Spare flab means spare dollars. If someone wants welfare on my taxes, I want them to be lean and hungry.— Sleetmute
Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
Their satrap andrews will respond to the crimewave that is the new normal for melbournibad by attacking the root cause, which is his client herd being downtrodden by obsolete and deplorable Australians owning guns and racistly and misogynistically volunteering for the CFA.
The money boost for a new policing department to focus on Judge Dredd style monitoring of proles to ‘prevent crime before it happens’ will make sure that people stop fussing about minor crime, or else.
Yesterdays abc country hour had a lecture about the way criminals steal guns from rural folk, with the meme that if it wasn’t for people owning guns, no guns could be stolen.
[If islam is the religion of peace and charity, why don’t the beggers and rough sleepers go camp outside a mosque?. Don’t listen to the words, watch the real world patterns of actions.]
The Guardian speculates why Obama may have released Chelsea Manning.
There will be a naughty seat for them in the new White House press room.
You used to be sane.
Way it goes though. Hairy can sometimes get quite down when his time is up at a place, he’s got it into good order, and he’s moving on to the next job, because he knows it’s quite likely a lot of his initiatives will not progress, his appointees will not be nurtured and will move on, and his targets will likely be compromised by lack of foresight and bad management. Stay longer and lead it through, is my general advice, but in Melbourne he wouldn’t.
I said I’d stay, because I’m happy wherever he is. They wanted him to renew his contract but he’d had enough and his old job wanted him back, offering financial enticements. That happens too. He was not too well at the time, which rather clinched matters for us both and we returned to Sydney and a new house. I now insist on more holidays and more family time.
So you lucky people get more travel stories. 😀
Obama certainly seems to be unleashing as much future havoc on the US as is humanly possible.
Put me down for two. 😀
“Beautifully written Lizzie!”
Just thought I’d give the resident humourless snarler something else to snarl about. Go for it, joanna.
Gab:
New amendment: Any crime committed in the future by a person or persons pardoned by a President, or associated with them, will result in the President that pardoned them being charged with conspiracy with the persons committing the crime.
meh, IT’s only a pixel tiger … no match for grizzly old bear … 😉
Their yarragrad is staging a show trial of ungood thinkers of the emergency services, to unleash mid-to-late year.
Their first push to occupy and weaponise the fire service stalled, but they will now attack with their unstoppable, unanswerable and devastating weapons of diversity and racism and sexism.
Replacing deplorable volunteers that have commited the crime of homogeneity with unionised paid diversity cadres is already known to be the outcome of this show trial.
Taxing the capital of the hated tories through the rate system will pay for the immense equipment upgrades to replace obsolete deplorable men with firehoses and chainsaws and rakehoes with diversity people calling in air support on hollow smoking trees.
Top Ender, my compliments, and thanks for the articles on HMAS Sydney. Fascinating reading.
Men who are addicted to alcohol, nicotine, drugs, porn and invective are rarely tough guys.
And I thought my identity was hidden on the cat. Bugger.
Congrats to Monty and Mrs Monty.
Welcome to Ruby, we all forward to your first post here on the cat.
Snowden should also be pardoned.
Then Manning & Snowden should be given a parade.
John McCain is the stupidest person in the US Senate.
Even when Joe Biden pops his head in.
We won’t be wrestling Srr.
Meanwhile, over at Blair’s…
Skywhale (which bears a remarkable resemblance to Macklin) is returning to Canberra. Love the graphic.
Who says the Dutch have no sense of humour?
Hahahahahahahahahaha…
By the way, is that you or Srr, IT?
Record-breaking level of corporate donations bankrolls Donald Trump’s inauguration
Drain the swamp LOL.
But IT, you never were, so how would you know … sheesh, I have one night of pool in Bendigo with the lads from the UPF, and your very limited mind has had me stuck there forever more … you sadly not so funny anymore, bugger, you 😆
What about two outa four?
They have excellent grip on the tiles in public toilets.
Or so I’m told.
So George Michael used to wear them.
Regarding Melbourne.
The waves were high upon the sea the wind blew up in gales
I’d rather have drowned in misery than come to New South Wales
http://folkstream.com/050.html
Hey USSR, how are the neo-Nazis at pool? Who was it doing the run of shame with strides around the ankles?
Easy to see why Volley is targeting a market sector that prefers nightclubs equipped with waterproof lounges, lube jars and drains in the floor so the whole place can be hosed out, rinsed and repeat.
Clothes maketh the man etc etc
Monty, I am glad that you have had another child.
Congratulations.
My true feelings are that being a parent, once the children get older, is usually the best cure for leftism there is.
Only the truly demented hang on after that.
I think you can get credits (properly called TEC, or Trash Equivalence Credits) if you think your fried-food derived obesity is a disability you should be paid for, or if you have 6 kids by 8 mothers and see yourself as a manly testosterone pinata.
And I won’t be trying out for a Village People cover band or posing for P o o f P o r n, so I suppose we’ll cancel and I’ll have to refund Anne’s tickets.
Oh my! IT, you’re very … oily.
50% is a pass. Every mark over 50% is wasted effort.
Volleys? Looxury!
I don’t fork out for Dunny Volleys, I buy these. Normally about $8 in the store, they last 1,000 km walking or 2,000 km on treadly. When they wear out they wear out everything at once – heels, toes, sides and soles. 😀 I just pull out the sports inserts and put ’em into the next pair (the inserts cost three times the shoes). Never need to be worn in, never a blister.
I love the 21st Century and I love Chinese people, especially those people who make such comfortable shoes.
Huh,
Sorry I don’t get that, (puff, cough), I was just pouring my sixth scotch for the morning, and my Women in heels educational website seized right when Mrs Struth walked into the room.
Where’s my bong, I need to calm down.
Posting this because I like it.
Jim Jones at Botany Bay
Oh listen for a moment lads and hear me tell my tale
How o’er the sea from England’s shore I was compelled to sail
The jury says he guilty sir and the hanging judge says he
For life Jim Jones I’m sending you across the stormy sea
And take my tip before you ship to join the iron gang
Dont be too gay at Botany Bay or else you’ll surely hang
Or else you’ll surely hang he says and after that Jim Jones
It’s high upon the gallows tree the crows will pick your bones
You’ll have no chance for mischief there remember what I say
They’ll flog the poaching out of you out there at Botany Bay
The waves were high upon the sea the wind blew up in gales
I’d rather have drowned in misery than come to New South Wales
The winds blew high upon the sea and the pirates came along
But the soldiers on our convict ship were full five hundred strong
They opened fire and somehow drove that pirate ship away
I’d rather joined that pirate ship than come to New South Wales
For night and day the irons clang and like poor galley slaves
We toil and moil and when we die must fill dishonoured graves
But bye and bye I’ll break my chains into the bush I’ll go
And join the bold bushrangers there Jack Donahoo and Co
And some dark night when everything is silent in this town
I’ll kill the tyrants one by one and shoot the floggers down
I’ll give the law a little shock remember what I say
They’ll yet regret they sent Jim Jones in chains to Botany Bay
one’s experience of it.
For instance ”When I was in P M & C”. We get a lot of that here, don’t we?
Hairy is my go to for much information about senior executive life.
I wouldn’t know. They skulked around the bar trying to pretend to be patriots, looking for soft cocks to suck over to their side … too gutless to take on any real competition, as is typical of wanna-be-Nazis.
I work at Flinders St station and get to see this pile of human garbage every day.
On our early starts, I often have to get a taxi out to a stabling siding to prepare a train. The area where we catch the taxi is right next to the main camp. There have been numerous train drivers and taxi drivers assaulted by these vermin over the past few months, but now it’s getting even worse.
It seems that since they were moved on last week they have become more and more belligerent. They have staked out such a large area that in order to get past them you need to squeeze between a pay phone and the public toilet cubicle, an opening of about a metre and a half on a 7 metre wide footpath.
This morning I had an altercation with an Aboriginal bloke who persisted in calling me Uncle for some reason, who then got upset with me because I couldn’t tell him when the fucking XPT arrived (for non Melburnians, the XPT is the service from Sydney that arrives into Southern Cross station. Flinders St is the hub for the metropolitan electric trains)
Someone upthread had the right idea, the Fire Brigade need to come by at 0300 every day and water cannon these fuckers out of there.
He should have restored the old boots!
I have to go. I have an appointment with a very nice senior police constable.
Just part of the great experiential tapestry of my life. Won’t tell you though; keep you guessing.
Let them go, CL. Let them rest in peace.
Wayne Swan elected to chair UN economics advisory body.
In other news, Roger Rogerson has been appointed head of the Australian Crime Commission, Eric the Eel appointed head coach of Australian Swimming, and Nick Kyrios Attitude advisor for Tennis Australia.
M0nty – It’s hilarious. The corporates were in the tank for Crooked Hillary who all their soothsayers said would win. None of them wanted to be seen with That Man.
Now things have changed and are they scared or what?
So they are dropping big spanking cheques onto the Inauguration Party. Unfortunately the Inauguration Party is looking to be quite low key since all the arty types dare not be seen with That Man either.
Despite showman reputation, Trump inauguration shaping up as low-key
I am quite popcorned out and he isn’t even President yet.
Aldi are selling wine called
Kiss the Girls
They also have Moscato and moscato with lemon & lime
They all have those 1940s style pin up girls.
I did not think you could advertise alcohol with a suggestion you might get s*x if you drink it.
He said a few words over them as he dropped them in the bin. They didn’t go unmourned.
Bill Mitchell [email protected] 29m29 minutes ago
NOW PLAYING – Listen to “Joel Pollak Interview (1/17) “How Trump Won” Author!”
https://twitter.com/mitchellvii/status/821535304217755648
The Dunlop KT-26 was of course the pinnacle of athletic shoeing.
Probably just me being egged on by my muse – she has a wicked sense of humour.
Just making the point that guys who:
a) Make themselves sick and then expect to be taken care of aren’t men because they think like children
b) And those awful bogan creatures in places like Campbelltown who rut promiscuously and thoughtlessly like wild beasts, who may be male alright, but lack the human component of nurturing a family.
Centrelink not open yet?
I don’t know what this means. It’s obviously apropos of some previous conversation but I wonder if there are people who fancy themselves or call themselves Nazis whether they would consider themselves Left Wing (Authoritarian Control) or RightWing (Self reliance/Individual sovereignty) or is it just meant to look scarey.
Apologies if this has been posted previously. Just listened to Miranda Devine interview Andrew Hastie. Some here have suggested that he is a future leader of the Liberal party. Based on the interview; I agree wholeheartedly. He is a lightweight of the highest order that doesn’t work hard on policy development, or a philosophy. He claimed that he “read up on renewables over the past few weeks” and is now ready to lead policy in this area. Dear Lord, save us from these poseurs.
There is no future for the Liberals. None. They can never be supported. Ever.
Hastie urged Cory to remain a Liberal. Leave Cory…run as fast as you can away from this pile of steaming horse dung. And never look back.
God help Australia.
Agreed. Moderation is so important.
I did get it.
Obviously my attempts at humour are as Mrs Struth states…………………………….
What on earth has he been reading? Only policy response needed in this area is to dump the policy.
It’s a lovely thing to see the various birds drinking from and flopping into the water.
ABC at its best: Manning has prison sentence “reduced” by Barak Obama.
The bird bath is operational. I wanted to add some pretend rain for excitement. The lake is getting so low the eels will be flopping around soon.
Not quite. Now the Dunlop KT Walker with tan leather uppers OTOH…..
This is bloody hilarious – via Blair.
Thanks for the info Robber Baron. I had thought Hastie might be ok.
… and Jeffrey Dahmer wins Masterchef.
Yeah, but as ex-SAS, I hope that his idea of ‘combatting’ Climate Change will be a bit more interesting to watch.
I think the advertisement should emphasize that your chances of getting sex will improve, along with the chances of deep, embarrassing regret the following morning.
It is now truly a communist organisation.
Thanks, USSR. I forgot to tune at midday (AEDT) for the latest ep of Bill Mitchell’s web radio show (YouTube channel here) — excellent content in inauguration week.
News.com.au’s twitter account on the Chelsea Manning news.
It’s taken down now, but not before someone took a screenshot.
I have a great friend who has lived his life by that axiom.
In our uni days he would cram enough in one all-nighter to get a mark for the final exam in the low 50s%.
Still can’t believe how far that attitude has taken him. Bastard.
Lucky they had you there to show them how a real Nazi goes about it, USSR.
And Ivan Milat is the face of the new Australian tourism campaign.
Surprise nomination for elecrical supply manager of 2016 is…..Jay Weatherall
Not so.
I hear he is looking at borrowing one of Slippery Pete’s speaker outfits, complete with ermine, lace and horsehair.
“Sparky” to his mates.
Sponsored by Dolphin torches and Eveready batteries.
It is going to be a very interesting Four years!
Think I had a pair of those in primary school. Do they still make them, I suspect they would be right at home for the pensioner discount buffet at the RSL as soon as I make the age cut-off. My other favourite shoe, the Clarks desert boot (always in tan never black with ripple soles), seems to have been lost to those bloody hipsters.
So Variety has an Inauguration Issue, one of the contributors is Lena Denham. She spends her entire article talking about ‘women’s health’, aka abortion, and defending Planned Parenthood. What a terrible person.
Who also volunteers as a sexuality guidance counsellor when the phone system is working.
Those crepe soles are deadly when it rains, Bear.
Link here .
Never a problem in Perth.
I mentioned playing pool with people from the UPF, and m0nty simply had to jump in with the tired old, ‘all patriots are nazis’ BS.
Thankfully now with the efforts of solid patriots like Tommy Robinson, people are becoming aware of the UN & UN tactic of sending wanna-be-nazis and other nutters out to try to join, smear and discredit patriot groups with their sicko antics under patriot banners.
You can see why Ashby fits right in at PHON.
Why is Daily Life missing out on this blockbuster?
On the topic of the day: Here’s a photo from Granville on the big day. It would seem that OH&S, and approved “Rescue Wear” on disaster rescue sites has changed somewhat.
Just love the durrie hanging out his mouth.
There’s better photos around, just I haven’t the time to track them down.
Anne, you taking ITs name for that twitter account is low. I know you offered it to IT. You did not need to open it. If IT wants a twitter account IT can make 1. Change the name if you have any decency.
2 days til Trumpageddon – can’t wait.
Congress Republicans better support him or we’ll really see WW3.
Centrelink, also known as Chez Bruce, has been open all morning. But it’s too hot for the mendicants to shuffle their way to my door for handouts. The food stamps aisle has been very quiet.
I don’t understand crows. Why, if you were a crow out west, would you choose to wear a black silk dinner-suit to work? In mid forties heat? Must be like an oven. The cockies have the right idea – white and shiny.
I always enjoy such comments. I never tire of the content of them expressed here.
I think I passed every subject at uni in the just above 50% range.
I would sit outside the exams cramming till the last possible second.
In my defence I was working nightshifts at the time, but part if it was a bit of the old “just do the bare minimum to pass” attitude.
I remember an old retired bird doing the same rather challenging course as me.
The first two years she got straight A’s in everything, obsessing about anything she did not fully understand.
The third year she could no longer maintain the high grades or fully understand every single little part of the subject.
So she dropped out.
I guess there is a balance somewhere between capability, perfectionism and simple survival.
Part of me would love to go back and take it more seriously.
Another part of me has looked at my old notes, realises I no longer have a clue what any of it means, and is thankful not to have to do that to my brain anymore.
2 days, 14 hours until inauguration Pete M 🙂
IT;
I agree, but you cannot get them anymore – stopped production.
Got my first pair when I joined the Army – CHOICE said they were better value for money than anything on the market.
I’d buy another pair in a nanosecond.
If Mark McGowan (the wet teatowel) wins WA on March 11 I’m going to move to the more conservative Victoriastan.
She’s stopped being a mermaid?
Is this another Alamo –
… or are you saying I was showing them how to die under the Red Army?
Whatever, if you do decide to homeschool your get, please promise you’ll hire a good tutor, like someone who’s fully digested ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis’ reading list.