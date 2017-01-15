William Happer on global warming

A nice interview with a scientist who knows a bit about atmospheric physics and related matters. He was sacked from the Department of Energy by Al Gore but don’t be put off. A lot of information and telling arguments.

He was “stung” by Greenpeace who invited him to write a paper on the benefits of CO2 for “a Middle Eastern client”. The idea was to claim he just wrote propaganda for money. He said he would only give his own views and the payment should not go to him.

To be sure your client is not misled on my views, it is clear there are real pollutants associated with the combustion of fossil fuels, oxides of sulfur and nitrogen for most of them, fly ash and heavy metals for coal, volatile organics for gasoline, etc. I fully support regulations for cost-effective control of these real pollutants. But the Paris climate talks are based on the premise that CO2 itself is a pollutant. This is completely false. More CO2 will benefit the world. The only way to limit CO2 would be to stop using fossil fuels, which I think would be a profoundly immoral and irrational policy.

In response to some standard alarmist claims: It is a major problem for humanity.

Quite the contrary, more CO2 will be a benefit to humanity. The predicted warming from more CO2 is grossly exaggerated. The equilibrium warming from doubling CO2 is not going to be 3° C, which might marginally be considered a problem, but closer to 1° C, which will be beneficial. One should not forget that the “global warming” is an average value. There will be little warming in the tropics and little warming at midday. What warming occurs will be mostly in temperate and polar regions, and at night. This will extend the agricultural growing season in many countries like Canada, Scandinavia, and Russia. More CO2 greatly increases the efficiency of photosynthesis in plants and makes land plants more drought-resistant. So, the net result of more CO2 will be strongly beneficial for humanity.

Concerted global governmental action is required to combat it.