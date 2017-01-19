All four of them?

Two articles caught my eye in the morning papers. Here is Immigration Minister Peter Dutton being tough on crime:
We are cancelling in record numbers the visas of foreigners who engage in serious crime.
Sounds serious.
Here is the policy at work:
FOUR thugs linked to the notorious Apex gang will be kicked out of Australia after their visas were cancelled.
Three are from New Zealand and one from Sudan.
One, one of the New Zealanders, has already been deported to that country.
Now – I know what you’re thinking, but four cancelled visas and one actual deportation is not nothing.
When they finally close the immigration floodgates and start deporting 2nd and 3rd gen criminals then wake me
ALP/Greens are the real problem. The criminals are only the result.
So 3 of the thugs were from NZ. Were they immigrants/rapefugees denied a visa by Australia who then went to NZ?
Sorry. But just heard Baird is gone hope the woman doesnt get the job cant pronounce her name ,wheelbarrow or sumfink ,as shortass would say ,hope the ruddbull clique is next we might get the liberals back the oresent mob are like the US republicans ,leftists.