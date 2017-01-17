Liberty Quote
Whenever we depart from voluntary cooperation and try to do good by using force, the bad moral value of force triumphs over good intentions.— Milton Friedman
-
-
Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
first?
Tooth.
Top 5 in the Adelaide cool!
Top 5!!!
Top five?
Had to pull a lap out of the Tour Down Under cos it wasn’t cool.
7th Battalion A.I.F
top 10 !
Screeeech………………………………………..
PHEW!
Better late than never.
Not a bad placing.
Fake thread.
I identify as the original owner of this thread and custodian of it’s dreamtime magical powers.
The battle for the United States and the free world is about to start.
If you are about to become violent in any way shape or form, against an elected President, you are an undemocratic fascist.
A piece of shit that deserves all that will come to you.
I
I thought I saw you on a lamb advert.
From the dead thread …
Yes.
The one just after he announced that Australians probably didn’t need to dig a bunker or hide under the bed because of Donald.
FFS.
What a goose.
Odds on Trump makes him wait for hours before giving him a 30 second photo op.
You wouldn’t recognise me.
I was wearing a niqab/hijab/spudbag.
If the US Ambassador to Australia is half way across his brief I don’t think anyone will spend much time talking to Lord Waffleworth, if you get my drift.
Shhhh. SRR's still on the old thread...
Awww, Struth….
Again using my climate modelling software, 75th.
What’s going on?
They’re flicking the lights on the Sunday thread.
As I was saying to Tom on the Old Fred, Trudeau is a screaming hypocrite.
Poor Eleanor Hall and the rest of the petals at The Green-Left Weekly Radio Hour (lunch time edition) formerly known as The World Today seem to be having a nasty attack of the Trump vapours. I hope Googles G has set up a safe space at the staff co-op with some Play Doh and a therapy puppy for them.
You can’t handle the tooth!
Sorry, I just hate people feeling left out.
And it’s happened to me before.
Some of my best stuff, straight down the forgettory.
But then again, I got no arguments either.
Gene Cernan flirts with Runway Girl Network founder (and thinking man’s crumpet) Mary Kirby (2010).
Oi! Tom – new thread. Come on over, the water’s fine.
And just like that he appears 🙂
The apparent leaker of the news that the slapper is getting a gong, Bruce Wolpe, has leftard credentials.
Worked on the Kenyan’s first campaign, a fauxfacts employee and former chief of staff for the ranga.
Interested to see if the MSM run with the leak. Maybe Turncoat will pull the award but more likely won’t. As someone suggested on the ole fred, he’s probably done it to piss off Krudd
Interested to see if the MSM run with the leak. Maybe Turncoat will pull the award but more likely won’t. As someone suggested on the ole fred, he’s probably done it to piss off Krudd
If that is the case, Turncoat should have given the award to Therese.
Hmmm … the only flirting I noticed was from Mary Kirby.