For nerds and Popper fans

A talk by a major scientist on Popper’s philosophy of science and how it helped his career. Mostly good but a bit weak on some points, especially the function of consensus, he thinks that frauds are rapidly found out.
Liberty Quote
Sound fiscal policy must do more than reacquaint consumers with old, bad habits.— Kevin Warsh
It’s just a pity that Nurse did not apply Popperian standards before adopting his views on climate change and declaiming on the subject (not his area of expertise) using his position as president of the Royal Society.