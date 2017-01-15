Trump gives Davos a miss: sound

One of the reasons behind the first ever visit by a Chinese president to next week’s Davos boondoggle is that, as reported last week, president Xi was open to a meeting with US president-elect Donald Trump’s team, if clearly not the president-elect himself, who will be far busier on January 20 – the day the World Economic Forum in Davos ends – getting inaugurated.

“China has good contacts with the present US government, and also has a smooth communication channel with Trump’s team,” deputy foreign minister Li Baodong said on Wednesday. Li was responding to a query on the possibility of a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Trump’s team members when they attend the World Economic Forum in Davos from January 17 to 20, according to SCMP.

However, while the world’s elite eats “$43 Hot Dogs; $47 Burgers And $55 Caesar Salads“, Xi will have to do without a close encounter with members of Trump’s, because as Bloomberg reports, “Trump won’t send an official representative to the annual gathering of the world’s economic elite in Davos, taking place next week in the days leading up to his inauguration.” The stated reason by a senior member of Trump’s transition team is that “the president-elect thought it would betray his populist-fueled movement to have a presence at the high-powered annual gathering in the Swiss Alps.“

During the campaign Trump labeled his opponent Hillary Clinton, as “a globalist” and portrayed himself as a champion for the working class fighting an unfair economic system. Since the election, Trump, who will be the nation’s first billionaire president, has nominated for his Cabinet two billionaires and about a dozen millionaires.

And yet, the gathering of millionaires, billionaires, political leaders and celebrities “represents the power structure that fueled the populist anger that helped Trump win the election”, said the person, who Bloomberg said asked for anonymity to discuss the matter. Amusingly, it also leads to such Bloomberg articles as “Davos Wonders If It’s Part of the Problem” (spoiler alert: yes). Additionally, former Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn, a regular attendee in the past, told the group he would skip 2017 after being named in December to head the National Economic Council. Other top Trump appointees will also pass up the forum.

Meanwhile, as the Trump team stays away, if only “officially”, China’s Xi is set to become the first Chinese president to attend the forum, bringing with him a contingent of China’s wealthiest executives. China is casting itself as an advocate of globalization, in contrast to Trump’s “America First” platform critical of free-trade deals. According to Reuters, during his visit, Xi Jinping will promote “inclusive globalization” and will warn that populist approaches can lead to “war and poverty.”

Jiang Jianguo, head of the State Council Information Office, told a symposium hosted by the World Trade Organization in Geneva that President Xi would go to Davos to push for development, cooperation and economic globalization in order to build “a human community with shared destiny.” “With the rise of populism, protectionism, and nativism, the world has come to a historic crossroad where one road leads to war, poverty, confrontation and domination while the other road leads to peace, development, cooperation and win-win solutions,” Jiang said.

Xi will join about 3,000 others, who will include U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, outgoing U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and South African President Jacob Zuma. The forum wraps up on Trump’s Inauguration Day.

This year’s forum is expected to be dominated by discussion of a surge in public hostility toward globalization and the rise of Trump, whose tough talk on trade, including promises of tariffs against China and Mexico, helped win him the White House.