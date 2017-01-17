Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017

  1. Slayer of Memes
    #2266729, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:13 am

    President Obama on Tuesday largely commuted the remaining prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the army intelligence analyst convicted of an enormous 2010 leak that revealed American military and diplomatic activities across the world

    Leftist Logic:
    – Bradley Chelsea Manning is a “hero” for leaking military secrets! (Note: during Bush Presidency)
    – Edward Snowden is a traitor for leaking military secrets! (Note: during Obama Presidency)

    Especially hypocritical for Obummer to do this given that just a few years ago, he decried Manning for his crimes. And doubly so given his continued stance on Edward Snowden doing precisely the same thing (well, except for the ‘transitioning’ bit… unless you counting his ‘transition’ from the US to Russia…)

    Meanwhile, more Leftist Logic from Obummer:
    – Bradley Chelsea Manning shouldn’t suffer in jail for leaking military secrets!
    – Whoever leaked the DNC emails should be in prison!

    ..and then Monty et al wonder why we say that the Left is so chockful of double standards…

  2. struth
    #2266730, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I just had a beer instead.

    Walk straight out the door.
    Get in your car and drive.
    Straight across the border.
    You knew Orange was in NSW.
    God only knows why you would expect to drink alcohol in a pub.
    Also, your choice of drink was not taxable enough.
    You also need to pay the tax on the sugary mixer.

  3. Snoopy
    #2266731, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Yikes it was almost 6 years ago. Time flies.

  4. srr
    #2266732, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:19 am

    C.L.
    #2266715, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Paul Joseph Watson [email protected]

    Keep those authoritative sources coming, SRR.

    What, like MSM TV finally reporting on International Child Sex Trafficking … you pompous, arrogant, cowardly mis-director of attention away from the worst of the worst criminals … so here’s that little something you chose to skip by earlier –


    WikiLeaks [email protected] 18h18 hours ago
    CBS Reality Check covers P i z z a g a t e. https://www.facebook.com/BenSwannRealityCheck/videos/1330641910334089/

    Oh, maybe you prefer we all only share from “authoritative” sources like CNN –

    Paul Joseph Watson [email protected] 3h3 hours ago

    CNN pres Jeff Zucker: “Our credibility is higher than ever”.

    Last poll showed just 32% thought CNN was objective.

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/821826280031211529

    … I’m biting my tongue now … and spitting the blood in your general direction 👿

  5. egg_
    #2266735, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Leak is just amazing: the detail in his drawings of leftoid zombies is hilarious.

    +1

    Neo-hippy man is spot on.

  6. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2266738, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Scotch and NSW – a good reason not to venture over the border.

    At least in the ACT at appropriately selected venues you can get scotch straight – and doubles.

    Though at the more “progressive” bars and clubs its a no-no and you’ll be told no doubles by the newly employed pimply faced casual with its 20min on-line RSA certificate and you must have a mixer or at least ice.

    Peasants.

  7. egg_
    #2266739, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:33 am

    So forgive me for not joining in the woohoos and expressions of glee expressed by some here.

    Perhaps, but con men often play the ‘ill family member’ sympathy card.

  8. Rev. Archibald
    #2266740, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:37 am

    When patriotism was the highest virtue, it was the last refuge of the scoundrel. When it was the church, guess where they hid? It doesn’t matter whether it’s charity, environmentalism, monarchy, feminism, whatever.

    Institutions are full of such parasites, living off the goodwill of others. They thrive when naivetes take them at face value. That would be you.

    ..
    Listen to Beery, Monty.
    Your children’s futures depend on you growing up and seeing through the bullshit.
    Join the revolution, man.

  9. Winston Smith
    #2266741, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Where’s JC?
    Hope it’s nothing too serious.

    I hear that he’s in ICU with a relapse of his infected ingrown toenail.
    So yes, it’s serious.

  10. .
    #2266742, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:38 am

    The bar tender told me that I could not have it neat. Nor was ice sufficient to lift the curse. I had to have a mixer.

    What a country!

  11. Nic
    #2266743, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:41 am

    In HK watching the wretched ABC’s newsfeed with a hangover. Did anyone see Turnbulls’ response to Bairds’ resignation ? It should be enshrined as an example of why he isn’t a smug dick. Furthermore, can anyone remember Abbott as opposition leader getting the same press conference coverage by the ABC that Shorten gets ?

  12. srr
    #2266744, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Paul Joseph Watson [email protected] 4h4 hours ago

    Obama’s final press conference.

    OBAMA THANKS FOR
    “DEFENDING DEMOCRACY”

    FROM THE SAME GUY WHO USED THE ESPIONAGE
    ACT MORE TIMES THAN ANY OTHER PRESIDENT
    TO STOP WHISTLEBLOWERS TALKING TO THE PRESS

    https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet/status/821808075082502144

  13. Mother Lode
    #2266745, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Hi John,

    The legislation is not hat bad, it just has people confused and uncertain as to extent of liability if something goes wrong. They will tell you it is the law or regulation just to stop argument in its tracks.

    Thing is, if I was aiming to get smashed I would be able to maximise volume per dollar by getting the cheaper stuff.

    Other places I have been told you can’t have neat spirits after 10:00.

    A couple of weeks late I discovered there was a whisky bar immediately upstairs that sells it scotches neat.

    The only thing NSW likes more than demonising all alcohol is demonising bars that intoxicate hapless customers entirely unawares. (Insert diabolical laughter here)

  14. .
    #2266746, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:46 am

    This shark net stuff is interesting. Seems the public hasn’t been convinced by green nutters that shark attacks are good.

    I believe:

    1. Open season on crocodiles south of Cape Melville, but also anywhere near a town.
    2. A quota system otherwise which is tradeable.
    3. Open season on whaler sharks (tigers, bronze whalers, bull sharks).
    4. A quota system on mackerel sharks (whites, makos).
    5. Netting, or if you can afford it, the netting which is more expensive and doesn’t kill animals.
    6. Quite frankly dingoes should be allowed to be shot on site east of the fence too.

  15. .
    #2266747, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:49 am

    The legislation is not hat bad, it just has people confused and uncertain as to extent of liability if something goes wrong. They will tell you it is the law or regulation just to stop argument in its tracks.

    Sometimes bars require an ID scanner as a liquir licence condition, but I’ve had bar staff tell me that it is an offence to serve someone without an ID or I could be fined for not having an ID on me as a member of the public.

    Who knows what bullshit the licensing sergeants tell them?

  16. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2266748, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Whoever leaked the DNC emails should be in prison!

    I hereby sentence the deceased to death imprisonment…

  17. Mother Lode
    #2266749, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Walk straight out the door.
    Get in your car and drive.
    Straight across the border.
    You knew Orange was in NSW.
    God only knows why you would expect to drink alcohol in a pub.
    Also, your choice of drink was not taxable enough.
    You also need to pay the tax on the sugary mixer.

    If they had any smarts they would offer carbon air credits.

    “And what would you like in your glass with the scotch?”

    “Air please. All the way to the top.”

    It costs nothing to produce but the supply will be controlled by the government. They can connect the price to the cost of air in Europe or something.

  18. Infidel Tiger
    #2266750, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:50 am

    I see the Muslim billboard scam has achieved its desired result.

  19. Habib
    #2266751, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Radio host subsequently mentioned Bairds father was primary carer for his wife who has multiple scelerosis. Father had recently had serious heart problems and his sister a reoccurrence of cancer.

    Big woop, only a politician would lack the taste and decorum to use such matters for public relations enhancement and sympathy, and the public-provided means to engage in such self indulgence.

    The rest of we slobs have to crack on and deal with it, by whatever means we can. I note Peanuthead claimed Baird as one of theirs when quizzed about the matter. Fuck him.

  20. The Beer Whisperer
    #2266752, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:57 am

    I was told this was all NSW law.

    Lol. If I really want to, I can chug it straight from the bottle at home.

  21. egg_
    #2266754, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:58 am

    The best indicator of global temperatures is Sweet Basil, a cold phobic herb without peer.

    Likewise, Russian and Canadian wheat yields would be a far better indicator of NH heading for frigid conditions than UN bulldust committee reports saying otherwise.

  22. srr
    #2266755, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Paul Joseph Watson [email protected] 5h5 hours ago

    Conservative students ARRESTED for handing out Constitutions.

    http://www.campusreform.org/?ID=8534
    ________________

    Yep, lets just keep bullying people into believing that they should trust bullies in authority to decide for them, what they are ‘free’ to speak of and hear, and who they’re ‘free’ to hear from 🙄

  24. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2266758, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Who knows what bullshit the licensing sergeants tell them?

    Police will lie, but generally their misinformation is due to them being stupid.

  25. Lysander
    #2266759, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    “musician” Minchin listed as Aria Award candidate for Pell song.

  26. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2266760, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Bega cheese wants to fuck off the halal bullshit toot sweet to get sales moving

  27. Rev. Archibald
    #2266761, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    As a minimum individualists should support the collective definition of the culture that enables and rewards individualism and individual reward.

    ..
    You may have lost the plot slightly here, John.
    It seems you are saying individualists should defer to a collective definition of individualism.
    I think your argument disappears up its own arse.

  28. Tom
    #2266762, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Sad how much Real News gets banned here.

    You’re a lying paranoid fabulist lunatic, USSR. But you knew that.

    Let’s see your list of “Real News (caps – sic)” that’s been “banned here.”

    FMD.

  29. Top Ender
    #2266763, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Jeez, I never knew that about neat drinks in the bars of NSW.

    What a place.

    We spent a month last year doing a house swap with some friends in the UK. We took over their house in Beverley, which is south of York.

    Despite what comes through the popular press, UK people seem to have more freedom from petty tyrannies of government that we do. Ones we noted were the lack of bicycle helmet laws, and there are not nearly so many speed cameras.

    Also, the Brits love their post-work grog, and can be observed sipping their beers on the pavements outside pubs. And neat Scotch of course.

  30. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2266765, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    I went to a bar in Orange and, being coolish, thought a nice neat scotch would be in order. Their premium scotch was 18 year old Chivas – blends are not usually my thing but whatever. It was their premium scotch.
    The bar tender told me that I could not have it neat. Nor was ice sufficient to lift the curse. I had to have a mixer.
    So, considering the point of them having an expensive scotch is that people will pay extra for the flavour, they insist the flavour be buried under a mixer.

    What time of day was this?
    This is in fact NSW law – after midnight.

  31. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2266766, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Dun mean 2B pedantic, Deplorable Barking Toad, but the spelling it “tout suite”

  32. Winston Smith
    #2266767, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Dover, I would posit that nationalists are, by definition, collectivists.

    This is what happens when the Left are allowed to frame the conversation.
    Any social issue that consists of more than one person is collectivism.
    The issue being ignored here is the rights of the individual.

  33. srr
    #2266769, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Paul Joseph Watson [email protected] 7h7 hours ago

    James O’Keefe Responds To ‘Ridiculous’ Claims That Latest Videos Were Part Of A Leftist ‘Counter-Sting’.
    http://www.hannity.com/articles/election-493995/james-okeefe-responds-to-ridiculous-claims-15479473/ … #DisruptJ20

    O’Keefe Responds To Counter Sting Claims
    The Sean Hannity Show
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peGPzV0MF6c

  34. egg_
    #2266770, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Baird gorn! Good riddance, you smug little ponce.

    Beryl Gladyshloklian as premier. Bloody bizarre.

    Oily dad to smug son – to another Eastern European sheila as Premier?
    And there’s a sheila running Aunty, too.

  35. m0nty
    #2266771, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    The issue being ignored here is the rights of the individual.

    Well yes Winston, ethno-nationalism ignores the rights of the individuals who are not of the particular ethnicity you are pushing. It is ethnic-specific socialism.

  36. struth
    #2266772, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Despite what comes through the popular press, UK people seem to have more freedom from petty tyrannies of government that we do. Ones we noted were the lack of bicycle helmet laws, and there are not nearly so many speed cameras.

    Plus higher speed limits, the ability to buy alcohol anywhere, including fuel stations, and LESS hi viz to be seen.
    They are nowhere near as fat generally, and the general degree of common decency and respect as a percentage of the population is much higher.

  37. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2266773, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Squishing swampies.

    North Dakota may legalize running over protesters

    A bill introduced by an oil patch lawmaker would provide an exemption for the driver of a motor vehicle if they unintentionally injured or killed a pedestrian obstructing traffic on a public road or highway.

    Maybe Tassie can do one for chainsaw operators who accidently cut through a swampy attached to a tree.

  38. lotocoti
    #2266774, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    I wonder if campaignedge will run up some Australia Day posters identifying other religions.

  39. struth
    #2266775, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Well yes Winston, ethno-nationalism ignores the rights of the individuals who are not of the particular ethnicity you are pushing. It is ethnic-specific socialism.

    Is Winston pushing an ethnicity?
    Who knew?

  40. m0nty
    #2266776, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Plus higher speed limits, the ability to buy alcohol anywhere, including fuel stations, and LESS hi viz to be seen.
    They are nowhere near as fat generally, and the general degree of common decency and respect as a percentage of the population is much higher.

    Rack off back to England then.

  41. mindfree
    #2266777, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Obungler thanks to all those in the MSM who covered for him by burying his mistakes for the last 8 years

    Now we know what the d*bag meant when he announced “Shovel Ready Jobs”

  42. struth
    #2266778, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Rack off back to England then.

    Wrong ethnicity for you?

  43. Mother Lode
    #2266780, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    What time of day was this?

    About 6:00.

    I always pop in for a drink after driving from Sydney – sweep out the cobwebs and all that.

    As I say, I don’t think these are proper interpretations of the law, but bar owners are shit-scared of being blamed for anything which might happen an hour later somewhere else, so they err on the side of paranoia.

  44. Top Ender
    #2266781, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    He’s on a one year and one month holiday. Sure!

    Clive Palmer’s gallivanting nephew Clive Mensink has been summoned back to Australia to be grilled at new Federal Court hearings into the collapse of Queensland Nickel.

    But despite a court registrar ordering him to testify in Brisbane next month, The Australian understands Mr Mensink has told liquidators he won’t cut short his overseas holiday before his planned return to Australia in July, unless they pay his expenses.

    The sole director of the Townsville company — which cost nearly 800 people their jobs when it folded last year under $300 million in debts — has been ordered to disclose reams of personal and corporate documents, including details of his correspondence with his uncle and Mr Palmer’s alias, Terry Smith.

    Mr Mensink has been holidaying overseas since at least last June, with Mr Palmer telling a Federal Court examination in September that his nephew was “up towards the Arctic” on a cruise from Berlin to St Petersburg. It is not known where Mr Mensink is now, but Queensland Nickel’s two sets of liquidators are stepping up efforts to question Mr Mensink about the company collapse.

    Last month the special purpose liquidators, PPB Advisory — appointed by the federal government to claw back nearly $70m in public funds to cover QN workers’ redundancy entitlements — successfully applied to the Federal Court for permission to serve Mr Mensink in absentia.

    Registrar Heather Baldwin ordered that Mr Mensink no longer needed to be personally served with a summons to appear at court. She required PPB ­instead to send the document to Mr Palmer’s Brisbane headquarters, Mineralogy House, and to lawyers who have acted for the Palmer group.

    The summons requires Mr Mensink to appear in court on February 22 and to produce originals or photocopies of dozens of documents. He is required to disclose telephone records and other documents showing communications with Mr Palmer, or Terry Smith. He must produce all evidence relating to hiring and firing of QN employees.

    Mr Mensink has been ordered to provide detailed information about his personal financial position from January 2015, including personal tax returns, bank statements and evidence of all assets and liabilities over $10,000.

    Link

  45. m0nty
    #2266782, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Wrong ethnicity for you?

    I don’t know what ethnicity you are, but if you like England so much, then don’t let the door hit your bum on the way out, thanks cobber.

  46. egg_
    #2266783, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Scientists react to Earth’s warmest year: ‘We are heading into a new unknown’

    When they can no longer fake that it’s been cooling for decades?
    Such is the metrology (not meteorology) that they can get away with doctoring data and none are the wiser.
    Back to plant yields as a yardstick.

  47. m0nty
    #2266784, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Mr Mensink has been holidaying overseas since at least last June, with Mr Palmer telling a Federal Court examination in September that his nephew was “up towards the Arctic” on a cruise from Berlin to St Petersburg.

    Huh. What is it with you lot and visiting Russia? Is Mensink getting final approval from the FSB to run as Australia’s Trump? I hear Russia has the best prostitutes, Putin even said so.

  48. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2266785, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    “tout suite” – toot sweet – same thing

    isn’t phonetic spelling the in thing anymore?:)

  49. Rev. Archibald
    #2266786, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    also don’t necessarily think that collectivism in itself has any moral or immoral characteristic,

    ..
    Of course it does.
    A functioning society needs individualists.
    A small number thereof.
    It is like the disco ant thing again.
    Most ants just plod along following the scent trail to the food and back to the nest again.
    For 99% of ants this is all they need to be able to do, for their survival and the survival of the society of ants they live in.
    But if all ants just did that the nest would never find new sources of food.
    There must be some ants who are predestined to be individualists. To wander off the scent pathways and explore.
    Most of these individualist ants probably come to a sticky end. But nevertheless they are vital to the ant society.
    Societies should promote individualism, because individualism is the exception. Because it is the sacrifice of the individual that makes all new good things possible.
    Collectivism is the norm. It will always be with us. It needs no promotion.

  50. Top Ender
    #2266787, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Yes Struth, saw that – grog is available from service stations in the UK.

    In Japan you can buy grog from an enormous amount of places at all hours. They also have vending machines with flashing lights in all sorts of odd locations, including the side of the road. You can buy Scotch, beer, medicines etc, again at all hours.

    Nor do they have a problem with anyone turning up with a ute and hijacking the machine.

  51. egg_
    #2266788, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    North Dakota may legalize running over protesters

    Protesters burning tyres, like their ‘necklacing’ South African buddies?

  52. struth
    #2266790, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I don’t know what ethnicity you are, but if you like England so much, then don’t let the door hit your bum on the way out, thanks cobber.

    Well, I don’t pass as a Muslim terrorist, so I’d find it hard to move anywhere in the west these days.
    The elites are looking for that certain type of “explosive” personality.
    Besides, just because your ilk have turned this country into a nanny state shithole, it’s my country, no matter what ethnicity I am, and I’ll have you lot rowing to Indonesia before I leave.

  53. Gab
    #2266792, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    I don’t know what ethnicity you are, but if you like England so much, then don’t let the door hit your bum on the way out, thanks cobber.

    Shorter, Monty: Go back to where you came from.

  54. srr
    #2266793, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    10 Reasons Obama Was the Worst President Ever
    Rebel Media

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0F6jGenEuU

    18 Jan 2017
    (LANGUAGE WARNING:) Gavin McInnes of TheRebel.media sums up Barack Obama’s presidency.

  55. egg_
    #2266794, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    I’ll have you lot rowing to Indonesia before I leave.

    Inspect the quality of doughnuts on Manus Is?

  56. Mother Lode
    #2266795, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Regarding the Brits – I think they are more likely to stand up individually. The flip side of the ‘whinging pom’ is that they feel entitled to be annoyed about stuff.

    Australians tend to be more supine.

    That is why they loop tyres over the speed cameras and set them alight, and we just pay the fine. Aussies like to think they are larrikans with a healthy disrespect for authority, but it is as if they are so convinced by that conceit that they think it is enough.

  57. egg_
    #2266796, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Inspect the quality of doughnuts on Manus Is?

    Following Mont’s visit, it’ll be a dessertless Island?

  58. Mother Lode
    #2266797, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Inspect the quality of doughnuts on Manus Is?

    You have heard people say things like they don’t eat cake because it goes straight to their waist?

    In Monty’s case, when he eats donuts, the doughy stuff goes straight to his waste, but the hole goes to his brain.

  59. m0nty
    #2266798, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Shorter, Monty: Go back to where you came from.

    When it comes to superannuated Brits who have retired to sunnier pastures to bludge off our health system: yep, nick off back to your rainy bedsit in Northants and stop telling us what to do, you silly old bastards.

  60. struth
    #2266799, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    No Donuts.
    Once all the mung beans are gone, Monty will be sitting in the middle of the boat eyeing off the cleaner of the hippies, and his juicy thighs.
    He’ll have to be in the middle of the boat.
    Stability , and his big arse covering the drill holes I put in.

  61. Leo G
    #2266800, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Radio host subsequently mentioned Bairds father was primary carer for his wife who has multiple scelerosis. Father had recently had serious heart problems and his sister a reoccurrence of cancer.

    SevenNews reported that the Premier said his mother now requires 24 hour care, which her father is providing- despite still being in recovery from heart surgery.
    Judy Baird has been reported to suffer from distal muscular dystrophy. Julia Baird spoke in 2015 of dealing with treatment for non-malignant ovarian tumours.
    These are serious family health issues, but do not adequately explain Mike Baird’s decision to resign.

  62. min
    #2266801, posted on January 19, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Well can they tell me what the temperature was in Victoria stan in 1417 . Oh the tree rings will tell us if you can find a tree that old or is it the ice cores?
    Hope Cats enjoyed SBS last night with the Catholic Church ruins in Greenland . They have records of marriages there before 1400s . Possibly talk about the weather also.

