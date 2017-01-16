Just posted in the Inner Sydney Morning Herald, as story about refugee arrivals:

Half of Australia’s 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council

It’s (relatively) late and I am tired so I won’t go into why:

local governments need to be properly equipped to meet their settlement and social cohesion responsibilities.

Is there some sort of multi-lingual garbage collection service require? Perhaps some sort of social cohesion responsibilities in local planning decision?

The thing that got me was the chart:

I am not familiar with the suburbs outside of Sydney, but the Sydney ones are not inner city ones where the greens live. Glebe, Ultimo, Newtown and Marrickville are way away from Fairfield and Liverpool. I suspect not too many green voters are dealing with “social cohesion” or congestion associated with large numbers of humanitarian arrivals.

And the lone representatives from SA (Subsidised Australia) are Salisbury and Playford. Is this where Sarah Hanson-Young lives? I somehow doubt it. What about Tasmania?

Not too much skin in the game for the strongest advocates.