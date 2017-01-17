Heads up from Keith Windschuttle on the Aboriginal recognition agenda

Posted on 9:40 am, January 17, 2017 by Rafe Champion

A note on a very important volume from Quadrant Books. The Break-up of Australia: The Real Agenda Behind Aboriginal Recognition sounds a warning about the slippery slope that will lead from the apparently innocent recognition of the “First People” in the Constitution.

Massively researched, well written and above all, vitally important as a warning to all people of good will who have been taken in by the well-meaning but misguided efforts of people like Tony Abbott who are in favour of recognition.

An overview from the author. To buy.

One Response to Heads up from Keith Windschuttle on the Aboriginal recognition agenda

  1. billie
    #2264565, posted on January 17, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Recognition, the tsunami of virtue signalling

    Reconciliation has gone nowhere, I’m guessing because only one side does anything?

