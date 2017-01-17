Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017

Posted on 3:00 pm, January 17, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
860 Responses to Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017

  1. john constantine
    #2265733, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Their satrap andrews will respond to the crimewave that is the new normal for melbournibad by attacking the root cause, which is his client herd being downtrodden by obsolete and deplorable Australians owning guns and racistly and misogynistically volunteering for the CFA.

    The money boost for a new policing department to focus on Judge Dredd style monitoring of proles to ‘prevent crime before it happens’ will make sure that people stop fussing about minor crime, or else.

    Yesterdays abc country hour had a lecture about the way criminals steal guns from rural folk, with the meme that if it wasn’t for people owning guns, no guns could be stolen.

    [If islam is the religion of peace and charity, why don’t the beggers and rough sleepers go camp outside a mosque?. Don’t listen to the words, watch the real world patterns of actions.]

  2. Dr Faustus
    #2265734, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    The Guardian speculates why Obama may have released Chelsea Manning.

    Was he worried about what type of retribution the Trump administration would take to transgender prisoners once in office?

    There will be a naughty seat for them in the new White House press room.

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2265735, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Also you used to be funnier.

    You used to be sane.

  4. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2265736, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    “It’s particularly hard knowing the next wave of people coming are going to be working to reverse the things you were working to advance until your very last hour,”

    Way it goes though. Hairy can sometimes get quite down when his time is up at a place, he’s got it into good order, and he’s moving on to the next job, because he knows it’s quite likely a lot of his initiatives will not progress, his appointees will not be nurtured and will move on, and his targets will likely be compromised by lack of foresight and bad management. Stay longer and lead it through, is my general advice, but in Melbourne he wouldn’t.

    I said I’d stay, because I’m happy wherever he is. They wanted him to renew his contract but he’d had enough and his old job wanted him back, offering financial enticements. That happens too. He was not too well at the time, which rather clinched matters for us both and we returned to Sydney and a new house. I now insist on more holidays and more family time.

    So you lucky people get more travel stories. 😀

  5. Gab
    #2265737, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Obama certainly seems to be unleashing as much future havoc on the US as is humanly possible.

  6. Anne
    #2265738, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Oh. So when is it that I should make the trek to Bendigo for that event, and who wants to buy tickets? 😉 😆

    Put me down for two. 😀

    Also you used to be funnier.

    You used to be sane.

    Q.E.D.

  7. Gab
    #2265740, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    “Beautifully written Lizzie!”

    LOL

  8. Gab
    #2265741, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Just thought I’d give the resident humourless snarler something else to snarl about. Go for it, joanna.

  9. Joe
    #2265742, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Gab:

    Obama certainly seems to be unleashing as much future havoc on the US as is humanly possible.

    New amendment: Any crime committed in the future by a person or persons pardoned by a President, or associated with them, will result in the President that pardoned them being charged with conspiracy with the persons committing the crime.

  10. srr
    #2265743, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Anne
    #2265718, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    See what you did, Srr! 😡

    I told you not to poke him.

    meh, IT’s only a pixel tiger … no match for grizzly old bear … 😉

  11. john constantine
    #2265744, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Their yarragrad is staging a show trial of ungood thinkers of the emergency services, to unleash mid-to-late year.

    Their first push to occupy and weaponise the fire service stalled, but they will now attack with their unstoppable, unanswerable and devastating weapons of diversity and racism and sexism.

    Replacing deplorable volunteers that have commited the crime of homogeneity with unionised paid diversity cadres is already known to be the outcome of this show trial.

    Taxing the capital of the hated tories through the rate system will pay for the immense equipment upgrades to replace obsolete deplorable men with firehoses and chainsaws and rakehoes with diversity people calling in air support on hollow smoking trees.

  12. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2265745, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Top Ender, my compliments, and thanks for the articles on HMAS Sydney. Fascinating reading.

  13. Anne
    #2265746, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Men who are addicted to alcohol, nicotine, drugs, porn and invective are rarely tough guys.

    Sad. ™

  14. incoherent rambler
    #2265748, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Men who are addicted to alcohol, nicotine, drugs, porn …

    And I thought my identity was hidden on the cat. Bugger.

  15. Mother Lode
    #2265749, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Hahahahaaa!

    A Democratic Congresswoman has called for Donald Trump to be impeached on the grounds that he coined the term ‘crooked Hillary’ in collusion with the Russian government, even suggesting that the Kremlin was feeding Trump such lines to use during his campaign.

    Please, Maxine. Stop!

    My sides are aching!

    He is in the White House –
    Losers all, your Dem kin.
    Should have been that sick souse
    And her rug, Abedin.

    What’s the matter with you?
    The crap flying from your tongue?
    You can’t accept that you’re beat
    You sit there flinging dung.

    Maxine, you’re not the only one
    To take the Trump train on
    But hope has been and gone
    Maxine, You heavn’t got a clue
    Of why there’s now so few
    States your shade of blue

  16. Motelier
    #2265750, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Congrats to Monty and Mrs Monty.

    Welcome to Ruby, we all forward to your first post here on the cat.

  17. Anne
    #2265751, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Men who are addicted to alcohol, nicotine, drugs, porn …

    And I thought my identity was hidden on the cat. Bugger.

    See IT, this is what funny looks like. 😉

  18. feelthebern
    #2265752, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Snowden should also be pardoned.
    Then Manning & Snowden should be given a parade.

    John McCain is the stupidest person in the US Senate.
    Even when Joe Biden pops his head in.

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2265753, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    no match for grizzly old bear … 😉

    We won’t be wrestling Srr.

  20. calli
    #2265754, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Meanwhile, over at Blair’s…

    Skywhale (which bears a remarkable resemblance to Macklin) is returning to Canberra. Love the graphic.

  21. johanna
    #2265756, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Hairy can sometimes get quite down when his time is up at a place, he’s got it into good order, and he’s moving on to the next job, because he knows it’s quite likely a lot of his initiatives will not progress, his appointees will not be nurtured and will move on, and his targets will likely be compromised by lack of foresight and bad management. Stay longer and lead it through, is my general advice, but in Melbourne he wouldn’t.

    Me! Me!!!

    Our foul-mouthed Fairy Princress hasn’t learned a thing. The way to understand the world is through – Me! Me! And, everyone just can’t wait to hear about it.

    I may have to reconsider my decision not to run the Tim Blair metric of self-obsession across our resident fragile gutter rat’s posts.

    We’ll see.

    Who says the Dutch have no sense of humour?

  22. Anne
    #2265757, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    no match for grizzly old bear … 😉

    We won’t be wrestling Srr.

    Hahahahahahahahahaha…

    There you go. Was that so hard.

    By the way, is that you or Srr, IT?

  24. srr
    #2265759, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    You used to be sane.

    But IT, you never were, so how would you know … sheesh, I have one night of pool in Bendigo with the lads from the UPF, and your very limited mind has had me stuck there forever more … you sadly not so funny anymore, bugger, you 😆

  25. struth
    #2265760, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Men who are addicted to alcohol, nicotine, drugs, porn …

    What about two outa four?

  26. Infidel Tiger
    #2265761, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    you sadly not so funny anymore, bugger, you 😆

    There you go again…

  27. Zyconoclast
    #2265762, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    They have excellent grip on the tiles in public toilets.
    Or so I’m told.

    So George Michael used to wear them.

  28. incoherent rambler
    #2265763, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Regarding Melbourne.

    The waves were high upon the sea the wind blew up in gales
    I’d rather have drowned in misery than come to New South Wales

    http://folkstream.com/050.html

  29. m0nty
    #2265765, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Hey USSR, how are the neo-Nazis at pool? Who was it doing the run of shame with strides around the ankles?

  30. Anne
    #2265766, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Thanks for the photo, IT.

    I’ve updated my profile. 😉

  31. Myrddin Seren
    #2265767, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Volleys were the no-frills, cheap option.

    Generally they held together quite well, but if abused to breaking point, so what, they were cheap.

    Easy to see why Volley is targeting a market sector that prefers nightclubs equipped with waterproof lounges, lube jars and drains in the floor so the whole place can be hosed out, rinsed and repeat.

    Clothes maketh the man etc etc

  32. struth
    #2265768, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Monty, I am glad that you have had another child.
    Congratulations.
    My true feelings are that being a parent, once the children get older, is usually the best cure for leftism there is.
    Only the truly demented hang on after that.

  33. Mother Lode
    #2265769, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    What about two outa four?

    I think you can get credits (properly called TEC, or Trash Equivalence Credits) if you think your fried-food derived obesity is a disability you should be paid for, or if you have 6 kids by 8 mothers and see yourself as a manly testosterone pinata.

  34. srr
    #2265771, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2265753, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    no match for grizzly old bear … 😉

    We won’t be wrestling Srr.
    https://cdn.meme.am/cache/images/folder434/11449434.jpg

    And I won’t be trying out for a Village People cover band or posing for P o o f P o r n, so I suppose we’ll cancel and I’ll have to refund Anne’s tickets.

  35. calli
    #2265772, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Oh my! IT, you’re very … oily.

  37. incoherent rambler
    #2265774, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    What about two outa four?

    50% is a pass. Every mark over 50% is wasted effort.

  38. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2265775, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Volleys were the no-frills, cheap option.

    Volleys? Looxury!

    I don’t fork out for Dunny Volleys, I buy these. Normally about $8 in the store, they last 1,000 km walking or 2,000 km on treadly. When they wear out they wear out everything at once – heels, toes, sides and soles. 😀 I just pull out the sports inserts and put ’em into the next pair (the inserts cost three times the shoes). Never need to be worn in, never a blister.

    I love the 21st Century and I love Chinese people, especially those people who make such comfortable shoes.

  39. Anne
    #2265776, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Oh my! IT, you’re very … oily.

    No Calli, he is very slick! IT is slick. 😉

  40. srr
    #2265777, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2265761, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    you sadly not so funny anymore, bugger, you 😆

    There you go again…

    Nope. I haven’t gone anywhere. Still here not in Bendigo 😉 🙂

  41. struth
    #2265779, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    I think you can get credits (properly called TEC, or Trash Equivalence Credits) if you think your fried-food derived obesity is a disability you should be paid for, or if you have 6 kids by 8 mothers and see yourself as a manly testosterone pinata.

    Huh,
    Sorry I don’t get that, (puff, cough), I was just pouring my sixth scotch for the morning, and my Women in heels educational website seized right when Mrs Struth walked into the room.
    Where’s my bong, I need to calm down.

  42. incoherent rambler
    #2265780, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Posting this because I like it.

    Jim Jones at Botany Bay

    Oh listen for a moment lads and hear me tell my tale
    How o’er the sea from England’s shore I was compelled to sail
    The jury says he guilty sir and the hanging judge says he
    For life Jim Jones I’m sending you across the stormy sea

    And take my tip before you ship to join the iron gang
    Dont be too gay at Botany Bay or else you’ll surely hang
    Or else you’ll surely hang he says and after that Jim Jones
    It’s high upon the gallows tree the crows will pick your bones

    You’ll have no chance for mischief there remember what I say
    They’ll flog the poaching out of you out there at Botany Bay
    The waves were high upon the sea the wind blew up in gales
    I’d rather have drowned in misery than come to New South Wales

    The winds blew high upon the sea and the pirates came along
    But the soldiers on our convict ship were full five hundred strong
    They opened fire and somehow drove that pirate ship away
    I’d rather joined that pirate ship than come to New South Wales

    For night and day the irons clang and like poor galley slaves
    We toil and moil and when we die must fill dishonoured graves
    But bye and bye I’ll break my chains into the bush I’ll go
    And join the bold bushrangers there Jack Donahoo and Co

    And some dark night when everything is silent in this town
    I’ll kill the tyrants one by one and shoot the floggers down
    I’ll give the law a little shock remember what I say
    They’ll yet regret they sent Jim Jones in chains to Botany Bay

  43. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2265781, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    The way to understand the world is through ….

    one’s experience of it.

    For instance ”When I was in P M & C”. We get a lot of that here, don’t we?

    Hairy is my go to for much information about senior executive life.

  44. srr
    #2265782, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    m0nty
    #2265765, posted on January 18, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Hey USSR, how are the neo-Nazis at pool?

    I wouldn’t know. They skulked around the bar trying to pretend to be patriots, looking for soft cocks to suck over to their side … too gutless to take on any real competition, as is typical of wanna-be-Nazis.

  45. Huck
    #2265785, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Top Ender
    #2265617, posted on January 18, 2017 at 10:48 am
    Amazing what Melbournians have to put up with:

    I work at Flinders St station and get to see this pile of human garbage every day.
    On our early starts, I often have to get a taxi out to a stabling siding to prepare a train. The area where we catch the taxi is right next to the main camp. There have been numerous train drivers and taxi drivers assaulted by these vermin over the past few months, but now it’s getting even worse.
    It seems that since they were moved on last week they have become more and more belligerent. They have staked out such a large area that in order to get past them you need to squeeze between a pay phone and the public toilet cubicle, an opening of about a metre and a half on a 7 metre wide footpath.
    This morning I had an altercation with an Aboriginal bloke who persisted in calling me Uncle for some reason, who then got upset with me because I couldn’t tell him when the fucking XPT arrived (for non Melburnians, the XPT is the service from Sydney that arrives into Southern Cross station. Flinders St is the hub for the metropolitan electric trains)
    Someone upthread had the right idea, the Fire Brigade need to come by at 0300 every day and water cannon these fuckers out of there.

  46. C.L.
    #2265786, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    All the poor birds are standing around with their beaks open.

    But enough about Daily Life.

  47. C.L.
    #2265787, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    The Beloved just bought a pair of OCs for mowing after his ancient Redbacks carked it.

    He should have restored the old boots!

  48. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2265788, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    I have to go. I have an appointment with a very nice senior police constable.
    Just part of the great experiential tapestry of my life. Won’t tell you though; keep you guessing.

  49. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2265789, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Nope. I haven’t gone anywhere. Still here not in Bendigo 😉 🙂

    So that explains it…

  50. Anne
    #2265790, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Come back, IT. We’re just teasing you.

    I’ll change it back.

  51. Gab
    #2265791, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Let them go, CL. Let them rest in peace.

  52. The Beer Whisperer
    #2265792, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Wayne Swan elected to chair UN economics advisory body.

    In other news, Roger Rogerson has been appointed head of the Australian Crime Commission, Eric the Eel appointed head coach of Australian Swimming, and Nick Kyrios Attitude advisor for Tennis Australia.

  53. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2265793, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Record-breaking level of corporate donations bankrolls Donald Trump’s inauguration
    Drain the swamp LOL.

    M0nty – It’s hilarious. The corporates were in the tank for Crooked Hillary who all their soothsayers said would win. None of them wanted to be seen with That Man.

    Now things have changed and are they scared or what?

    So they are dropping big spanking cheques onto the Inauguration Party. Unfortunately the Inauguration Party is looking to be quite low key since all the arty types dare not be seen with That Man either.

    Despite showman reputation, Trump inauguration shaping up as low-key

    I am quite popcorned out and he isn’t even President yet.

  54. Zyconoclast
    #2265794, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Aldi are selling wine called

    Kiss the Girls

    They also have Moscato and moscato with lemon & lime

    They all have those 1940s style pin up girls.

    I did not think you could advertise alcohol with a suggestion you might get s*x if you drink it.

  55. calli
    #2265795, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    He said a few words over them as he dropped them in the bin. They didn’t go unmourned.

  56. srr
    #2265796, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Bill Mitchell [email protected] 29m29 minutes ago

    NOW PLAYING – Listen to “Joel Pollak Interview (1/17) “How Trump Won” Author!”

    https://twitter.com/mitchellvii/status/821535304217755648

  57. Infidel Tiger
    #2265797, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    The Dunlop KT-26 was of course the pinnacle of athletic shoeing.

  58. Mother Lode
    #2265798, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Huh,
    Sorry I don’t get that, (puff, cough)

    Probably just me being egged on by my muse – she has a wicked sense of humour.

    Just making the point that guys who:

    a) Make themselves sick and then expect to be taken care of aren’t men because they think like children

    b) And those awful bogan creatures in places like Campbelltown who rut promiscuously and thoughtlessly like wild beasts, who may be male alright, but lack the human component of nurturing a family.

  59. Mother Lode
    #2265799, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    All the poor birds are standing around with their beaks open.

    Centrelink not open yet?

  60. Anne
    #2265800, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    I wouldn’t know. They skulked around the bar trying to pretend to be patriots, looking for soft cocks to suck over to their side … too gutless to take on any real competition, as is typical of wanna-be-Nazis.

    I don’t know what this means. It’s obviously apropos of some previous conversation but I wonder if there are people who fancy themselves or call themselves Nazis whether they would consider themselves Left Wing (Authoritarian Control) or RightWing (Self reliance/Individual sovereignty) or is it just meant to look scarey.

  61. Robber Baron
    #2265801, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Apologies if this has been posted previously. Just listened to Miranda Devine interview Andrew Hastie. Some here have suggested that he is a future leader of the Liberal party. Based on the interview; I agree wholeheartedly. He is a lightweight of the highest order that doesn’t work hard on policy development, or a philosophy. He claimed that he “read up on renewables over the past few weeks” and is now ready to lead policy in this area. Dear Lord, save us from these poseurs.

    There is no future for the Liberals. None. They can never be supported. Ever.

    Hastie urged Cory to remain a Liberal. Leave Cory…run as fast as you can away from this pile of steaming horse dung. And never look back.

    God help Australia.

  62. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2265803, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Men who are addicted to alcohol, nicotine, drugs, porn and invective are rarely tough guys.

    Agreed. Moderation is so important.

  63. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2265804, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Hahahaha, Johanna’s rattling her abacus again.

    I suppose it’s some sort of change from sqwark, sqwark, but not much.
    Stand with your beak open over at Calli’s hose, Chickie. Might shut you up for a while.

  64. struth
    #2265806, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    I did get it.
    Obviously my attempts at humour are as Mrs Struth states…………………………….

  65. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2265807, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    He claimed that he “read up on renewables over the past few weeks” and is now ready to lead policy in this area. Dear Lord, save us from these poseurs.

    What on earth has he been reading? Only policy response needed in this area is to dump the policy.

  66. Anne
    #2265808, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    All the poor birds are standing around with their beaks open.

    What, no birdbath?

    It’s a lovely thing to see the various birds drinking from and flopping into the water.

  67. dopey
    #2265809, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    ABC at its best: Manning has prison sentence “reduced” by Barak Obama.

  68. Mother Lode
    #2265810, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Damn, my muse has blinded me again!

  69. calli
    #2265811, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    The bird bath is operational. I wanted to add some pretend rain for excitement. The lake is getting so low the eels will be flopping around soon.

  70. The Beer Whisperer
    #2265812, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    You’re slowing down, Struth. Get your shit together!

  71. Snoopy
    #2265813, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Dunlop KT26

    Not quite. Now the Dunlop KT Walker with tan leather uppers OTOH…..

  72. struth
    #2265814, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    You’re slowing down, Struth. Get your shit together!

    Easy for you to say.

  74. miltonf
    #2265816, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Thanks for the info Robber Baron. I had thought Hastie might be ok.

  75. Leigh Lowe
    #2265817, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Wayne Swan elected to chair UN economics advisory body.

    In other news, Roger Rogerson has been appointed head of the Australian Crime Commission, Eric the Eel appointed head coach of Australian Swimming, and Nick Kyrios Attitude advisor for Tennis Australia.

    … and Jeffrey Dahmer wins Masterchef.

  76. C.L.
    #2265818, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Apologies if this has been posted previously. Just listened to Miranda Devine interview Andrew Hastie. Some here have suggested that he is a future leader of the Liberal party. Based on the interview; I agree wholeheartedly. He is a lightweight of the highest order that doesn’t work hard on policy development, or a philosophy. He claimed that he “read up on renewables over the past few weeks” and is now ready to lead policy in this area. Dear Lord, save us from these poseurs.

    There is no future for the Liberals. None. They can never be supported. Ever.

    +1

  77. Mother Lode
    #2265820, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Thanks for the info Robber Baron. I had thought Hastie might be ok.

    Yeah, but as ex-SAS, I hope that his idea of ‘combatting’ Climate Change will be a bit more interesting to watch.

  78. Leigh Lowe
    #2265821, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    I did not think you could advertise alcohol with a suggestion you might get s*x if you drink it.

    I think the advertisement should emphasize that your chances of getting sex will improve, along with the chances of deep, embarrassing regret the following morning.

  79. struth
    #2265822, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Wayne Swan elected to chair UN economics advisory body.

    It is now truly a communist organisation.

  80. Tom
    #2265823, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    NOW PLAYING – Listen to “Joel Pollak Interview (1/17) “How Trump Won” Author!”

    Thanks, USSR. I forgot to tune at midday (AEDT) for the latest ep of Bill Mitchell’s web radio show (YouTube channel here) — excellent content in inauguration week.

  81. Cold-Hands
    #2265824, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    News.com.au’s twitter account on the Chelsea Manning news.
    It’s taken down now, but not before someone took a screenshot.

  82. John64
    #2265825, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    50% is a pass. Every mark over 50% is wasted effort.

    I have a great friend who has lived his life by that axiom.

    In our uni days he would cram enough in one all-nighter to get a mark for the final exam in the low 50s%.

    Still can’t believe how far that attitude has taken him. Bastard.

  83. m0nty
    #2265826, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    I wouldn’t know. They skulked around the bar trying to pretend to be patriots, looking for soft cocks to suck over to their side … too gutless to take on any real competition, as is typical of wanna-be-Nazis.

    Lucky they had you there to show them how a real Nazi goes about it, USSR.

  84. Rabz
    #2265827, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    In other news, Roger Rogerson has been appointed head of the Australian Crime Commission, Eric the Eel appointed head coach of Australian Swimming, and Nick Kyrios Attitude advisor for Tennis Australia.

    … and Jeffrey Dahmer wins Masterchef.

    And Ivan Milat is the face of the new Australian tourism campaign.

  85. Motelier
    #2265829, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Wayne Swan elected to chair UN economics advisory body.

    In other news, Roger Rogerson has been appointed head of the Australian Crime Commission, Eric the Eel appointed head coach of Australian Swimming, and Nick Kyrios Attitude advisor for Tennis Australia.

    … and Jeffrey Dahmer wins Masterchef.

    Surprise nomination for elecrical supply manager of 2016 is…..Jay Weatherall

  86. Leigh Lowe
    #2265830, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    So they are dropping big spanking cheques onto the Inauguration Party. Unfortunately the Inauguration Party is looking to be quite low key since all the arty types dare not be seen with That Man either.

    Despite showman reputation, Trump inauguration shaping up as low-key

    Not so.
    I hear he is looking at borrowing one of Slippery Pete’s speaker outfits, complete with ermine, lace and horsehair.

  87. Leigh Lowe
    #2265831, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Surprise nomination for elecrical supply manager of 2016 is…..Jay Weatherall

    “Sparky” to his mates.
    Sponsored by Dolphin torches and Eveready batteries.

  88. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2265832, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    I am quite popcorned out and he isn’t even President yet.

    It is going to be a very interesting Four years!

  89. johanna
    #2265833, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    one’s experience of it.

    The sad thing is, we don’t get photos of your meals. It’s such a big gap for those here who hang on your every move.

    Poor Cats, wishing and wondering about the details of someone who is a trophy wife and claims to have qualifications in epidemiology, aka junk science.

    Hun, no amount of dance classes are going to stop ageing. There is only one way for you and your body, and that is downhill. Get used to it, get over it.

  90. H B Bear
    #2265834, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Not quite. Now the Dunlop KT Walker with tan leather uppers OTOH…..

    Think I had a pair of those in primary school. Do they still make them, I suspect they would be right at home for the pensioner discount buffet at the RSL as soon as I make the age cut-off. My other favourite shoe, the Clarks desert boot (always in tan never black with ripple soles), seems to have been lost to those bloody hipsters.

  91. dover_beach
    #2265835, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    So Variety has an Inauguration Issue, one of the contributors is Lena Denham. She spends her entire article talking about ‘women’s health’, aka abortion, and defending Planned Parenthood. What a terrible person.

  92. H B Bear
    #2265836, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Surprise nomination for elecrical supply manager of 2016 is…..Jay Weatherall

    Who also volunteers as a sexuality guidance counsellor when the phone system is working.

  93. Rabz
    #2265837, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    My other favourite shoe, the Clarks desert boot

    Those crepe soles are deadly when it rains, Bear.

  95. H B Bear
    #2265840, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Never a problem in Perth.

  97. srr
    #2265843, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Anne
    #2265800, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    I wouldn’t know. They skulked around the bar trying to pretend to be patriots, looking for soft cocks to suck over to their side … too gutless to take on any real competition, as is typical of wanna-be-Nazis.

    I don’t know what this means. It’s obviously apropos of some previous conversation but I wonder if there are people who fancy themselves or call themselves Nazis whether they would consider themselves Left Wing (Authoritarian Control) or RightWing (Self reliance/Individual sovereignty) or is it just meant to look scarey.

    I mentioned playing pool with people from the UPF, and m0nty simply had to jump in with the tired old, ‘all patriots are nazis’ BS.

    Thankfully now with the efforts of solid patriots like Tommy Robinson, people are becoming aware of the UN & UN tactic of sending wanna-be-nazis and other nutters out to try to join, smear and discredit patriot groups with their sicko antics under patriot banners.

  98. H B Bear
    #2265844, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    one of Slippery Pete’s speaker outfits

    You can see why Ashby fits right in at PHON.

  99. johanna
    #2265845, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    He should have restored the old boots!
    Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2265788, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    I have to go. I have an appointment with a very nice senior police constable.
    Just part of the great experiential tapestry of my life. Won’t tell you though; keep you guessing.

    Why is Daily Life missing out on this blockbuster?

  100. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2265846, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    On the topic of the day: Here’s a photo from Granville on the big day. It would seem that OH&S, and approved “Rescue Wear” on disaster rescue sites has changed somewhat.
    Just love the durrie hanging out his mouth.

    There’s better photos around, just I haven’t the time to track them down.

  101. C.L.
    #2265847, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Gab is an oldbootist and I am reporting her to the HRC.

  102. pete m
    #2265849, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Anne, you taking ITs name for that twitter account is low. I know you offered it to IT. You did not need to open it. If IT wants a twitter account IT can make 1. Change the name if you have any decency.

    Girls, your public swatting of each other is boring. Like JC and SATP – please keep it to after 10pm, when all the nice people are in bed.

    2 days til Trumpageddon – can’t wait.

    Congress Republicans better support him or we’ll really see WW3.

  103. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2265850, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    All the poor birds are standing around with their beaks open.
    Centrelink not open yet?

    Centrelink, also known as Chez Bruce, has been open all morning. But it’s too hot for the mendicants to shuffle their way to my door for handouts. The food stamps aisle has been very quiet.

    I don’t understand crows. Why, if you were a crow out west, would you choose to wear a black silk dinner-suit to work? In mid forties heat? Must be like an oven. The cockies have the right idea – white and shiny.

  104. P
    #2265852, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    ”When I was in P M & C”. We get a lot of that here, don’t we?

    I always enjoy such comments. I never tire of the content of them expressed here.

  105. Rev. Archibald
    #2265853, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    50% is a pass. Every mark over 50% is wasted effort.

    I have a great friend who has lived his life by that axiom.

    In our uni days he would cram enough in one all-nighter to get a mark for the final exam in the low 50s%.

    Still can’t believe how far that attitude has taken him. Bastard.

    ..
    I think I passed every subject at uni in the just above 50% range.
    I would sit outside the exams cramming till the last possible second.
    In my defence I was working nightshifts at the time, but part if it was a bit of the old “just do the bare minimum to pass” attitude.
    I remember an old retired bird doing the same rather challenging course as me.
    The first two years she got straight A’s in everything, obsessing about anything she did not fully understand.
    The third year she could no longer maintain the high grades or fully understand every single little part of the subject.
    So she dropped out.
    I guess there is a balance somewhere between capability, perfectionism and simple survival.
    Part of me would love to go back and take it more seriously.
    Another part of me has looked at my old notes, realises I no longer have a clue what any of it means, and is thankful not to have to do that to my brain anymore.

  106. Lysander
    #2265854, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    2 days, 14 hours until inauguration Pete M 🙂

  107. Winston Smith
    #2265855, posted on January 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    IT;

    The Dunlop KT-26 was of course the pinnacle of athletic shoeing.

    I agree, but you cannot get them anymore – stopped production.
    Got my first pair when I joined the Army – CHOICE said they were better value for money than anything on the market.
    I’d buy another pair in a nanosecond.

  108. Lysander
    #2265856, posted on January 18, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    If Mark McGowan (the wet teatowel) wins WA on March 11 I’m going to move to the more conservative Victoriastan.

  109. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2265857, posted on January 18, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    So Variety has an Inauguration Issue, one of the contributors is Lena Denham. She spends her entire article talking about ‘women’s health’, aka abortion, and defending Planned Parenthood.

    She’s stopped being a mermaid?

  110. srr
    #2265860, posted on January 18, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Is this another Alamo –

    m0nty
    #2265826, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    I wouldn’t know. They skulked around the bar trying to pretend to be patriots, looking for soft cocks to suck over to their side … too gutless to take on any real competition, as is typical of wanna-be-Nazis.

    Lucky they had you there to show them how a real Nazi goes about it, USSR.

    … or are you saying I was showing them how to die under the Red Army?

    Whatever, if you do decide to homeschool your get, please promise you’ll hire a good tutor, like someone who’s fully digested ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis’ reading list.

