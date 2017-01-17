Trump and Australian political dithering over energy costs

What is wrong with these people?
We have state leaders from South Australia, New South Wales and Queensland purposely rejecting the low cost energy option of coal that nature has provided and opting for renewables that will always cost three times as much. And we have an apparent consensus of politicians in Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania rejecting fracking, the technology that has rescued US energy supplies and proven itself harmless in spite of a million wells having been drilled.
Today Matt Canavan has raised the issue of new coal fired generators. That is such an obvious route that it is seldom suggested by politicians. We can have endless power at one third the cost of wind and with an ocean more reliability but we have demonised the product so much that it is difficult to see anyone investing without a government assurance against regulatory expropriation.
Tony Abbott has once again proved himself to be a superb leader when not actually in government by counselling the undeniable benefits of getting rid of the renewable subsidies that cost us $4 billion a year and wreck the competitiveness of the electricity supply while also undermining its reliability.
Unfortunately, Turnbull’s response has been to assemble a commission under the Chief scientist Alan Finkel whose preliminary report is predictably off the planet in proclaiming the future lies with renewables and consumers want these (as they do if governments force them to!)
In response to Abbott’s proposal both Canavan and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg (presumably under political directives) are ruling out canning the subsidies to renewables on grounds that the subsidy is legislated. On such a basis we would never have dismantled the border tariffs that held back our living standards for 50 years. Having a bunch of rent seekers force through a subsidy and then say we cannot touch it for 15 years is a prescription for economic decline.
The latest patch up of the fall-out of this is a new series of subsidies to keep the Alcoa Portland aluminium smelter in operation. We are likely to see a repeat of the endless government support to keep car plants in business, support needed because we refused to allow market forces to tackle the elements that were making them uncompetitive: inflexible labour market arrangements and, of course, regulatory induced high energy costs.
Few of our politicians understand anything about energy costs and even fewer want to put in place policies that liberate the market, allowing Australia to have the cheapest energy in the world thereby regaining the status we had until 15 years ago. That’s because they are responding to the pressure from the elites in NGOs, the public service, business and academia. All of these have their separate reasons for wanting to foster high cost energy – reasons that range from the venal to the aspirations for political control of the economy.
Those same elites are heavily focussed on rescuing green energy in the Davos meeting now underway. We have politicians there but not at the Trump inauguration! At least Canada’s Trudeau recognised that going to the World Economic Forum in Davos on 20 January would be a mistake and chose instead to cancel his attendance and stay home.
Fortunately for Australia Trump will force us to mend our ways – his pull-out of the Paris climate change agreement undermines it and gives us an excuse to rescind the harmful energy policies we have in place. And his low tax, reduced spending, regulation cutting agenda will also force us to follow suit or plumb the depths of economic decline that other countries have experienced by focussing on anti-market policies.
Not only do the costs of energy go up when renewballs are subsidised by the mug taxpayer, but reliability of supply is reduced. Think mainland Tasmania.
The idiocy in going down this path is the number of portable and semi-portable generator sets that are being sold to people now realising that govenment mandated renewball support means that supply is compromised.
To save the planet we subsidise renewballs and everyone has a small generator powered by an internal combustion engine that uses fossil fuel and produces shock carbon dioxide emissions.
If ever any evidence was needed of politicians being out of touch with voters and the precise reason for the new populism sweeping the developed world, the comments from “several government front benchers” highlights the problem perfectly:
Within the government ranks? What about within their constituency – you know, the actual voters?
I suspect there may a shock in store for these politicians when they find out the actual level of support for the complete removal of the hideous RET impost, let alone a modification. In my view, at least 30% of LNP voters are in favour of the RET removal. Turnbull, with his razor-thin lower house majority, should ignore this at his peril.
The social licence to run a fossil fuel gennie is obviously the next battle for their abc.
Got to be as offensive as greyhounds, surely?.
It’s the Bureaucrats at all levels of government which run this country. They are interchangable from Labor to LNP. The best example is Martin Parkinson. That man knows how to run with the hares and hunt with the hounds.
The politicians are just their useful idiots.
Alcoa may have a deal to fix the Portland smelter, but it reeks of the deal to keep holden open in Geelong.
All that just when the developing countries are being innovative and agile. We are being out competed, coasting on our status of 50 years ago.
We’ll choose economic decline.
“Few of our politicians understand anything about energy costs…………….”
Few of our politicians understand anything FULL STOP.
Quote of the day.
This truth should be burned into the foreheads of every LNP politician. And LNP voter.
Fortunately for Australia Trump will force us to mend our ways – his pull-out of the Paris climate change agreement undermines it and gives us an excuse to rescind the harmful energy policies we have in place.
Our pollies on both sides are too stupid to seize this opportunity to get us out of the mess we are in. Instead I predict they will eventually move to limit or tax private diesel generation on the grounds of saving the environment hence making it even more difficult for business owners and individuals.
A sober reminder of East Coast electricity supply/demand and imo the nonsense of Queensland and Victoria’s waltz with renewables
http://www.coolibahconsulting.com.au/TiP/2017/01/16/where-the-load-lies/
Very unlikely.
The abject Turnbull Government will be replaced by two terms of Labor/Green coalition – during which time there will be no serious consideration of new coal-fired base load.
Based on the experience at Kogan Creek, it takes about 10 years for a modern coal-fired power station in Australia to move through planning, permitting, procurement and construction. And in the future, this time frame will certainly be extended by ‘environmental defenders’ using legal process to challenge the vibe, legality, location, construction etc.
So the earliest any new capacity could realistically be brought on line is 2033 (assuming Turnbull is kicked out in 2017, Plibersek gets two terms, and the project ‘only’ takes 10 years through EPC).
By that time most of the existing coal fleet will be retired and Australia’s economy will be Second World, running on 30%-40% renewables – and so far off ‘cheap’ that a new base load station will make farkall difference.
The strategic damage is done.