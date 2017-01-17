Heads up from Keith Windschuttle on the Aboriginal recognition agenda

A note on a very important volume from Quadrant Books. The Break-up of Australia: The Real Agenda Behind Aboriginal Recognition sounds a warning about the slippery slope that will lead from the apparently innocent recognition of the “First People” in the Constitution.
Massively researched, well written and above all, vitally important as a warning to all people of good will who have been taken in by the well-meaning but misguided efforts of people like Tony Abbott who are in favour of recognition.
Recognition, the tsunami of virtue signalling
Reconciliation has gone nowhere, I’m guessing because only one side does anything?
The first question that pops into my mind is one of –what defines and aboriginal– for anyone with just the hint of European or other blood in them disqualifies them from being wholly aboriginal and therefore unable to claim aboriginality.
1967 referendum was to recognise aborigines as AUSTRALIANS! All that followed was and is bleeding heart leftist tripe…The same leftists who prefer to keep aborigines as “noble savages” uneducated and dirt poor.
Come the referendum….just vote NO!
I decided long ago to vote No – on the basis of the certainty there would be unintended legal changes over years.
Rubbish. Aborigines have always been recognized, firstly as British citizens, and since the late 1940’s as Australian citizens. There has been a great deal of nonsense talked about the 1967 referendum, not the least by certain part Aboriginal Members of Parliament, and Keith Windschuttle is to be commended for his setting the record straight.
Off the top of my head, The 1967 referendum was about transferring those Aboriginals who were “wards of state” or somesuch , in Queensland and western Australia, to Federal administration, wasn’t it?
Most Australians, and everybody I meet overseas who has any opinion on it, are absolutely certain that aborigines were not allowed to vote, be regarded as human, be citizens etc until some sainted lefty PM granted it to them.
They are disbelieving when I tell them that aboriginal women had the vote in Victoria before any women had the vote in UK or USA.
More people need to understand that this is about sovereignty.
I don’t see how they can possibly claim sovereignty. Their arguments about not choosing to be Australian would also apply to everyone born in Australia – none of us had a choice. Yet apparently they believe they should get sovereignty because their great great great great great grandparents once soverneity?
It’s also hilarious how they want sovereignty, but not real sovereignty. They only want to be a COAG member (an aboriginal State?), not a sovereign state, otherwise they couldn’t get the huge amount of free $$$ that they will need.
Basically, they want their own laws, own justice, own government, but still want federal funding. They want us to bake them a cake and eat it all.
Note that even that doyen of revisionist history, St Manning Clarke, in the first volume of his unreadable History of Australia (in the first edition which I found in the shed of a rental house) reports that the original inhabitants of this land were rendered into extinction by the antecedents of those who currently regard themselves as “first peoples”. If we’re to recognise “first peoples” in the Constitution, who should it be?
Let’s end Aboriginal suffrage. Now!
Oh, hang on …
Nope, sorry. The 1967 referendum was about altering the Constitution to give the Commonwealth the right to make laws in respect to Aborigines, and it allowed Aborigines to be counted for the purpose of allocating seats in the House or Representatives. All Aborigines had had the right to vote restored to them in 1962 by that well known Labor lefty, Bob Menzies, they had always been, firstly British and then Australian citizens, and, contrary to claims made by certain Members of Parliament, they had always been counted in the census, but the numbers were not to be taken into account in determining seats in the House of Representatives. (At the time the Constitution was drawn up, Western Australia and Queensland still had populations of semi nomadic indigenous, and the concern was that those numbers could be fiddled to obtain extra commonwealth funding, and extra seats in the House of Reps.)
Spot the similarity in trajectory:
1. Aboriginals – Counted in census, granted welfare, granted land rights, positively discriminated for in jobs, granted sorry … still not happy.
2. Homosexuals – sexual acts decriminalised, discrimination done away with, civil unions recognised, annual garish mardi gras tolerated, …. Still not happy.