Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017

  1. Mother Lode
    #2266072, posted on January 18, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    make women invisible to men because of the strange thoughts

    Doesn’t make sense otherwise.

  2. Snoopy
    #2266073, posted on January 18, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I don’t think anyone can image two virgins making love in a bedsitter in Kings Cross in 1964, with a chicken and a bottle of moselle.

    I’ll have a go. The chicken was cold and the Moselle was warm?

  3. Gab
    #2266074, posted on January 18, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Not having a shot at you, P, just my wicked mind.

  5. calli
    #2266076, posted on January 18, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Honestly this used to be a serious economics blog.

    That was between the knock-down drag-out fights and the most epic insults. Four cube skip’s worth.

    In these degenerate days I just tidy up the broken lacrosse racquets and hockey sticks and wipe the blood off with torn gym slips.

  6. Lysander
    #2266077, posted on January 18, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    I don't think anyone can image two virgins making love in a bedsitter in Kings Cross in 1964, with a chicken and a bottle of moselle.

    I’ll have a go. The chicken was cold and the Moselle was warm?

    But the date was hot!

  7. Rohan
    #2266078, posted on January 18, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    I posted this on the full moon thread too, but its an interesting analysis on the political climate using Google Trends. SEO guru Jim Stewart does a Google Trend analysis on who is trending in politics and how that translates to election results. He has an earlier vlog where he shows how G-Trends has correctly picked the presidential elections going back 12 years. Yes, he’s a lefty and mocks Hanson. He also references a Guardian article for the french election, but he’s calling it as he sees it.

    In Australia, the Greens and DiNatale are toast. If PHON gets their act together and field decent candidates, so are the LNP.

    Hollande has also got serious issues, as in see you later sunshine, on ya bike. That’s upsetting, but half a nanosecond later, I’m good. (do i really need to put in the /sarc tag?)

    Note that The Guardian have abandoned polls with the French election! Could that translate to Hollande’s party having so few members that they will fit into a Renault Espace? It’s finally turned. Greenfilth lefty slime are getting a decent dose of electoral sodium hypochlorite. 2017 is going to be ace.

  8. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2266079, posted on January 18, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    The billboard depicting those ‘Australian’ Muslimas has made it to the FoxNews website. The little pets have won us some international attention.

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #2266081, posted on January 18, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    The nanny state is out of control:

    A MAN accused of surgically removing another man’s testicle in a motel room has been arrested at court just before he was due to be sentenced on charges related to the “backyard operation.”

    Paywalled at The DT.

    Agreed.
    You will note that it only talks about removal of the man’s testicle (singular) so, unless he was hung asymmetrically (as per Adolf), no real harm has been done.

  11. C.L.
    #2266083, posted on January 18, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    I’m calling stunt.
    1. Mysterious “threats” “force” the Australia Day billboard picture to be removed. Like all similar “threats,” nobody has seen the proof and police are not involved.
    2. Accounts of the removal and the “threats” are run by fake news outlets.
    3. A “campaign” begins to have the billboard picture restored. This “campaign” involves an “anti-Islamophobia advocate”.
    4. Lots of money starts pouring into the coffers of Muslim propagandists.

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2266084, posted on January 18, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Where I differ from you lot is that I wish to conserve institutions that you have denounced as leftist, up to and including the concepts of government, truth and the scientific method.

    M0nty – Great to hear that you have become a climate realist like me!

    The trouble with institutions is they always fill up with bonkers lefties – see Conquest’s 2nd Law. So to prevent it you either have to clear them out completely then restart them again every 10 years or so, or you have to eliminate them completely and put the work out to the private sector on contracts which run no more than a few years so they don’t also fill up with leftists. It’s a real quandary.

  13. m0nty
    #2266087, posted on January 18, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Basically, Bruce, you are saying conservatism as you frame it is impossible.

  14. Tom
    #2266088, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    I am a conservative

    LOL. That’s right, Monty — a conservative who wants Western civilisation destroyed.

    She’s Ruby Louise Montgomery and weighs 8lb4oz. And she’s beautiful.

    Exquisitely beautiful name, Monty. Please let her grow up normal, never take her to demonstrations and inspire her to be proud of her father — the most important relationship in the first 15 years of her life.

  15. OneWorldGovernment
    #2266090, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2266037, posted on January 18, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Writings of obscure American leftist drive Kurdish forces in Syria

    Both PKK and YPG are Marxist-Leninist, which is fun since the grunts are mainly Sunnis. I’m going off of the Iraqi Kurdistan wiki. So they are an example of marxist Sunnis fighting religious Sunnis.

    As Mr Abbott said: Syria is baddies fighting baddies. Who themselves are fighting several other bunches of loathsome baddies. Put a wall around the whole place, rescue the Christians and Yasidis, and let them work it out amongst themselves for about a century.

    Build the Wall NOW.

  16. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2266091, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Rohan – You also have to be careful of polls. The presidential election may be over but that hasn’t stopped the shenanigans. Today:

    New ABC / WaPo Poll Shows Drop In Trump Favorability Courtesy Of Aggressive “Oversamples”

    In the month leading up to the election on November 8th, we repeatedly demonstrated how the mainstream media polls from the likes of ABC/Washington Post, CNN and Reuters repeatedly manipulated their poll samples to engineer their desired results, namely a large Hillary Clinton lead (see “New Podesta Email Exposes Playbook For Rigging Polls Through ‘Oversamples'” and “ABC/Wapo Effectively Admit To Poll Tampering As Hillary’s “Lead” Shrinks To 2-Points”). In fact, just 16 days prior to the election an ABC/Wapo poll showed a 12-point lead for Hillary, a result that obviously turned out to be embarrassingly wrong for the pollsters.

    But, proving they still got it, ABC/Washington Post and CNN are out with a pair of polls on Trump’s favorability this morning that sport some of the most egregious “oversamples” we’ve seen. The ABC/Wapo poll showed an 8-point sampling margin for Democrats with only 23% of the results taken from Republicans…

    This seems to be another attempt to delegitimise Trump. It’s possible the Left are trying to engineer an impeachment by getting enough RINOs on board to reach 66% in both the house and senate.

    If I were Trump and the GOP I would use the nuke that Reid so stupidly invoked and ram every single bit of their policy menu right through the senate. If the Dems want to go hardball the Republicans should go completely hardball.

  17. Zyconoclast
    #2266092, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Beautiful, P.
    Your wedding day sounds perfect.

    Believe me, C.L. it was.

    I don’t think anyone can image two virgins making love in a bedsitter in Kings Cross in 1964, with a chicken and a bottle of moselle.

    Was the chicken dinner or a participant?
    Was it one of the virgins?
    Did you have to get it drunk first?

  18. incoherent rambler
    #2266094, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    http://joannenova.com.au/

    It [China] is building 368 coal fired plants and planning a further 803

    Coal is king.

  19. OneWorldGovernment
    #2266095, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Anyone that doesn’t believe we have English, Scots, Welsh or Irish cuisine have never bought a CWA nor Weekly Times Cook Book.

    One of my Aunt’s ran a B&B with restaurant and they would get folk from 100’s of miles away.

  20. Dr Faustus
    #2266096, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    WTF foolproof technology are they using – a Rotadex?

    A beermat operated by the Queensland branch of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union.

  21. John Comnenus
    #2266097, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    I don’t know if I am a conservative, a neocon, a populist or nationalist. What I do know is that I rarely agree with Monty about anything except his beautiful children.

  22. Rev. Archibald
    #2266099, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    I don’t know if I am a conservative, a neocon, a populist or nationalist

    ..
    I’m a populist in the kitchen, a conservative in the living room, and a national socialist in the bedroom.

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2266100, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Basically, Bruce, you are saying conservatism as you frame it is impossible.

    M0nty – I’d settle for truth and the scientific method.
    It is to my great sadness that these things which I love have been so destroyed in the last decade.
    I wanted to be a scientist from a young age, but it seemed to be an impossible dream for a country kid. Then God gave me the chance to become one. I am appalled with what has happened to my calling these last few years. It’s like losing a loved one.

  24. Gab
    #2266101, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    I don’t know if I am a conservative, a neocon, a populist or nationalist.

    I’m an Objectivist Libertarian Isolationist Nationalist Reactionary.

    You find out here, JohnC: http://www.abtirsi.com/quiz2.php

    h/t Doomlord

  25. .
    #2266102, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Fox Nation [email protected]
    #Trump Eyes 10% Spending Cuts, 20% Slash Of Federal Workers

    Good news in a big league way!

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2266103, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    No Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The hullabaloo around Trump Towers, which is next door, is adversely affecting its clientele. They should be so lucky. At least they seem spared gangs of Yoof of no Appearance smashing the place up and assaulting staff and customers. And stealing merchandise – I almost forgot.

  27. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2266104, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    I’m calling stunt.
    1. Mysterious “threats” “force” the Australia Day billboard picture to be removed.

    +1
    Threats to .. whom? Seriously, who is anyone going to threaten?
    Pop a nasty call in to 1800-billboards-R-us?
    “*beep* – Thank you for calling Billboards r us. For existing customers press #1, to enquire about a vacant billboard, press #2…”
    “Take down the burka billboard or I’ll… er… I’ll.. um…. I’ll hold me breath or sumfink… ”

    Yeah, what few king “threats”?

  28. .
    #2266105, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Good to see there is another person willing to call themselves an objectivist without putting up with Fisk’s droog like harassment which stems from jealously of having a cogent belief system instead of a ball of lint and band aids of opportunistic tosh.

  29. Rohan
    #2266107, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Rohan – You also have to be careful of polls. The presidential election may be over but that hasn’t stopped the shenanigans. Today:

    Bruce, did you watch the vlog? It wasn’t any polls but Google Trends. Google Trends is raw data. The number of searches it sees meeting those terms. It picked Trump 2-3 weeks prior to November 8th. It’s not a poll.

    IF you look at the online search engine activity, its pointing to Hollande being creamed in France. And PHON is leading the pack in Oz. Greens are almost done and the LNP are trending to defeat.

    Yes I’m aware of the shenanigans against Trump, but it’s just another desperate ploy. It reeks of the same tactics used to destroy Theo Theopolous in Victoria or Abbott prior to the 2013 federal election. The process is the punishment.

    And The Guardian has stopped polling in the French election! Just pause and let that sink in a bit.

  30. Tom
    #2266108, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    New ABC / WaPo Poll Shows Drop In Trump Favorability Courtesy Of Aggressive “Oversamples”

    Many thanks, Bruce. Fake polling is the left’s latest weapon to try to have the fake media dumb down the proletariat. But the proles are miles ahead of them. We’re seeing a corrupt ruling class, America’s Ceausescus, using the same National Socialist propaganda tactics they learned from Germany’s fascists in the 1930s. This criminal scum won’t be hanged from lamp posts or shot by firing squad — unfortunately.

  31. m0nty
    #2266109, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I’m an Objectivist Libertarian Isolationist Nationalist Reactionary.

    Yes Gab, yes you are.

  32. Gab
    #2266110, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Yes but the Ojectivist is at constant war with the Nationalist, Dot.

  33. .
    #2266112, posted on January 18, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    You guys…greatest hits:

    Anne
    #2265569, posted on January 18, 2017 at 10:04 am
    Here’s Alex Jones on Globalist machinations and possible threat of nuclear strike on the Inauguration.

    LOL

    Infidel Tiger
    #2265534, posted on January 18, 2017 at 9:21 am
    Zippy, Monty’s kids are white. Unlike yours who will carry the mongoloid gene.

    Clean bowled.

    Infidel Tiger
    #2265528, posted on January 18, 2017 at 9:14 am
    johanna
    #2265509, posted on January 18, 2017 at 9:00 am
    There are no English, Welsh, Irish or Scottish restaurants either.

    What the fuck is McDonald’s then?

    African American. Or is that McDowells?

