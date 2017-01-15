Liberty Quote
The much abused shopkeepers have abolished slavery and serfdom, made woman the companion of man with equal rights, proclaimed equality before the law and freedom of thought and opinion, declared war on war, abolished torture, and mitigated the cruelty of punishment. What cultural force can boast of similar achievements?— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
1,031 Responses to Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
MidnightRide 🐸
https://twitter.com/midnightride20
Retweeted
4 days 🇺🇸 [email protected] 31m31 minutes ago
4 days 🇺🇸 Retweeted MidnightRide 🐸
@_0Hour1__ @JamesOKeefeIII
Ok these memos are disturbing especially w/ Ayers & radical Imam.
What do they mean stop @realDonaldTrump before he gets started?
#MAGA 1/X
https://twitter.com/midnightride20/status/821180070446383105
..
They could be indicted content on their own web server.
@SenatorSessions FYI – this was all obtained LEGALLY.
Totally admissible. #unindexed
__________
It’s hot baby 😉
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 [email protected] 40m40 minutes ago
Whoa! @midnightride20 has found a bunch of documents regarding #J20Disrupt.
Stefan MolyneuxVerified account
[email protected]
Deploraball Organizer Plans To File Charges Against ‘Disrupt J-20’:
“Conspiracy To Commit Domestic Terrorism”
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 Retweeted
Jeremy Nolt [email protected] 1h1 hour ago
Zuck will try to save Merkel via Censorship.
Facebook to Begin ‘Fake News’ Filtering in Germany Prior to Election
https://twitter.com/RealJeremyNolt/status/821178414358884352
Two of the many things that I have learned from the net.
How to read “typonese”.
How to read “autocorrectionese”
Good, Hey?
Napping Lord Waffle is really across our most important bilateral relationship (Paywallian):
I’m tipping Steve Bannon and DJT have already figured out the sort of gutless leftoid coward American firepower is protecting Down Under.
Hehe. I recall Flannery saying with global warming our dams would never fill again. Then the drought broke and most of ’em have been in fine shape ever since.
Which brings me to this story today.
More rain on the horizon as climate change affects Australia, study finds
Yes Cats, now global warming will cause more rain not less rain. Do you get the feeling they’re pulling all this out of their recta?
Global temperature last month was lower than it was in mid 1995. How odd.
Apparently the BIG story is Trump being horrifically racist and foul mouthed, blah, blah…
It’s fake of course. They just want to put even more fire under the hateful protestors in the hope of greater carnage which they’ll blame on Trump.
Speaking of leftoid clowns, it hasn’t taken this idiot long to figure out a) rules are for other people, b) all you munny bilong me:
Was that the phone call when Turnbull had to ask Greg Norman for Donald’s phone number?
Excellent, Wivenhoe.
We’re very pleased with your progress. 😉
Ha … would explain why some are suddenly super keen on this movie –
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Django_Unchained
… but only so as to always call, “Calvin’s staunchly loyal house slave Stephen”, “Stephen”, and never what he’s constantly referred in the hit Tarantino film, “Boss N i g g e r”.
srr
Your comment is awaiting moderation.
#2264775, posted on January 17, 2017 at 2:48 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boss_N i g g e r
… yeah, smear a fuckin’ way … the fuckin’ UN PC BS MENTAL Self Imprisoning CONjob won’t be fully busted until everyone is FREE to say, Damn Allah, Damn Muhammad, Damn Islam and Cut The Fuckin’ Crap with all that “N-word” Bullshit! It’s making the whole world as mental as a 70 I.Q. House Slave!
Srr, while you were typing I did a quick précis. 😉
All I know is the BOM keeps predicting rain 7 days into the future, and it never arrives. I guess accurate forecasts would cost about another order of magnitude.
All the cool kids are over here ->
Srr, put this on the shopping list:
Coffee (decaf)
Interesting that a lefty pollie is under the pump on travel rorts.
I meant to post the other day re Maocolm’s “travel watchdog”.
The dumb prick has just created the equivalent of another HRC. Within five years the “travel audit office” will be chockers full of avowed lefties, who will be constantly attacking the likes of Bernardi and Hanson, whilst Sam Dastardly and his ilk will have their claims waved through without question.
Let’s hope Trump tears Turnbull a new one.
Two would be better.
Anne,
There is a time and a place for decaf.
1. Never
2. In the bin.
The BoM programming attempts to subtle.
In every 7 day forecast there is one super hot day > 2 days away.
As the time draws nearer the forecast day gets cooler and cooler, so they move the super hot to another day.
I presume this is an attempt to create a “hotness” feel of things.
“egg_
#2264719, posted on January 17, 2017 at 1:09 pm
The ‘Women’s March on Washington’ disintegrates into vicious infighting.
Three of them wore the same white jacket?”
+1
wiping the keyboard dry of coffee .. noticed Amber was wearing a verrrry pale pink (near white) outfit on last night’s weather report ……. daring. I tellz ya .. daring!
Hey Tom,
What that story about misses about the questionable ethics of Little Potato Trudeau and party ( Party ? ) rubbing shoulders with the Aga Khan is the money quote:
That and the utter hypocrisy of Shiny Pony flying to the Bahamas soaking up the sun on a millionaire’s private island; tootling around in helicopters and mega-yachts while he and his Liberal Party are driving cold Canadians in to real energy poverty and looking to close Canada’s fossil fuel industries as soon as possible.
If these people didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all.
This thread is going to start evicting people by stink bomb.
I do so hope that DJT walks briskly towards Mal, grabs him by the arm* and says: “Can you get 2 lots of coffee? I am expecting a visit from some Ocker arsehole”
*You wondered for a moment.
YT, did you read the last paragraph?
I thought maybe less caffeine.
The Truth About Slavery: Past, Present and Future
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31E1gHowYcA
MMM, Beddy, Dere is a new thread………………..mmmmmmmm
He’s already done that by dissing him and inviting Pauline Hanson to the Inauguration.
Gene Cernan flirts with Runway Girl Network founder (and thinking man’s crumpet) Mary Kirby (2010).
It’s only a smear if it told to other people. That message about being in moderation was only visible to you.
So not a smear.
Mind you, aiming for a touch of moderation would do you the world of good.
Cripes, don’t send her to a supermarket!
She’ll come back with copy/pastes from the cash register.
And reports on all the perverts she saw in the frozen pizza section. (And don’t get her started on ‘Fish Fingers’ – That damn Bill Clinton!)