Liberty Quote
The difference between libertarianism and socialism is that libertarians will tolerate the existence of a socialist community, but socialists can’t tolerate a libertarian community.— David D. Boaz
-
Recent Comments
- Piett on Cross Post: John Adams Australian of the Year
- . on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- . on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Ross Cameron on Cross Post: John Adams Australian of the Year
- Gab on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- m0nty on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Tom on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Rohan on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Ross Cameron on Cross Post: John Adams Australian of the Year
- . on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Salvatore at the Pub on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- . on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Gab on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- iain russell on Cross Post: John Adams Australian of the Year
- John Comnenus on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Dr Faustus on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Zyconoclast on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Tom on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- m0nty on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Cross Post: John Adams Australian of the Year
- Mater on Cross Post: John Adams Australian of the Year
- Bruce of Newcastle on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- C.L. on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Cross Post: John Adams Australian of the Year
- Is there a full moon?
- Standard errors of sub-standard theory
- Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Heads up from Keith Windschuttle on the Aboriginal recognition agenda
- Trump and Australian political dithering over energy costs
- The WSJ speaks to General James Mattis
- Humanitarian Arrivals
- Are the media really this clueless?
- For nerds and Popper fans
- Mentioned in dispatches
- Anyone for a republic?
- AFL finally responds
- An understatement perhaps
- Who should be the next Health Minister?
- Ruining Melbourne
- Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- Tony discusses the Donald
- Spot the inconsistency
- How do you prevail against this?
- William Happer on global warming
- Shakira. Jamie Oliver. Ice Sculptures. Lavish parties. Concern for inequality. Welcome to Davos.
- Trump gives Davos a miss: sound
- AFL manipulates media coverage of AFLgate scandal
- Surprise, suprise: Bishop a no-show at polo
- He doesn’t know it but he’s talking about Say’s Law
- If I were to call you something, it would not be a cynic
- Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Here is a question
- I Believe that Children Are Our Future
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,034 Responses to Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
Doesn’t make sense otherwise.
I’ll have a go. The chicken was cold and the Moselle was warm?
Not having a shot at you, P, just my wicked mind.
Some freaky shit there:
http://www.infowarsshop.com/
That was between the knock-down drag-out fights and the most epic insults. Four cube skip’s worth.
In these degenerate days I just tidy up the broken lacrosse racquets and hockey sticks and wipe the blood off with torn gym slips.
But the date was hot!
I posted this on the full moon thread too, but its an interesting analysis on the political climate using Google Trends. SEO guru Jim Stewart does a Google Trend analysis on who is trending in politics and how that translates to election results. He has an earlier vlog where he shows how G-Trends has correctly picked the presidential elections going back 12 years. Yes, he’s a lefty and mocks Hanson. He also references a Guardian article for the french election, but he’s calling it as he sees it.
In Australia, the Greens and DiNatale are toast. If PHON gets their act together and field decent candidates, so are the LNP.
Hollande has also got serious issues, as in see you later sunshine, on ya bike. That’s upsetting, but half a nanosecond later, I’m good. (do i really need to put in the /sarc tag?)
Note that The Guardian have abandoned polls with the French election! Could that translate to Hollande’s party having so few members that they will fit into a Renault Espace? It’s finally turned. Greenfilth lefty slime are getting a decent dose of electoral sodium hypochlorite. 2017 is going to be ace.
The billboard depicting those ‘Australian’ Muslimas has made it to the FoxNews website. The little pets have won us some international attention.
CIA chief brennan extols the beauty and truth of Islamic culture.
There was something weird about Obama’s presidency.
Agreed.
You will note that it only talks about removal of the man’s testicle (singular) so, unless he was hung asymmetrically (as per Adolf), no real harm has been done.
I’m calling stunt.
1. Mysterious “threats” “force” the Australia Day billboard picture to be removed. Like all similar “threats,” nobody has seen the proof and police are not involved.
2. Accounts of the removal and the “threats” are run by fake news outlets.
3. A “campaign” begins to have the billboard picture restored. This “campaign” involves an “anti-Islamophobia advocate”.
4. Lots of money starts pouring into the coffers of Muslim propagandists.
M0nty – Great to hear that you have become a climate realist like me!
The trouble with institutions is they always fill up with bonkers lefties – see Conquest’s 2nd Law. So to prevent it you either have to clear them out completely then restart them again every 10 years or so, or you have to eliminate them completely and put the work out to the private sector on contracts which run no more than a few years so they don’t also fill up with leftists. It’s a real quandary.
Basically, Bruce, you are saying conservatism as you frame it is impossible.
LOL. That’s right, Monty — a conservative who wants Western civilisation destroyed.
Exquisitely beautiful name, Monty. Please let her grow up normal, never take her to demonstrations and inspire her to be proud of her father — the most important relationship in the first 15 years of her life.
Build the Wall NOW.
Rohan – You also have to be careful of polls. The presidential election may be over but that hasn’t stopped the shenanigans. Today:
New ABC / WaPo Poll Shows Drop In Trump Favorability Courtesy Of Aggressive “Oversamples”
This seems to be another attempt to delegitimise Trump. It’s possible the Left are trying to engineer an impeachment by getting enough RINOs on board to reach 66% in both the house and senate.
If I were Trump and the GOP I would use the nuke that Reid so stupidly invoked and ram every single bit of their policy menu right through the senate. If the Dems want to go hardball the Republicans should go completely hardball.
Beautiful, P.
Your wedding day sounds perfect.
Believe me, C.L. it was.
I don’t think anyone can image two virgins making love in a bedsitter in Kings Cross in 1964, with a chicken and a bottle of moselle.
Was the chicken dinner or a participant?
Was it one of the virgins?
Did you have to get it drunk first?
http://joannenova.com.au/
Coal is king.
Anyone that doesn’t believe we have English, Scots, Welsh or Irish cuisine have never bought a CWA nor Weekly Times Cook Book.
One of my Aunt’s ran a B&B with restaurant and they would get folk from 100’s of miles away.
WTF foolproof technology are they using – a Rotadex?
A beermat operated by the Queensland branch of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union.
I don’t know if I am a conservative, a neocon, a populist or nationalist. What I do know is that I rarely agree with Monty about anything except his beautiful children.
..
I’m a populist in the kitchen, a conservative in the living room, and a national socialist in the bedroom.
M0nty – I’d settle for truth and the scientific method.
It is to my great sadness that these things which I love have been so destroyed in the last decade.
I wanted to be a scientist from a young age, but it seemed to be an impossible dream for a country kid. Then God gave me the chance to become one. I am appalled with what has happened to my calling these last few years. It’s like losing a loved one.
I’m an Objectivist Libertarian Isolationist Nationalist Reactionary.
You find out here, JohnC: http://www.abtirsi.com/quiz2.php
h/t Doomlord
Good news in a big league way!
No Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The hullabaloo around Trump Towers, which is next door, is adversely affecting its clientele. They should be so lucky. At least they seem spared gangs of Yoof of no Appearance smashing the place up and assaulting staff and customers. And stealing merchandise – I almost forgot.
+1
Threats to .. whom? Seriously, who is anyone going to threaten?
Pop a nasty call in to 1800-billboards-R-us?
“*beep* – Thank you for calling Billboards r us. For existing customers press #1, to enquire about a vacant billboard, press #2…”
“Take down the burka billboard or I’ll… er… I’ll.. um…. I’ll hold me breath or sumfink… ”
Yeah, what few king “threats”?
Good to see there is another person willing to call themselves an objectivist without putting up with Fisk’s droog like harassment which stems from jealously of having a cogent belief system instead of a ball of lint and band aids of opportunistic tosh.
Bruce, did you watch the vlog? It wasn’t any polls but Google Trends. Google Trends is raw data. The number of searches it sees meeting those terms. It picked Trump 2-3 weeks prior to November 8th. It’s not a poll.
IF you look at the online search engine activity, its pointing to Hollande being creamed in France. And PHON is leading the pack in Oz. Greens are almost done and the LNP are trending to defeat.
Yes I’m aware of the shenanigans against Trump, but it’s just another desperate ploy. It reeks of the same tactics used to destroy Theo Theopolous in Victoria or Abbott prior to the 2013 federal election. The process is the punishment.
And The Guardian has stopped polling in the French election! Just pause and let that sink in a bit.
Many thanks, Bruce. Fake polling is the left’s latest weapon to try to have the fake media dumb down the proletariat. But the proles are miles ahead of them. We’re seeing a corrupt ruling class, America’s Ceausescus, using the same National Socialist propaganda tactics they learned from Germany’s fascists in the 1930s. This criminal scum won’t be hanged from lamp posts or shot by firing squad — unfortunately.
Yes Gab, yes you are.
Yes but the Ojectivist is at constant war with the Nationalist, Dot.
You guys…greatest hits:
LOL
Clean bowled.
African American. Or is that McDowells?
Well…
Was Quinten Tarantino simply an Eddie Murphy fan?
From Coming to America.