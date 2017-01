Anyone for a republic?

Prince Charles reminds me of his uncle David (Edward VIII) – a self-absorbed, opinionated tosser who should always be kept on a short leash.

Luckily, Edward VIII was forced to abdicate and spent the rest of his life achieving nothing but whingeing about the treatment of him and his unbearable wife – particularly in relation to titles and the behaviour of servants.

And now it turns out that Chuck has co-written some piece of sludge on climate change with some true believing co-authors. This is completely inappropriate for a head of state in waiting.

When he becomes the King, I’m going to actively campaign for Australia to become a Republic. Anyone as our head of state would be better than having to put up with that sanctimonious git.

Prince Charles co-authors book on climate change