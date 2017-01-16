AFL finally responds

AFL spokesman Patrick Smith:
Hird, sadly, drove himself to the intensive care unit, calling the directions all the way.
Then Smith verbals Graham Cornes:
It is peddled by the likes of former South Australian champion Graham Cornes who now holds a loud but uneducated role in the Adelaide media. He wrote recently: “Those of you who have vilified James Hird — the media, particularly the Fairfax Press, who hounded and ridiculed him; the keyboard cowards who act from their cover of anonymity and lack of any moral filter.
“The opposition fans whose prejudice and hysteria blinded them to the facts; the AFL, which lost control of what should have been an internal matter; the football world in general, which has ostracised him; and indeed those from within the Essendon Football Club who were desperate for a scapegoat — must all face the consequences of their comments and their actions.
“For it is you who have driven James Hird to what could have been his last, desperate act.”
But it wasn’t just the Fairfax Press – Patrick Smith himself was part of the bandwagon:
… Hird’s presence in any role more central than fluffer for the cheer squad might prove too difficult a commotion to ignore.
So save us the crocodile tears and faux-concern.
We now know the AFL’s position.
“We now know the AFL’s position.” Help Juliar!
Dear Patrick has the hide to characterise Graham Cornes as being someone who “holds a loud but uneducated role in the Adelaide media.”
Well Pat it may surprise you to know mate that for many years many of us ordinary punters have regarded you as being very much to the AFL what the Queensland press was to Joh Bjelke-Petersen when he occasionally threw them the odd few crumbs for their subsistence.