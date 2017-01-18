Is there a full moon?

Is there something in the air? The dingbats are out in force.

Commenting on the appointment of Greg Hunt as the new Commonwealth Health Minister, the leader of the Greens, Senator Richard Di Natalie commented:

“Greg Hunt nearly killed the Great Barrier Reef, imagine what he’s going to do to our health,”

Di Natalie won’t come out and reject the Marxist views of those in his party and parliamentary group, but sure he will espouse this.

Fair dinkum. Who votes for these people?