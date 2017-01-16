Just posted in the Inner Sydney Morning Herald, as story about refugee arrivals:
Half of Australia’s 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council
It’s (relatively) late and I am tired so I won’t go into why:
local governments need to be properly equipped to meet their settlement and social cohesion responsibilities.
Is there some sort of multi-lingual garbage collection service require? Perhaps some sort of social cohesion responsibilities in local planning decision?
The thing that got me was the chart:
I am not familiar with the suburbs outside of Sydney, but the Sydney ones are not inner city ones where the greens live. Glebe, Ultimo, Newtown and Marrickville are way away from Fairfield and Liverpool. I suspect not too many green voters are dealing with “social cohesion” or congestion associated with large numbers of humanitarian arrivals.
And the lone representatives from SA (Subsidised Australia) are Salisbury and Playford. Is this where Sarah Hanson-Young lives? I somehow doubt it. What about Tasmania?
Not too much skin in the game for the strongest advocates.
This is the same bureaucratic arrogance which is fueling the rise of the Right all over Europe.
The blowback will be horrendous – Europe is heading toward civil war with the people overthrowing their own governments who are aiding an infiltrating enemy to destroy the peoples cultures.
Every single one should be settled in Wentworth.
Fairfield will soon be a no-go zone if it’s not already.
You don’t much more ‘humanitarian’ than that.
I’m sure Sarah Hanson-Young would have passed through Salisbury on her way to the Barossa Valley.
I wonder if they’ll be settling the Christian reffos in Fairfield as well.
I’m sure they’ll mix in well with the Sharia loving Muslim residents already living there. After all if there is one common characteristic among Muslims with multiple, niqab clad wives, it’s their ‘humanitarian’ nature.
Fair comment