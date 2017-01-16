Mentioned in dispatches

Labor voter Jim Allan had a column in The Spectator:

Mr Turnbull’s super power is the ability to divide conservatives into two camps, both of which seem to think the other is basically delusional, deluded, dyspeptic, delirious, disaffected, demoniac, pick your favourite term of abuse that begins with the letter ‘d’.

Jim names the bastards.

And I’m not here talking about your lefty ABC or Fairfax types, the sort of type that clearly includes Niki Savva and Peter van Onselen.

Damn communists. 🙂

I’m talking about people with whom the usual readers of this fine publication would have agreed on most things, most of the time. This is the pro-Turnbull camp. It included Janet Albrechtsen, Miranda Devine, Sinclair Davidson, John Roskam (who has recanted I believe, unlike perhaps the others mentioned) and more.

Yep – almost all the good looking conservatives.

So this is the anti-Turnbull camp. I confess that it included me right from day one but also included John Stone, Roger Franklin, the superb and insightful editor of the wonderful magazine you have in your hands, Rowan Dean, Terry McCrann, Rita Panahi and more.

So Rita somehow found herself on the not-so-good-looking conservative list.

More seriously – this is the bottom line:

My point is that at some time in the future conservative thinking people are going to have to reconcile if the right side of politics is going to have any long-term and meaningful success.

In principle, yes. But …

In many ways it’s more destructive of a party when a first term PM, who has delivered a massive majority, is knifed. His supporters don’t feel he was given a decent go.

Well now, this is precisely the problem. In an earlier paragraph Jim had already spelt out Abbott’s achievements.

Let me be blunt. Almost everyone in this anti-Turnbull camp had become disappointed with Mr Abbott on his pusillanimous caving in on the 18C repeal promise, for his raising taxes (and without first getting any spending cuts through the Senate to boot), and for his seeming desire to want those on the left, the ABC luvvies, to like him – which was never going to happen, let’s be honest.

To paraphrase – Jim, the band’s not getting back together; not with that lead singer.