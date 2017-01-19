All four of them?

Two articles caught my eye in the morning papers. Here is Immigration Minister Peter Dutton being tough on crime:
We are cancelling in record numbers the visas of foreigners who engage in serious crime.
Sounds serious.
Here is the policy at work:
FOUR thugs linked to the notorious Apex gang will be kicked out of Australia after their visas were cancelled.
Three are from New Zealand and one from Sudan.
One, one of the New Zealanders, has already been deported to that country.
Now – I know what you’re thinking, but four cancelled visas and one actual deportation is not nothing.
When they finally close the immigration floodgates and start deporting 2nd and 3rd gen criminals then wake me
ALP/Greens are the real problem. The criminals are only the result.
So 3 of the thugs were from NZ. Were they immigrants/rapefugees denied a visa by Australia who then went to NZ?
Sorry. But just heard Baird is gone hope the woman doesnt get the job cant pronounce her name ,wheelbarrow or sumfink ,as shortass would say ,hope the ruddbull clique is next we might get the liberals back the oresent mob are like the US republicans ,leftists.
Wasn’t it Peter Dutton who cancelled the visa of one nasty piece of work, while he was overseas, and he couldn’t get back into Australia?
Have to start looking hard at Dutton for future leadership or deputy Lib leadership. He’s no dream candidate, not particularly electable…but the posh people hate him at a time when the posh people and their globo-green media are losing out.
Dutton is sometimes in there slugging rather than out there posturing (like Bernardi). There’s a chance that voters may settle for half a testicle rather than…well, rather than our present agile train wreck and his 1980s Moselle commercial deputy.
Just a thought. Because at the end of this present trail we’re on lies…Shorten!
Follett, Kirner, Lawrence, Carnell, Martin, Bligh, Keneally, Gillard, Giddings, Gallagher, Palaszczuk and now Berejiklian.
This does not bode well.
Virtualy all ALP disasters (or LINO), typically given a token run and a poison chalice.
Meanwhile we’re accepting ‘refugees’ for very dubious reasons:
Sorry, wrong thread.