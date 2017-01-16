Ruining Melbourne

I’ve been meaning to write this since before Christmas but now on the way back from Copenhagen I think of it as more urgent than ever yet feel a despondency about whether anything can be done to head off this disaster.

Melbourne is the world’s most liveable city for reasons that I truly appreciate, but it is a laurel that will not continue because of the incredible lack of vision by those who govern Victoria. It is the connecting up of the north of the city with the south by running a line from North Melbourne and Carlton through the city and then onto – well that is just the point – where would you run such a line? It will have, as is now determined, its next stop south of the CBD at the shrine. If you know Melbourne, you will know that not only does virtually no one actually go there other than perhaps one day a year, if they are of a mind to they can already take a ten minute tram ride from the city. But of course, almost no one does because for most of those who live in Melbourne, there is almost never any reason to get off anywhere in the vicinity.

Yet here will be placed a billion dollar station that will take upwards of 3-5 years to complete, will require the digging up of the St Kilda Road entrance to the city, the closing of lanes of traffic from the south into the city for years on end and the removal of rows of trees that will render one of the most beautiful parts of the city into a construction site desert, with the potential to ruin its landscape beyond repair.

Wandering through Copenhagen reminds me of the difference it makes where those who make such decisions about their city take into account the aesthetic difference various proposals will make. The great cities of the world did not end up that way by accident. To build a train line using the “cut and cover” approach – that is, to dig a trench, build the train line and afterwards cover it up again – will ensure an ongoing mess that will provide a station virtually no one will ever use at a price of its non-construction that would more than compensate for the cost of tunnelling rather than cutting a trench through the city’s main southern arterial road. Just relieving the the cost of the disruption would more than repay using the superficially more expensive tunnelling in the less difficult travel times to and from the city.

I think of the absence of any serious debate on this issue similar to suddenly finding the Vogon Destructor Fleet hovering above the earth.