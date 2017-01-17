Liberty Quote
Without machines and technology, the task of mere survival is a terrible, mind-and-body-wrecking ordeal. In “nature,” the struggle for food, clothing and shelter consumes all of a man’s energy and spirit; it is a losing struggle — the winner is any flood, earthquake or swarm of locusts.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
😆
… ‘s cool, no one notices the sweeper, or they think they’re crazy … either way, people stay away … that’s how we get along, sweeping up the filth with minimal interference … 😉
It was a great excuse to explore a vast area of the unknown. Good stuff.
In that case, how could he possibly have been allowed to carry on for decades as a university professor, teaching the young – and can’t we just see the result!
‘You’ll lose your shirt’
I never buy stock. I get stock as equity and sell it to cover the cost of tenement management I’ve already made enough with Lithium to buy your wardrobe.
I’m off folks; until tomorrow or Thursday.
Just slightly off topic – Thomson (Aus) v Sousa at Melbourne is on now. Sousa shouts before he hits the ball and grunts afterwards. If I get a gig as the Cat’s sports reporter I’ll fire up on this practice and campaign to have grunting banned.
Except for Maria Sharapova, when she comes back to tennis. She is allowed to do anything she wants.
Mere mention of fried chicken egg_ can bring down the wrath of the PC police. Wait until he’s gone and order big on Saturday.
Nice lease you have here. Be a shame if something happened to it.
You think these, ‘Ex-hacker’s turned Christian’, are a threat to the status quo, remember there are also all those Ex-hardmen, Ex-Insiders, Ex-all the scariest dudes in the world turned Christian, but still on the down low … and still everyone has their free will to stick with the devil they know, or not … 🙂 😉
You wouldn’t want my wardrobe TP, I wear stuff until it falls off.
Had a discussion with some employees of a customer once, they were enthusing about the company stock price and how excellent an opportunity it was. $1.30 or thereabouts it was as I recall. I was cautious and gently inserted a couple of haram ideas. Which I don’t think were comprehended.
In about a year later the price bottomed at around 3c a share. Theirs is one of these new economy related mining stocks. Caveat emptor.
Thanks, Lysander. I meant to make that point.
They own the youth.
Oh the huge manatee!
At least the Australian variety at Mako island are generally more attractive, if slightly too young.
Don’t forget Dot, Bruce. 😉
You know, for a Christian, you sure love a lie, and the bigger the better; gee, JC, Dot & Co. taught ya well, hey … oh but do carry on, it’s good for interested readers to watch and learn who the narrative CONtrollers are, how the narrative CONtrollers roll, and which topics they particularly need to kill off.
P.S. you all lost controll the day DJT came down that escalator … 😉 😀
Thanks Kevin.
Don’t worry about Dot. He gets off every night.
..
What a flake.
Investigation of mosque activities expected…some time next century, or later.
This needs a counter-protest. Any Cats in Sydney?
Eewww, Snoop. 😕
Look at moi, look at moi..
Also reminds me of one trip west. I visited customers’ office and during the visit my shoes disintegrated. The polyurethane soles decided this was the right time to cease to be. So when we all went down to Subi for lunch I bought some new treads. Quite flash they are.
Stan Grant then (from 0.34)
https://youtu.be/SLTdE28eeLc
And now
https://youtu.be/GMYJafuMYQM
Spot the difference.
Lol, that’s a gem.
If you have a valid fishing license, is it legal to catch, skin and gut members of this community?
2dogs – MSM would term counter demonstration as fascist!
What a flake.
The scales are falling from the Reverand’s eyes.
Politics is the conspiracy of the unproductive but organized against the productive but unorganized.
-Joseph Sobran
Towards a taxonomy of Trump tweets. Preemptive framing, the diversion tweet, the trial balloon, deflection attack the messenger.
‘When you repeat Trump, you help Trump.’
Cognitive linguist George Lakoff
http://www.wnyc.org/story/taxonomy-trump-tweets/
Completely out of his depth now. Sad!