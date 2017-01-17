Liberty Quote
Like Midas, the Rationalist is always in the unfortunate position of not being able to touch anything, without transforming it into an abstraction; he can never get a square meal of experience.— Michael Oakeshott
-
Recent Comments
- Winston Smith on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Salvatore at the Pub on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Armadillo on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- m0nty on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- memoryvault on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- struth on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- m0nty on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- memoryvault on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- m0nty on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Armadillo on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- memoryvault on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Mark A on Cross Post: John Adams Australian of the Year
- OneWorldGovernment on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- m0nty on A bit about Trump’s main man Stephen Bannon
- Fisky on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- memoryvault on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Motelier on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- m0nty on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- struth on Cross Post: John Adams Australian of the Year
- memoryvault on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- John Comnenus on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Rev. Archibald on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Hydra on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- m0nty on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- memoryvault on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- m0nty on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- A bit about Trump’s main man Stephen Bannon
- Cross Post: John Adams Australian of the Year
- Is there a full moon?
- Standard errors of sub-standard theory
- Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Heads up from Keith Windschuttle on the Aboriginal recognition agenda
- Trump and Australian political dithering over energy costs
- The WSJ speaks to General James Mattis
- Humanitarian Arrivals
- Are the media really this clueless?
- For nerds and Popper fans
- Mentioned in dispatches
- Anyone for a republic?
- AFL finally responds
- An understatement perhaps
- Who should be the next Health Minister?
- Ruining Melbourne
- Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- Tony discusses the Donald
- Spot the inconsistency
- How do you prevail against this?
- William Happer on global warming
- Shakira. Jamie Oliver. Ice Sculptures. Lavish parties. Concern for inequality. Welcome to Davos.
- Trump gives Davos a miss: sound
- AFL manipulates media coverage of AFLgate scandal
- Surprise, suprise: Bishop a no-show at polo
- He doesn’t know it but he’s talking about Say’s Law
- If I were to call you something, it would not be a cynic
- Open Forum: January 14, 2017
- Here is a question
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,272 Responses to Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
« Previous 1 … 4 5 6
BeauGan.
You me and Dot all have similar scores on that test thing.
We will rule as a triumvirate.
After we win the election and you help me bury Dot, I will make you deputy leader.
Habib sums up well at 11:17.
This is why I think Bernardi will eventually split. But he needs to do it intelligently and at the right time.
Intelligently means taking some cabinet experienced current members with him and probably merging with PHON and perhaps Family First. He should aim to be the third largest party in the parliament at the time of the split. That means he needs to have more than 21 MP and Senators on board.
Timing wise I think he needs to give himself a year before an election. That gives him time to get his electoral machine in place and presence candidates and raise money. Of course he would need to immediately assure supply and confidence to the Turnbull led government and then make very spectacular and significant demands that the Libs have to pass and that resonate with the electorate and for which he would get credit.
I think the places he stands to do best in a merged party are QLD, NSW, WA & SA. In fact I reckon he could probably clean up in SA with Xenophon the major opponent.
I reckon the team could pick up:
-QLD half LNP seats (10) and maybe 2 from ALP = 12 seats
-NSW 1/3 LNP seats (8) and 1/4 ALP seats (6) = 14 seats
-WA 1/3 of LNP seats (4) and 2 from ALP = 6 seats
– SA all 4 LNP seats = 4 seats
– TAS 1 seat
– Vic 2 LNP seats, INDI, and 2 from ALP = 5 seats
– Territories no seats
That’s about 45 seats in the lower house leaving the Libs and LNP on around 35-40 seats, the Nat’s on around 5, the ALP on around 57 and others around 5-7 seats.
The Nat’s would probably go with Bernardi leaving the Libs to decide whether they want to be a right of centre party and be a junior right side coalition member or whether they want to support the ALP, in which case the Libs will implode and die. I reckon about 25 odd Libs will split away then Bernardi’s party is the government.
The most critical thing is to get clear thinking cabinet experienced people to break away including someone in the Lower house who can be the leader. I think that person needs to be relatively young but talented and committed to principles. That will be hard to find amongst the current Libs. Alternatively he might get a Nick Minchin type to run from outside Parliament a la Newman except Minchin or the like has very significant and senior ministerial experience.
This will take very slow, quiet and gentle behind the scenes negotiation and diplomacy. It can’t be rushed if it is to work. It is, in effect, a coup against the current Lib – LNP – Nats parties. They won’t take it lying down and you would need to be very confident about who will come across before the Lib – LNP – Nats find out – which they will.
You don’t stage a coup without careful, secret and detailed planning, diplomacy and negotiation. Hopefully this is what Bernardi is doing now.
No, Monty, I said I set up the original CEC movement which eventually became PHON with no help from me. The reason socialist dicks like you aren’t taken seriously, is that you can’t argue on your own merits. You have to twist the words to suit what you would prefer to argue, rather than debate the facts as presented. Do you challenge the fact that I set up the original CEC movement, Monty?
Money where mouth is time, Monty. I’m due another super payment.
You set up CEC which became PHON, yes MV. I was merely repeating what you said. Don’t get your knickers in a knot.
I am sure you will get your dues in 22nd century histories of Australian politics written in Mandarin.
Of course,
Prolly explains why Sarah Two-Fathers never replies to my tweets.
My apologies, Snoopy. I was dumping on you earlier, but it seems Peter Pan, Tinkerbelle and pixie dust, really do reign supreme here at the Cat.
Bernardi has never demonstrated the ability to pull off an enterprise like this.
Lucky they have invested so much in setting up war rooms around the planet. Probably bring them more money than all the oil they sell.
Saudi Arabia punishes expat workers for doing their jobs
By John Smith
Let’s say over a year ago that economists expressed the cold, hard truth to the rulers in Saudi Arabia that expat workers meet the demands of the Saudi job market better than Saudi graduates do – so much so that foreigners dominate the job market in not only manual labor, but also specialist and professional jobs. In addition, over 140 billion riyal (37B USD) was spent on expat labor in 2014. What could be done to solve this problem?
Well, step one was to force-feed Saudis into the telecom sector without a proper transition period or training. When forced Saudization was found to be unsuccessful, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development closed over 1,000 mobile phone shops, issued warnings to 174 others, and asked a special committee to take punitive action against a total of 1,809 shops. Nothing like the heavy hand of government compliance to spur job growth.
(Amazingly, another 13,000-plus shops were judged to have met the Saudization standard right on time. If I were to guess, there is a high probability of expats working in the backroom behind the curtain. But that’s just me.)
So if the telecom sector didn’t work that well, it’s time to implement step two: levy fees on foreign workers and their employers to reduce the presence of expats in the workforce. The Saudi Gazette reports:
The authorities have announced plans to levy a monthly fee of SR100 for each dependent of expatriate workers from the middle of this year. This fee will increase to SR400 per head by 2020. The government will also impose a monthly fee of SR400 on every foreign worker, which will eventually be raised to SR800.
Not only must workers and private establishments pay the fees, but the levy will be extended to the expats’ dependents living in the kingdom. And if you thought companies would foot the entire bill, you would be wrong.
Member of the Saudi Society of Accountants Abdullah Al-Barrak said paying fees on a monthly basis is relatively better, as it will be in the form of premiums taken from the salary [emphasis added] and will not have a cumulative effect on the financial situation of the workers. He pointed out that the amount would be similar to social security deductions and therefore does not need additional staff for the collection of payments because the operations will be carried out electronically.
In other words, there will now be no such thing as tax-exempt income for working in the kingdom. And authorities admit that smaller companies will eventually go under, while the survivors will ultimately pass on the increased costs to the customer. If the Saudi government thinks this is a formula for success, it had better hope its citizens can fill the vacuum, and quickly. I’m not holding my breath.
No, Monty, you referred to it in a way as to cast aspersion on the claim.
So, simple question – do you accept I set up the original CEC movement or not?
If yes, then there’s an end to it.
If no, I’m prepared to wager $10,000, like I offered with your mate, JC.
Monty, normally I view the Left as being fit only for target practice, but, in view of the fact that you’ve chosen “Ruby Louise” as your daughters names – which strikes me as rather dignified names for a young lady, and far better then most of the atrocities that children these days are named – you may be excused.
Belated Congrats, MOnts.
Rubies are a great stone. Mrs A has hit the hay already, but she knows a fair bit about stones in general. If I recall correctly, the Ceylonese ones are basically a red sapphire. Somewhat pale compared to a Burmese Ruby, which is different animal altogether. Much darker. Almost blood red. And yes, blokes wear them. Her Dad wore a Burmese “Star Ruby” for 40 years. Put it in the sun, and the star will move. I wore it after he died for a few years but it disappeared. Got home drunk one night and I distinctly remember. I decided if it got lost, it would be shame. So I hid it. Searched high and low since. No luck. It will show up again one day. Probably in a cup, a cupboard or a vase.
In contrast, Ceylonese Saphires are very different to Australian Saphires. They are described as “Cauliflower Blue”. The ones mined around Inverall in NSW (Saphire City) are very dark in comparison. More a Navy blue to almost black.
Anyway, since you called your kid “Ruby”, more than happy to ask Mrs A in the morning for more info. I suspect it has something to do with quality, and which market they are sold in. Again, from memory, the stuff sold in Singapore and Hong Kong as “Rubies” isn’t the real deal. I suspect you have to “have an eye for it”. The ability to spot the difference. Google doesn’t always cut the mustard in real life.
mOnts, you need to start saving. What do you buy your daughter called “Ruby” for her birthday? FMD. You haven’t thought this through, have you? If your lefties missus name is “Precious” and you named your first born son “Diamond Montgomery”, your fucked. Totally.
I was not trying to cast aspersions of that nature, MV. I am no expert, you are.
What I was poking fun at was you big-noting yourself. That is all.
First halfway intelligent comment on the subject on this thread.
Bernardi had a one shot, slim opportunity to do something, despite his own lack of charisma and leadership abilities if Turdbull lost. It didn’t happen. Get over it.
Yeah Dillo, not sure that is the rule for kids named after gems. Thankfully. Given how popular the name Ruby is right now, that would get expensive.
Don’t worry MV.
You are arguing with someone who’s big achievement in life is having a root (he’s officially a fat fuck)
The sort of person who chooses to ignore the socialist in National socialist.
Then raves on here, calling people nazis.
This cretinous behavior should rightly be called hippo crisy.
He surfaces here and there, all bigly and bloated, opens a big fat gob, calls people socialists then dives back down into the swamp.
Big-noting myself? Cretin. I was expressing despair.
Now, are we on for this $10,000 bet or not?
Money up, or shut up, Monty. I’ll back Memory Vault’s bill here – he has my E-mail address.
LOL at you MV. No, I am not going to bet about memory with someone whose nick contains the word memory.
I have a daughter. You have much to learn.
All those Maseratis & suchforth, from ‘tonier’ suburbs, are driven by people who are ‘connected’, or whose family is ‘connected’.
What TV exec would want to risk copping severe boss heat, coz of a program that showed his boss’ best mate’s niece acting like a drunken slapper & being all over the gossip pages plus subject of no end ot tittering and embarrassment coz the TV showed her (in colour) ending up with a matching pair of stainless steel bracelets and a night in the Ironbar Motel?
Has Bernadi done anything about the jerk offs who rubbished his office and assaulted his staff?
If not, he can piss off.