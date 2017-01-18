A bit about Trump’s main man Stephen Bannon

David Horowitz profile of Trump’s chief strategist Stephen Bannon
Trump, then trailing in the polls, shook up his team and made Stephen K. Bannon the CEO of his campaign. Within weeks the Trump ship began to turn around, then move forward until the final long push through the battleground states where the shape of a presidential winner at last came into view. While Donald J. Trump on his own had already changed the political landscape, if he had not hired Steve Bannon as his chief executive officer, it is doubtful he would be president-elect today.
What he brought to Trump when they turned the tide of the campaign.
First, unlike Trump he had for decades been involved as a conservative partisan in the political and cultural wars that traditional Republicans were losing. He knew the terrain and its pitfalls as Trump, whose careers were in the popular culture and business could not.
Second, Bannon brought Trump his experience as an entrepreneur who in Breitbart.com had built one of the largest media sites in the world. Unlike others, Bannon was never horrified by candidate Trump’s stream-of-consciousness Twitter feed though he saw the need for more discipline in its contents. Unlike Trump’s critics, Bannon understood how important it was for the candidate to break free from the mainstream media filter that was busy crucifying him. With a feed that reached 40 million followers, Trump was able to speak directly to a larger audience than the hostile networks or the cable news shows could provide. Bannon helped Trump narrow his Twitter focus and become more effective as a candidate.
He also helped to persuade him to use teleprompters at his public events. This limited the degree to which the news media could distort his remarks and turn them against him. The teleprompters helped Trump to stay on message although the impulsive personality and direct address that so endeared him to his followers was still evident in the ad libs and asides which spiced his remarks. The results were immediately positive, as Trump began to climb in the polls.
Most importantly, Bannon and Trump shared a courage unique in Republican quarters. Call it character. The ability to stand firm under fire.
Wish we had a few people that would “stand firm under fire” in the LNP
The left is one humongous paper tiger. All hot air until you let them loose in the halls of power.
I can’t believe anyone would be holding up Steve Bannon in a positive light. He has described himself as an “Economic Nationalist”, which is another word for “Democrat” from back in the day when they cared about Unions.
He has decried what he calls “Ayn Rand capitalism” because he thinks that’s taking over(!) America and talks about how what’s really needed is the “enlightened capitalism of the Judeo-Christian West”, giving voice to one of the most common historical revisionist ideas pushed by Conservatives suggesting the Christian tradition is a positive thing in Western civilization as opposed to actually it’s oldest and most evil enemy.
He also laments that people might live their lives under the “rubric of personal freedom”.
In short this guy represents EVERYTHING wrong with Conservatism and is nothing more than a religious socialist.
I don’t know why people aren’t more alarmed about how explicitly left wing Conservatism is becoming every day.
What a left wing loon.
What does a chief strategist do? If he is just responsible for getting Trump’s message out then any discussion about policy development is wasted.
Of course, conservatives preserve institutions. And the institutions have long been captured by the left.
An example is how the majority of Australian conservatives would be against privatising or dismantling the ABC, even though it is sn activist organisation that promotes everything the conservatives disagree with.
His position on many things are wacko. But there is no denying he ran an amazing campaign.
Remember that even two weeks out, GOP political campaign experts had ‘analyzed’ trumps campaign trial choices and called them utter rubbish and completely illogical, while praising Hillaries decisions.
The Z Blog made the point that Trump only started with the weird hand gestures recently. This was presumably to make the act of re-splicing his footage in post production that much harder.
Um… what? Even I think you overreached with that one, Pete.
‘xactly. He is clearly a master tactician. His ideological views did not really matter, as long as they were not too dogmatic. The fact that he was able to remain with Trump (who has a very different background and presumably also views on many subjects), suggests that Bannon is sufficiently flexible.
One presumes that his influence now will also be mainly in the communication domain. Time will tell.
Trump doesn’t just “firm under fire.” He shoots back, letting the MSM and the rest of the green-left establishment have it with both barrels. I love it. The leftoids run about like headless chooks as they just aren’t used to a Republican who relishes a fight, wants to take them on at every opportunity and smash them. Trump makes it look like shooting fish in a barrel.
I reckon Trump’s changed conservative politics forever – no more appeasement, just take the green-left head on, crush them, remove their sinecures and enjoy the lamentations of their women, not to mention those of their transgenders and other sundry camp followers.