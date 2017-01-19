All four of them?

Two articles caught my eye in the morning papers. Here is Immigration Minister Peter Dutton being tough on crime:

We are cancelling in record numbers the visas of foreigners who engage in serious crime.

Sounds serious.

Here is the policy at work:

FOUR thugs linked to the notorious Apex gang will be kicked out of Australia after their visas were cancelled. Three are from New Zealand and one from Sudan. One, one of the New Zealanders, has already been deported to that country.

Now – I know what you’re thinking, but four cancelled visas and one actual deportation is not nothing.