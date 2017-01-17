Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017

Posted on 3:00 pm, January 17, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
30 Responses to Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017

  3. Mike of Marion
    #2264783, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Top 5 in the Adelaide cool!

  5. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2264792, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Top five?

  6. Mike of Marion
    #2264794, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Had to pull a lap out of the Tour Down Under cos it wasn’t cool.

  7. Baldrick
    #2264796, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    7th Battalion A.I.F

    Burton, Alexander Stewart (1893–1915)
    Burton was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for conspicuous bravery in the trenches at Lone Pine on 9 August. Early that morning the Turks launched a strong counter-attack on a newly captured trench held by Burton, a personal friend Lieutenant F. H. Tubb, Corporal W. Dunstan and a few others. The Turks advanced up a sap and blew in the sandbag barricade but Burton, Tubb and Dunstan repulsed them and rebuilt it. Supported by strong bombing parties, the enemy twice more destroyed the barricade but were driven off and the barricade was rebuilt. Burton was killed by a bomb while building up the parapet. Tubb and Dunstan were also awarded the Victoria Cross.

  9. struth
    #2264803, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Screeeech………………………………………..
    PHEW!
    Better late than never.
    Not a bad placing.

  10. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2264805, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Fake thread.

  11. Leigh Lowe
    #2264808, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    I identify as the original owner of this thread and custodian of it’s dreamtime magical powers.

  12. struth
    #2264810, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    The battle for the United States and the free world is about to start.

    If you are about to become violent in any way shape or form, against an elected President, you are an undemocratic fascist.

    A piece of shit that deserves all that will come to you.

  13. struth
    #2264812, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    I

    identify as the original owner of this thread and custodian of it’s dreamtime magical powers.

    I thought I saw you on a lamb advert.

  14. Leigh Lowe
    #2264815, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    From the dead thread …

    Cannibal

    #2264787, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    The Prime Minister said the US president-elect had invited him to Washington during their first phone call.

    Was that the phone call when Turnbull had to ask Greg Norman for Donald’s phone number?

    Yes.
    The one just after he announced that Australians probably didn’t need to dig a bunker or hide under the bed because of Donald.
    FFS.
    What a goose.
    Odds on Trump makes him wait for hours before giving him a 30 second photo op.

  15. Leigh Lowe
    #2264820, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    I thought I saw you on a lamb advert.

    You wouldn’t recognise me.
    I was wearing a niqab/hijab/spudbag.

  16. H B Bear
    #2264823, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    If the US Ambassador to Australia is half way across his brief I don’t think anyone will spend much time talking to Lord Waffleworth, if you get my drift.

  17. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2264825, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Shhhh. SRR's still on the old thread...

  19. incoherent rambler
    #2264828, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Again using my climate modelling software, 75th.

  20. Anne
    #2264829, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    What’s going on?

    They’re flicking the lights on the Sunday thread.

  21. Myrddin Seren
    #2264831, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    As I was saying to Tom on the Old Fred, Trudeau is a screaming hypocrite.

  22. H B Bear
    #2264832, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Poor Eleanor Hall and the rest of the petals at The Green-Left Weekly Radio Hour (lunch time edition) formerly known as The World Today seem to be having a nasty attack of the Trump vapours. I hope Googles G has set up a safe space at the staff co-op with some Play Doh and a therapy puppy for them.

  23. Anne
    #2264833, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    calli
    #2264781, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Tooth.

    You can’t handle the tooth!

  24. struth
    #2264834, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Sorry, I just hate people feeling left out.

    And it’s happened to me before.
    Some of my best stuff, straight down the forgettory.
    But then again, I got no arguments either.

  25. Tom
    #2264835, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Gene Cernan flirts with Runway Girl Network founder (and thinking man’s crumpet) Mary Kirby (2010).

  26. Gab
    #2264837, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Oi! Tom – new thread. Come on over, the water’s fine.

  27. Gab
    #2264838, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    And just like that he appears 🙂

  28. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2264839, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    The apparent leaker of the news that the slapper is getting a gong, Bruce Wolpe, has leftard credentials.

    Worked on the Kenyan’s first campaign, a fauxfacts employee and former chief of staff for the ranga.

    Interested to see if the MSM run with the leak. Maybe Turncoat will pull the award but more likely won’t. As someone suggested on the ole fred, he’s probably done it to piss off Krudd

  29. wivenhoe
    #2264842, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Interested to see if the MSM run with the leak. Maybe Turncoat will pull the award but more likely won’t. As someone suggested on the ole fred, he’s probably done it to piss off Krudd

    If that is the case, Turncoat should have given the award to Therese.

  30. Gab
    #2264843, posted on January 17, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Gene Cernan flirts

    Hmmm … the only flirting I noticed was from Mary Kirby.

