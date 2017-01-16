Anyone for a republic?

PRINCE Charles has co-authored a book on the challenges and possible solutions to climate change.

The Prince of Wales, long a critic of man-made climate change, wrote the book Climate Change with Tony Juniper, a former Friends of the Earth director, and Emily Shuckburgh, a Cambridge University climate scientist, Penguin Books said.

Mr Juniper said he hoped the book would “stand the test of time” reported the BBC.

The book’s front cover is a drawing of flooding in Uckfield, in southeast England, which occurred in October 2000.

The book is part of Ladybird book series, which traditionally targeted children but has recently expanded to a broader audience. It uses the original style of a picture book but offers adults “bite-sized understanding on a sometimes challenging subject.”

Previous books include The Ladybird Book of the Mid-Life Crisis and The Ladybird Book of the Hangover.

Others in the range include works on evolution and on quantum mechanics.

The prince previously co-authored a book with Mr Juniper and Ian Skelly called Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World. He also wrote a children’s book entitled The Old Man of Lochnagar.

Asked how the book might be received in the academic community, Dr Phillip Williamson, an associate fellow at the University of East Anglia’s School of Environmental Sciences, told the BBC there was a danger the book wouldn’t be taken seriously.

“But if the style is right, and the information is correct and understandable, the new Ladybird book with royal authorship could be just what is needed to get the message across that everyone needs to take action on climate change.”