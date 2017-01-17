Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017

Posted on 3:00 pm, January 17, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
521 Responses to Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017

  2. calli
    #2265441, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:43 am

    She’s gorgeous. My mum would say “bonnie”. And her names have the calli seal of approval.

  3. Anne
    #2265442, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Igen? Is that the language, Gab?

    What did Monty do?

  4. Gab
    #2265443, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Uh-oh. The Plant Czar is here [sits up straight, shoulders back].

  5. Gab
    #2265445, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:46 am

    lol Igen is ‘yes’ in Hungarian, Anne.

  6. Mark A
    #2265446, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Gab
    #2265434, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:37 am
    If you need a translator … but I don’t come cheap! 😀
    Gab, nothing about you projects “cheap” you are a class above.

    My German is good, Hungarian barely adequate but they all speak either German or English and my Russian is only good enough to hand over my wallet when asked.
    Luckily in Russia our office is in the most civilised city in Europe, St Petersburg.
    Everyone should visit it at least once.

  7. stackja
    #2265447, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:48 am

    10 Killed, 29 Wounded In MLK Day Weekend Shootings
    CBS Local – ‎7 hours ago‎
    CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 39 people have been shot across Chicago over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, leaving 10 dead. The latest killing happened at 11:36 a.m. Monday in the West Side Austin neighborhood, where a vehicle pulled up …
    Two weeks into new year, Chicago off to a deadly start

    Chicago Tribune – ‎4 hours ago‎
    Unlike homicides, the number of people shot in Chicago so far this year is down. At least 143 have been shot, 33 fewer than this time last year, according to Tribune data. Still, shootings in general are up significantly compared with 2012, 2013, 2014 …

  8. Gab
    #2265450, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:50 am

    So that’s a ‘nem’ then, Mark. 😀

  9. calli
    #2265451, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Gloria Alred on Seven doing pre-inauguration attention seeking.

    Good question from Koch – why aren’t you suing for assault, only defamation? Do you have proof? Alred uses about fifty words to say “no”.

  10. dweezy2176
    #2265452, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Still overcome with emotion after last night’s announcement on Channel 9 News, “Fairfield is PROUD to welcome 4 000 Syria/Iraq refugees” .. my delight is somewhat tempered by having to learn of my “pride” from the msm! …… also noted one of the weather cross-over girls wearing the same outfit 2nd night in a row, very fetching grey/black dress, but what part did Amber play in this?

  11. Mother Lode
    #2265453, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:55 am

    srr
    #2265239, posted on January 17, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Mother Load, again, now you, are trying to make me re-write, in my own words, the great work of a world of an army of brave souls who seek and publish the truth that The Liars need to keep buried.
    Why?

    Must be because I am a traitor.

  12. Mark A
    #2265454, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:55 am

    sajnalom Gabi de igen, a nem is the answer.
    But I would be happy to know you better in a blog sort of way of course.

  14. Gab
    #2265456, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Shameless flirtation, Mark! Well done. 🙂

  15. Tom
    #2265457, posted on January 18, 2017 at 7:59 am

    After yesterday’s 37deg heat, it’s a wonderful 16deg here now.

    Just as well the Victoriastani summer has been cancelled (again), Gab, as we’re surrounded by the Dreadful Heat:

    A “hot air mass” hovering above Central Australia will trigger heatwave conditions across NSW and Queensland today, as outback towns prepare for 45C ­conditions.

    Sydney’s west is expected to reach 42C today, as sizzling temperatures at the Australian Open in Melbourne ease after steaming conditions on-court yesterday.

    The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for western Queensland and NSW residents, as Birdsville locals prepare for 45C weather by the weekend.

    When it comes to recent weather, the mayor of Nyngan would prefer to be talking about snow. As the mercury rose across the country again yesterday, the heart of NSW was bearing the brunt. In Nyngan, which has a population a couple of hundred smaller than its 2825 postcode, temperatures peaked above 40C — coming off 47C on Friday.

    Ray Donald, Mayor of Bogan Shire for 15 years, said he would prefer not to be dealing with the chart-topping numbers.

    “It’s not an honour we’d like to really have — I hope next time we’ve got troubles with snow,” Mr Donald said.

    And that’s just the Paywallian. Fakefacts has just turned up the weather hysteria to eleventy (“30C at midnight!!! OMG OMG OMG”), while also trying to cover the Dreadful Heat in Washington, using special headless dispatches from the Washington Post and the New York Times as their sources for the approaching end of days.

    This is now the FMIC business model: lots of celebrity gossip Thermomixed with political hysteria.

  16. lotocoti
    #2265458, posted on January 18, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Russian is only good enough to hand over my wallet when asked.

    So not yeb vas tob mat.

  18. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2265460, posted on January 18, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Mark A. The optics still puzzle me. Perhaps it’s because one is used to the harsh Australian light, which invades everything and highlights nothing. But looking across the Neva one morning, in the soft northern sun, the golden spire of St Peter and Paul’s, was ablaze, almost blinding, whilst all around lay the city in muted tones. It remains an indelible vision burnt into the memory of St Petersburg.

  19. calli
    #2265461, posted on January 18, 2017 at 8:03 am

    A stinking hot day in Sydney, just as it was 40 years ago..

  20. Gab
    #2265462, posted on January 18, 2017 at 8:03 am

    wow, Betty White turns 95 and she’s still employed. One sassy broad too!

  21. Tom
    #2265463, posted on January 18, 2017 at 8:04 am

    The lameness of progressives.

    Calli, I think we’ve got to the stage where it will help their treatment if we confront the trigger words: “mental illness”.

    Pussy hats, FFS.

