Who should be the next Health Minister?

When the AMA welcomes the prospect of Senator Arthur Sinodinos becoming the Health Minister, the PM should run a mile. The last thing we need is another Health Minister cosying up to the doctor’s union.
The current President of the AMA is much more reasonable than the last, but that doesn’t change the complexion of the organisation that probably only accounts for 30 per cent of medical practitioners. Its socialistic and nannying tendencies run very deep – gosh, the AMA put out a report on gun control before Christmas because doctors treat gun-related injuries, puh-lease – and has all the worthy, wordy cover to defend every restrictive practice and scope for over-charging available to doctors.
And let’s face it, Sinodinos is just a fix-it type of guy with no principles or commitment to economic freedom or small government. And he has no ministerial experience. He was Assistant Treasurer for a nano-second before he was forced to stand down because of dubious donations to the Liberals when he was in the grossly overpaid chairmanship of a water board.
The reality is that unless the government can constrain health-related expenditure, we really have no hope of repairing the budget. We need a person who can think in terms of cost effective expenditure, providing incentives to the states to constrain their spending and to free up restrictions that impede the workings of the occupational markets for health care professionals.
Let me just point out here that Abbott was a hopeless health minister who simply threw money at problems (there was money around then) and set up some of the problems we have today:
- He removed the 85 per cent reimbursement of the schedule fee to doctors; by making it 100 per cent, he simply increased doctors’ incomes overnight;
- He instituted the bulk-billing incentives for concession card holders and children that has led to much over-servicing, particularly because the opportunity cost of many of those covered by the incentive is very low;
- He thought that the Commonwealth should take over public hospitals and was only dissuaded by the department (which is amazing, because it almost always delivers extremely poor policy advice);
- He caused a very big ruction with the extension of ‘free’ MRI services;
- He refused to negotiate the new health agreement with the states because he couldn’t be bothered and thought the next government should do it (ie Rudd Labor government).
My pick would be Angus Taylor who is wasted where is – pursuing Turnbull’s (possibly really Lucy’s) pet projects on the federal government interfering in cities. He is whip smart, has a background in serious policy analysis and would still work well with the stakeholders.
He is also from NSW and is in the lower house.
But I guess Turnbull has shown poor judgement on pretty much everything else, so I won’t be holding my breath.
If he does score the portfolio he will be pretty much useless, useless apart from the fact that he is also a dud, because the main debates about health will be on the floor of the lower house, not the senate.
It’s amazing how the Liberal Party and the media keep cultivating the myth of Arthur Sinodinos based on his stint as chief-of-staff to John Howard. Sinodinos’ only guiding principle is that of self-advancement at the expense of all else. That he is seriously being considered for a senior ministerial position despite his deliberate memory lapses and amnesia regarding his time as chairman of AWH shows how far the Liberal Party has fallen.
Ms Gambaro claimed that Arthur Sinodinos was a wonderful man.
So ….. no, no, no to Sinodinos.
Angus Taylor would be good.
The 85 percent thing still stands. Was that decision reversed?
Malcolm Turnbull.
Of course then we’d need another the Prime Ministership.
😉
Australia’s doctors provide world class services in treatment and they hit way above their weight in research. If you want to force their incomes down through competition and flooding the market, the smart ones will not enter the profession and you’ll end up with the same standards as Soviet Russia. What is not world class in Australia is the system for health funding and insurance. People working in this area, including economic pundits Judith, should lift their game.
Ahem, would that be this Angus Taylor?
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2015/04/14/does-angus-taylor-mp-really-get-it/
While I understand your critique of the AMA, I can assure you most doctors don’t agree with the PC brigade who run the organisation. They are politicians just like any union executives and other such entities. Most AMA members are more concerned with the erosion of professional independence. Sadly there hasn’t been a decent AMA head since Bruce Shepherd. Many of the AMA hierarchy would be a natural fit for the Greens along with Richard De Natale.
In truth the government would be far better served, if it really wanted to save some money on healthcare, cleaning up some of the historical fee rates. GP’s are the easy target, but note there are now more “specialists” than GP’s. It is in the procedural specialties where the true rorts (not to mention the Pharmacy Guild) lay. Opthalmology, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology and ENT would be top of my hit list. Cataract surgery fees are just a money pit. The number of unnecessary knee arthroscopies is a joke. A study in the USA showed that if you underwent MRI of the knee for a knee injury you could halve the number of arthroscopies. Yes MRI costs money but it is a fraction of the costs of surgery, theatre and hospitalisation, not to mention rehab and recovery costs, lost productivity etc. The fees for high turnover procedures like endoscopy and colonoscopy are to quote Arthur Daly “a nice little earner”. ENT surgery for Grommets and the like, is again high turnover and hard to justify.
I know that this will not happen though to be fair before Sussan Ley fell foul of her holiday home shopping, she was looking at some of these issues through updating the Medicare Schedule. Every time we get a new health minister , the bureaucracy can wipe the slate clean and start again, and as soon as some ideas to save money surface, the opposition the do-gooders and yes the AMA are guaranteed to come out bleating, and before you know it an election looms, and the slate is wiped clean. Good luck ever getting reform.
Disgruntled AMA member.
FWIW, I’d have thought Paul Fletcher, Christian Porter or David Coleman worth consideration, although none is obviously a stand-out.
We need a misogynist who smokes like s chimney loves his beer eats like russeii hinze and is touchy feely with females ,a huge vocabulary of swea words and a willingness to offend anyone ,including gays and lesbians and sjws . A sort of turbe version of sir les patterson spit. dribble and bad breath just the man for todays politics ,where have they all gone all we get now is piss weak nancies sneaking ,lying and theiving at every oportunity ,no wonder they hate Donald and Pauline H , total opposites .
No one? Abolish the Health Department.
Arthur would be great at anything he tries.
Maybe he’d be useful showing all Australians how we, too, can make $10 million bucks (or was it $20 million?) by playing the inside/outside shenanigans between “private” utility companies and money-no-object state government departments.
All “allegedly”, of course.
Why have a Commonwealth health minister at all?
PS why do we need a federal health minister ? We already have state ones who do the actual jib ,such as it is ,they are all feally run by sir humphtys . Good chance to close it down and sack tge employees from the PS . Lets get the education minister next and do the job on that waste of money hes bound to be a crook. they all are