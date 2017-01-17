Heads up from Keith Windschuttle on the Aboriginal recognition agenda

A note on a very important volume from Quadrant Books. The Break-up of Australia: The Real Agenda Behind Aboriginal Recognition sounds a warning about the slippery slope that will lead from the apparently innocent recognition of the “First People” in the Constitution.

Massively researched, well written and above all, vitally important as a warning to all people of good will who have been taken in by the well-meaning but misguided efforts of people like Tony Abbott who are in favour of recognition.

An overview from the author. To buy.