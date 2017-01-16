An understatement perhaps

ministers admit Germany still faces numerous challenges.
That is German ministers and the challenge of managing and integrating refugees following Chancellor Merkel’s “temporary open-door asylum policy”.
Here are some numbers as reported by the BBC:
- Asylum seekers in calendar year 2016 – 280,000
- Asylum seekers in calendar year 2015 – 890,000
That’s almost 1.1 million asylum seekers over 2 years into a country whose population is approximately 60 million.
Again according to the BBC:
Syrians made up 36% of the asylum claims in 2016, followed by Afghans, Iraqis, Albanians, Iranians and Eritreans.
Breathtaking.
You’ve put 2016 for both years, but we get your point. However, some of them may be people we want. According to an article in Quadrant (Where muslim dreams may lead), a year ago, some of the refugees say that Jesus appears to them in dreams and told them to go to Europe and convert to Christianity, and that is why some churches in Germany are full now. So it’s not all bad.
Once you start factoring in family members joining later, once they have been approved as refugees, then you are looking at 5 million very quickly. Since the majority are young then you also suddenly get a very large increase in their %age of the population who are in their 20’s/30’s. Add in them having their own families with their new wives.
and the majority can not speak the language and do not have any skills.
Plus once they are German citizens free movement within EU.
What is amazing is that Merkel is even still in office and standing for re-election.
Merkel the German HRC.
This sounds like the, “now I’ve converted to Christianity, I will be persecuted/killed if you send me back.” scam.
There may be some genuine converts but I suspect too few to help against the tsunami of Moslem invaders.
Thanks Zycon and Nicholas. Fixed.
The upcoming Eurabian civil war will certainly be a challenge.
This sounds like the, “now I’ve converted to Christianity, I will be persecuted/killed if you send me back.” scam.
Reports of dreams in which Jesus appears have been coming out of the Muslim world for some years now, although this is the first time I’ve heard calls to emigrate to Europe mentioned. The German authorities will need the wisdom of Solomon to sort through such cases; there will be sincere converts among the chancers.