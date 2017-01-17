Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017

  1. srr
    #2265115, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    😆

    Anne
    #2265077, posted on January 17, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    If you people would just go and open Srr’s links occasionally, I wouldn’t be called crazy, tinfoil lady nearly as often.

    Not only is this podcast very entertaining (smart people can be very witty bouncing off one another) but he and his guests explain perfectly, the ShariaCommies’ plan for global enslavement.

    Bill Mitchell interviews James O’Keefe on the Project Veritas sting & Anton Deyes on Merkel’s diabolical plan for Europe.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eN5PcHatSM0

    … ‘s cool, no one notices the sweeper, or they think they’re crazy … either way, people stay away … that’s how we get along, sweeping up the filth with minimal interference … 😉

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2265116, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    MH370 is going to remain lost.

    It was a great excuse to explore a vast area of the unknown. Good stuff.

  3. Indolent
    #2265118, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Lysander, Bill Ayers and his co conspirators admitted to an FBI informant saying that they thought bringing Socialism to the US would necessitate the deaths or longterm incarceration of about 40 million US citizens.

    In that case, how could he possibly have been allowed to carry on for decades as a university professor, teaching the young – and can’t we just see the result!

  4. test pattern
    #2265119, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    ‘You’ll lose your shirt’

    I never buy stock. I get stock as equity and sell it to cover the cost of tenement management I’ve already made enough with Lithium to buy your wardrobe.

  5. Lysander
    #2265120, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    I’m off folks; until tomorrow or Thursday.

  6. Old School Conservative
    #2265121, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Just slightly off topic – Thomson (Aus) v Sousa at Melbourne is on now. Sousa shouts before he hits the ball and grunts afterwards. If I get a gig as the Cat’s sports reporter I’ll fire up on this practice and campaign to have grunting banned.
    Except for Maria Sharapova, when she comes back to tennis. She is allowed to do anything she wants.

  7. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2265122, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Mere mention of fried chicken egg_ can bring down the wrath of the PC police. Wait until he’s gone and order big on Saturday.

  8. Snoopy
    #2265123, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Nice lease you have here. Be a shame if something happened to it.

  9. srr
    #2265126, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 [email protected] 28m28 minutes ago

    .@_0Hour1__ suspended!

    https://twitter.com/Cernovich/status/821266360978132992

    You think these, ‘Ex-hacker’s turned Christian’, are a threat to the status quo, remember there are also all those Ex-hardmen, Ex-Insiders, Ex-all the scariest dudes in the world turned Christian, but still on the down low … and still everyone has their free will to stick with the devil they know, or not … 🙂 😉

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2265127, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    I never buy stock. I get stock as equity and sell it to cover the cost of tenement management I’ve already made enough with Lithium to buy your wardrobe.

    You wouldn’t want my wardrobe TP, I wear stuff until it falls off.

    Had a discussion with some employees of a customer once, they were enthusing about the company stock price and how excellent an opportunity it was. $1.30 or thereabouts it was as I recall. I was cautious and gently inserted a couple of haram ideas. Which I don’t think were comprehended.

    In about a year later the price bottomed at around 3c a share. Theirs is one of these new economy related mining stocks. Caveat emptor.

  11. Anne
    #2265128, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Totalitarians don’t need re-education camps because they’ve already got schools and universities which all lean left.

    Thanks, Lysander. I meant to make that point.

    They own the youth.

  12. Entropy
    #2265129, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    But now aged 32, Caitlin is living her dream: She is part of a ‘secret’ community of people who identify as part-human, part-fish and call themselves merfolk.

    Oh the huge manatee!

    At least the Australian variety at Mako island are generally more attractive, if slightly too young.

  13. Anne
    #2265130, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:46 pm

    Sex is currently in short supply on the Catallaxy files.

    Quite so. Lefties have seventy one different sexes and we have only two.

    Don’t forget Dot, Bruce. 😉

  14. srr
    #2265131, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Lysander
    #2265100, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Frankly, I doubt the Totalitarians would bother with re-education.

    They want de-population; makes redistribution a lot more fun.

    Totalitarians don’t need SRR fantasy re-education camps because they’ve already got schools and universities which all lean left. I remember when I was into Alex Jones about 9 years ago and he was saying “the re-education camps are coming; FEMA are getting ready right now.” He’s not a retard, he’s a doomtard. Just like Flannery; so, there’s a compliment for you SRR:

    SRR = Flannery.

    You know, for a Christian, you sure love a lie, and the bigger the better; gee, JC, Dot & Co. taught ya well, hey … oh but do carry on, it’s good for interested readers to watch and learn who the narrative CONtrollers are, how the narrative CONtrollers roll, and which topics they particularly need to kill off.

    P.S. you all lost controll the day DJT came down that escalator … 😉 😀

  15. Baldrick
    #2265132, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Kevin Gillett
    #2265092, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Thanks Kevin.

  16. Snoopy
    #2265133, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Don’t worry about Dot. He gets off every night.

  17. Rev. Archibald
    #2265134, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    But now aged 32, Caitlin is living her dream: She is part of a ‘secret’ community of people who identify as part-human, part-fish and call themselves merfolk.

    ..
    What a flake.

  18. Senile Old Guy
    #2265135, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Controversial Melbourne evangelical church Catch the Fire, which solicits donations for the Rise Up Australia Party, has had its charitable status revoked by authorities.

    Investigation of mosque activities expected…some time next century, or later.

  19. 2dogs
    #2265136, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    This needs a counter-protest. Any Cats in Sydney?

  21. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2265138, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    This needs a counter-protest. Any Cats in Sydney?

    Look at moi, look at moi..

  22. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2265139, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    I’ve already made enough with Lithium to buy your wardrobe.

    Also reminds me of one trip west. I visited customers’ office and during the visit my shoes disintegrated. The polyurethane soles decided this was the right time to cease to be. So when we all went down to Subi for lunch I bought some new treads. Quite flash they are.

  23. Zyconoclast
    #2265140, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Stan Grant then (from 0.34)
    https://youtu.be/SLTdE28eeLc

    And now

    https://youtu.be/GMYJafuMYQM

    Spot the difference.

  24. Anne
    #2265141, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    What a flake.

    Lol, that’s a gem.

  25. 2dogs
    #2265142, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    She is part of a ‘secret’ community of people who identify as part-human, part-fish and call themselves merfolk.

    If you have a valid fishing license, is it legal to catch, skin and gut members of this community?

  26. Stackja
    #2265144, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    2dogs – MSM would term counter demonstration as fascist!

  27. candy
    #2265146, posted on January 17, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    What a flake.

    The scales are falling from the Reverand’s eyes.

  28. Anne
    #2265147, posted on January 17, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Politics is the conspiracy of the unproductive but organized against the productive but unorganized.

    -Joseph Sobran

  29. test pattern
    #2265148, posted on January 17, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Towards a taxonomy of Trump tweets. Preemptive framing, the diversion tweet, the trial balloon, deflection attack the messenger.

    ‘When you repeat Trump, you help Trump.’

    Cognitive linguist George Lakoff

    http://www.wnyc.org/story/taxonomy-trump-tweets/

  30. Senile Old Guy
    #2265149, posted on January 17, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    What a flake.

    The scales are falling from the Reverand’s eyes.

    Completely out of his depth now. Sad!

