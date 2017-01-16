Who should be the next Health Minister?

When the AMA welcomes the prospect of Senator Arthur Sinodinos becoming the Health Minister, the PM should run a mile. The last thing we need is another Health Minister cosying up to the doctor’s union.

The current President of the AMA is much more reasonable than the last, but that doesn’t change the complexion of the organisation that probably only accounts for 30 per cent of medical practitioners. Its socialistic and nannying tendencies run very deep – gosh, the AMA put out a report on gun control before Christmas because doctors treat gun-related injuries, puh-lease – and has all the worthy, wordy cover to defend every restrictive practice and scope for over-charging available to doctors.

And let’s face it, Sinodinos is just a fix-it type of guy with no principles or commitment to economic freedom or small government. And he has no ministerial experience. He was Assistant Treasurer for a nano-second before he was forced to stand down because of dubious donations to the Liberals when he was in the grossly overpaid chairmanship of a water board.

The reality is that unless the government can constrain health-related expenditure, we really have no hope of repairing the budget. We need a person who can think in terms of cost effective expenditure, providing incentives to the states to constrain their spending and to free up restrictions that impede the workings of the occupational markets for health care professionals.

Let me just point out here that Abbott was a hopeless health minister who simply threw money at problems (there was money around then) and set up some of the problems we have today:

He removed the 85 per cent reimbursement of the schedule fee to doctors; by making it 100 per cent, he simply increased doctors’ incomes overnight;

He instituted the bulk-billing incentives for concession card holders and children that has led to much over-servicing, particularly because the opportunity cost of many of those covered by the incentive is very low;

He thought that the Commonwealth should take over public hospitals and was only dissuaded by the department (which is amazing, because it almost always delivers extremely poor policy advice);

He caused a very big ruction with the extension of ‘free’ MRI services;

He refused to negotiate the new health agreement with the states because he couldn’t be bothered and thought the next government should do it (ie Rudd Labor government).

My pick would be Angus Taylor who is wasted where is – pursuing Turnbull’s (possibly really Lucy’s) pet projects on the federal government interfering in cities. He is whip smart, has a background in serious policy analysis and would still work well with the stakeholders.

He is also from NSW and is in the lower house.

But I guess Turnbull has shown poor judgement on pretty much everything else, so I won’t be holding my breath.