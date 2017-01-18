Is there a full moon?

Posted on 12:56 pm, January 18, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Is there something in the air?  The dingbats are out in force.

Commenting on the appointment of Greg Hunt as the new Commonwealth Health Minister, the leader of the Greens, Senator Richard Di Natalie commented:

“Greg Hunt nearly killed the Great Barrier Reef, imagine what he’s going to do to our health,”

Di Natalie won’t come out and reject the Marxist views of those in his party and parliamentary group, but sure he will espouse this.

Fair dinkum.  Who votes for these people?

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Is there a full moon?

  1. Rabz
    #2265778, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Who votes for these people?

    Hippies, freeloaders, marxists and idiots (BIRM).

  2. calli
    #2265783, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Di Natale nearly paid his au pairs a starvation wage, imagine what he’s going to do to everyone else.

  3. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2265784, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Fair dinkum. Who votes for these people?

    Industrial strength losers. Not the kind that are born that way, the kind that have to work at it relentless day and night.

  4. Rabz
    #2265819, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Hunt nearly killed the Great Barrier Reef

    Your daily dose of Hyperbowl™, right there.

  5. Zyconoclast
    #2265838, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Who votes for these people?

    Hippies, freeloaders, marxists and idiots (BIRM).

    Volley wearers?

  6. gbees
    #2265842, posted on January 18, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    10% of the voters do … bizarre really. Didn’t think Australia had so many morons living here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *