An understatement perhaps

ministers admit Germany still faces numerous challenges.

That is German ministers and the challenge of managing and integrating refugees following Chancellor Merkel’s “temporary open-door asylum policy”.

Here are some numbers as reported by the BBC:

Asylum seekers in calendar year 2016 – 280,000

Asylum seekers in calendar year 2015 – 890,000

That’s almost 1.1 million asylum seekers over 2 years into a country whose population is approximately 60 million.

Again according to the BBC:

Syrians made up 36% of the asylum claims in 2016, followed by Afghans, Iraqis, Albanians, Iranians and Eritreans.

Breathtaking.