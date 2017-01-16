Anyone for a republic?

Prince Charles reminds me of his uncle David (Edward VIII) – a self-absorbed, opinionated tosser who should always be kept on a short leash.
Luckily, Edward VIII was forced to abdicate and spent the rest of his life achieving nothing but whingeing about the treatment of him and his unbearable wife – particularly in relation to titles and the behaviour of servants.
And now it turns out that Chuck has co-written some piece of sludge on climate change with some true believing co-authors. This is completely inappropriate for a head of state in waiting.
When he becomes the King, I’m going to actively campaign for Australia to become a Republic. Anyone as our head of state would be better than having to put up with that sanctimonious git.
Prince Charles co-authors book on climate change
PRINCE Charles has co-authored a book on the challenges and possible solutions to climate change.
The Prince of Wales, long a critic of man-made climate change, wrote the book Climate Change with Tony Juniper, a former Friends of the Earth director, and Emily Shuckburgh, a Cambridge University climate scientist, Penguin Books said.
Mr Juniper said he hoped the book would “stand the test of time” reported the BBC.
The book’s front cover is a drawing of flooding in Uckfield, in southeast England, which occurred in October 2000.
The book is part of Ladybird book series, which traditionally targeted children but has recently expanded to a broader audience. It uses the original style of a picture book but offers adults “bite-sized understanding on a sometimes challenging subject.”
Previous books include The Ladybird Book of the Mid-Life Crisis and The Ladybird Book of the Hangover.
Others in the range include works on evolution and on quantum mechanics.
The prince previously co-authored a book with Mr Juniper and Ian Skelly called Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World. He also wrote a children’s book entitled The Old Man of Lochnagar.
Asked how the book might be received in the academic community, Dr Phillip Williamson, an associate fellow at the University of East Anglia’s School of Environmental Sciences, told the BBC there was a danger the book wouldn’t be taken seriously.
“But if the style is right, and the information is correct and understandable, the new Ladybird book with royal authorship could be just what is needed to get the message across that everyone needs to take action on climate change.”
Oh, he is not so grown up that his mother shouldn’t take to him and give him a right birching!
Are his kids as delusional as him?
I do not think the monarchy in Australia will survive the succession of Charles III, even if he does change his moniker to George VII. While QE II lives, the monarchy is safe, but Charles will be its deathknell.
Nah. Different gene pool.
He is such a turd!!!
There is a huge push by the royals to ingratiate themselves with the public – especially William and Harry.
Just a media exercise!!
Every fucking day they are on the news dong some little thing that they tout as just amazing!!!!!!
The greatest thing the English did was to chop the head off Charles I – the worst was restoring Charles II!!
Given a choice, I still prefer Charles to Cromwell.
I don’t care about the actual monarchy, as in the person, so much as that we remain a constitutional monarchy.
If Fred blogs becomes King and likes playing with lego, what effect does that have on Australia?
It’s the system, that is for us, maybe not perfect, but WAY WAY better than any republic our elite betters will want or allow.
I liked Cromwell. He beheaded a tyrant then handed power back to parliament and the crown.
British royalty has been better behaved since Cromwell.
You can’t judge a book by it’s cover. The illustration would be quite good for a kids book. Whilst I expect your prejudice may be well founded, I’ll withhold comment until I’ve seen the content.
America – Trump, Nukes, Guns, Republicanism and a constitution that is worth the paper it is written on.
You know you want it.
There were talks of letting the crown pass to William to avoid Charles, this dates all the way to his break up with Diana.
The queen is accepted largly because she was a monarch young, and wisely took a “do nothing” stance to everything. Charles is very different. And let’s not forget that Charles has hated Australia since the 70s when he was told we didn’t want him as Governor General. Rumor has it that he will try and force one of his sons to be Australian GG.
Yes dot, let’s apply for US statehood with our state governments moved to county status.
Charles will never be King. If Queen Elizabeth II carks it before Charles does then I expect Charles will be skipped. I reckon it was a condition of allowing him to marry the horse
Charles is a full blown climate alarmist. Look at the cover: flooded streets. We know what the message is going to be.
The Madhouse Effect
“With the election of Donald Trump to the Presidency of the United States, it now seems climate change denial has reached into the most powerful political office in the world. In this special Sydney Ideas public lecture, world-renowned climate scientist Professor Michael Mann provides a somewhat light-hearted take on a very serious issue – the threat of human-caused climate change and what to do about it. Based on his recent collaboration with Washington Post editorial cartoonist Tom Toles, Professor Mann will review the scientific evidence of climate change, the reasons we should care, and the often absurd efforts by special interests and partisan political figures to confuse the public and attack the science.
Despite the monumental nature of the challenge this poses to human civilization, and the seeming inability of political leadership to respond to the climate crisis, Professor Mann highlights ways forward in mitigating future harm and reasons for cautious optimism.
Join us to discuss how climate change denial is threatening our planet, destroying our politics, and driving us crazy.”
Crazy is as crazy does.
Surely he isn’t this deluded. We had British governor generals, but not since 1965 under a conservative government. Not even Howard liked a royal becoming the GG because if they succeed…and so on. We only had one princely GG – that ended in 1947.
Makes more sense than kowtowing to Malcolm.
Tell us what you really think Judith!
Brilliant.
“UCKFIELD PHARMACY”
Surely this is a hoax? If this was the fist time I heard of Scun.thorpe, I’d be suspicious too.
The only positive thing that a Hereditary Monarchy has going for it is that the selection process for the Head of State is totally above politics and beyond political interference.
If anyone can design a Republic model for Australia that maintains this this non-negotiable feature, I’d happily support it rather than having a dickhead like Charles III as our Head of State.
Tim Blair quotes a scientist? Who found that some bird’ s wings had grown , now longer and all due to climate change and warming . Thankfully someone did their homework and compared the anticipated temperatures and thus the increase in wing spans. Seems it won’t be too long til we have pterodactyls again. That will look good in a kid’s book they love dinosaurs .
Ted was a nazi sympathiser, and traitor as well. Should’ve been necked for passing on ship movements to the Hun when they parecelled him off to the Bahamas. Wingnut is out of his tiny mind.
They’ve lifted that pic from the Jehovah’s Witness magazine
Not even that is true.
In 25 years and a few days I will be 100 so if that raving ratbag Charles is around as King, in 25 years and two days I am gunna kark it just to avoid getting a telegram from him!
LOL
“Anyone as our head of state would be better than having to put up with that sanctimonious git.”
David Morrison?
When Waleed Aly is Australia’s head of state you’ll change your mind, Judith.
That’s racist and CIS gendered!
where are the Blacks, Asians and gay couples?
Good to see you’ve seen the light Judith. Maybe a push for a Republic will be Australia’s Brexit moment.