pulling all this out of their recta?

    Global temperature last month was lower than it was in mid 1995. How odd.

  Anne
    #2264784, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Apparently the BIG story is Trump being horrifically racist and foul mouthed, blah, blah…

    It’s fake of course. They just want to put even more fire under the hateful protestors in the hope of greater carnage which they’ll blame on Trump.

  Tom
    #2264785, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Speaking of leftoid clowns, it hasn’t taken this idiot long to figure out a) rules are for other people, b) all you munny bilong me:

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s ethics commissioner said Monday she is launching an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent family holiday at the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas.

    Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson said Trudeau may have violated the federal ethics code during his holiday with the Aga Khan, a family friend, philanthropist and hereditary spiritual leader to the world’s approximately 15 million Ismaili Muslims. It’s the first time the ethics commissioner has opted to investigate the actions of a sitting prime minister.

    In a letter to opposition Conservative lawmaker Blaine Calkins, who was among those who filed formal complaints, Dawson said she is looking into both Trudeau’s stay at the island and his use of the Aga Khan’s private helicopter to get there.

    The vacation included Trudeau, his family, Liberal lawmaker Seamus O’Regan and Liberal party president Anna Gainey, all of whom took part in the chopper flight from Nassau to get to the secluded island.

    Both the Conflict of Interest Act and Trudeau’s own ethics guidelines bar the use of sponsored travel in private aircraft, allowing it only for exceptional circumstances.

  Cannibal
    #2264787, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    The Prime Minister said the US president-elect had invited him to Washington during their first phone call.

    Was that the phone call when Turnbull had to ask Greg Norman for Donald’s phone number?

  Anne
    #2264790, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Good, Hey?

    Excellent, Wivenhoe.

    We’re very pleased with your progress. 😉

  srr
    #2264791, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Paul Joseph Watson

    An NBC source tells me CNN/Buzzfeed is set to release a damaging new Trump tape 48 hours before the inauguration.

    REPORT: CNN/BUZZFEED TO RELEASE DAMAGING NEW TRUMP TAPE 48 HOURS BEFORE INAUGURATION
    ‘The Apprentice’ out-takes allegedly show president-elect using the n-word

    http://www.infowars.com/report-cnnbuzzfeed-to-release-damaging-new-trump-tape-48-hours-before-inauguration/

    Ha … would explain why some are suddenly super keen on this movie –

    … but only so as to always call, “Calvin’s staunchly loyal house slave Stephen”, “Stephen”, and never what he’s constantly referred in the hit Tarantino film, “Boss N i g g e r”.

  Anne
    #2264793, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Srr, while you were typing I did a quick précis. 😉

  Cannibal
    #2264795, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Yes Cats, now global warming will cause more rain not less rain. Do you get the feeling they’re pulling all this out of their recta?

    All I know is the BOM keeps predicting rain 7 days into the future, and it never arrives. I guess accurate forecasts would cost about another order of magnitude.

  Diogenes
  Anne
    #2264800, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Srr, put this on the shopping list:

    Coffee (decaf)

  Leigh Lowe
    #2264801, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Tom

    #2264785, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Speaking of leftoid clowns, it hasn’t taken this idiot long to figure out a) rules are for other people, b) all you munny bilong me:

    Interesting that a lefty pollie is under the pump on travel rorts.
    I meant to post the other day re Maocolm’s “travel watchdog”.
    The dumb prick has just created the equivalent of another HRC. Within five years the “travel audit office” will be chockers full of avowed lefties, who will be constantly attacking the likes of Bernardi and Hanson, whilst Sam Dastardly and his ilk will have their claims waved through without question.

  Mother Lode
    #2264806, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull will visit the White House in coming months to meet with Donald Trump.

    Let’s hope Trump tears Turnbull a new one.

    Two would be better.

  YT
    #2264807, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Anne,

    There is a time and a place for decaf.
    1. Never
    2. In the bin.

  incoherent rambler
    #2264811, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Yes Cats, now global warming will cause more rain not less rain. Do you get the feeling they’re pulling all this out of their recta?

    The BoM programming attempts to subtle.
    In every 7 day forecast there is one super hot day > 2 days away.
    As the time draws nearer the forecast day gets cooler and cooler, so they move the super hot to another day.
    I presume this is an attempt to create a “hotness” feel of things.

  dweezy2176
    #2264814, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    “egg_
    #2264719, posted on January 17, 2017 at 1:09 pm
    The ‘Women’s March on Washington’ disintegrates into vicious infighting.

    Three of them wore the same white jacket?”

    +1
    wiping the keyboard dry of coffee .. noticed Amber was wearing a verrrry pale pink (near white) outfit on last night’s weather report ……. daring. I tellz ya .. daring!

  Myrddin Seren
    #2264817, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Hey Tom,

    What that story about misses about the questionable ethics of Little Potato Trudeau and party ( Party ? ) rubbing shoulders with the Aga Khan is the money quote:

    Prime Minister Trudeau accepted a gift from His Royal Highness the Aga Khan of a vacation for his whole family on the privately-owned Bell Island. The Aga Khan Foundation, has been the beneficiary of tens of millions of dollars in government contributions to international development projects, in addition to 30 million dollars from the Government of Canada for the Foundation’s Ottawa headquarters.

    That and the utter hypocrisy of Shiny Pony flying to the Bahamas soaking up the sun on a millionaire’s private island; tootling around in helicopters and mega-yachts while he and his Liberal Party are driving cold Canadians in to real energy poverty and looking to close Canada’s fossil fuel industries as soon as possible.

    If these people didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all.

  struth
    #2264818, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    This thread is going to start evicting people by stink bomb.

  incoherent rambler
    #2264819, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull will visit the White House in coming months to meet with Donald Trump.

    I do so hope that DJT walks briskly towards Mal, grabs him by the arm* and says: “Can you get 2 lots of coffee? I am expecting a visit from some Ocker arsehole”

    *You wondered for a moment.

  Anne
    #2264821, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    YT, did you read the last paragraph?

    I thought maybe less caffeine.

  struth
    #2264824, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    MMM, Beddy, Dere is a new thread………………..mmmmmmmm

  Anne
    #2264826, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull will visit the White House in coming months to meet with Donald Trump.

    I do so hope that DJT walks briskly towards Mal, grabs him by the arm* and says: “Can you get 2 lots of coffee? I am expecting a visit from some Ocker arsehole”

    He’s already done that by dissing him and inviting Pauline Hanson to the Inauguration.

  Tom
    #2264830, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Gene Cernan flirts with Runway Girl Network founder (and thinking man’s crumpet) Mary Kirby (2010).

  Mother Lode
    #2264840, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    … yeah, smear a fuckin’ way

    It’s only a smear if it told to other people. That message about being in moderation was only visible to you.

    So not a smear.

    Mind you, aiming for a touch of moderation would do you the world of good.

  Mother Lode
    #2264841, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Srr, put this on the shopping list:

    Coffee (decaf)

    Cripes, don’t send her to a supermarket!

    She’ll come back with copy/pastes from the cash register.

    And reports on all the perverts she saw in the frozen pizza section. (And don’t get her started on ‘Fish Fingers’ – That damn Bill Clinton!)

