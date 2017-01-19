Another one bites the dust

Cats would be aware that NSW Premier Mike Baird has resigned.
Good.
He is precisely the sort of “Liberal” that is making it easier and easier for me to not vote Liberal in state and federal elections.
The postmortems are flowing in – but this question will resonate with our political classes:
We need to question whether the political culture has become so unforgiving and so brutal that people of real talent either do not want to enter it or do not want to remain in it.
I’m going to go out on a limb here and say “quite the contrary”. The Australian political system isn’t brutal enough. We tolerate far too much from our politicians. The costs of failure are far too low. Mike Baird, for example, will retire on his full, and no doubt augmented, pension (or super or whatever post-employment income for politicians is called). In addition, we are told:
Baird, only 48, continues to be highly employable — if he so chooses, he can walk into a highly-paid position in the business world, particularly while his side of politics remains in power.
This is a man who tried to destroy the livelihood of thousands of his fellow citizens and an entire industry on the basis of an ABC report. Yet he gets to retire with dignity and respect and, no doubt, millions of dollars of taxpayer funds (probably well in excess of the $1.6 million everyone else is now allowed to accumulate) to comfort him in retirement.
Update: Greg Melleuish* at The Conversation:
Baird has cited personal reasons for his decision to leave politics, and one can well sympathise with him in regard to the health of his parents and sister. Public life is demanding and invariably takes a toll on the personal lives of those who participate in it.
I think we can all sympathise with individuals who have elderly and ill relatives who are in need of care. But again … there must be thousands of people who would love to pack in their jobs and immediately access a very, very generous retirement income scheme. The “little people”, however, who did retire for the same personal reasons as did Baird would have to make do and eke out a living on the carers pension.
* congratulations on the promotion.
Means Test their pensions, like the rest of us. Oh, and no access to early super either.
OK, so I hear the new Premier will be Gladys. The one O’Farrell pointedly told the ABC to pass the mic to after they had promised that he would be speaking directly to her on his election night.
She seems to have done a pretty competent job in Transport, and as treasurer has done as well as a person might considering the unslakable thirst for taxes all governments seem to have (except Trump, right srr?)
These were a matter of applying policies. What are her beliefs, however. She has got to be better than that prudish-old-aunt-with-a-secret-gin-habit that was Baird.
But better than Baird does not necessarily mean good.
Why not? Worked for Julia Gilliard and the live cattle ban.
“We tolerate far too much from our politicians. The costs of failure are far too low. ”
No argument from me contra to that. The lack of budgetary discipline is woeful in every government around the country. The punters have become addicted to the largess.
Mike Baird saw the Orange by-election result and decided to quit.
He can afford to quit. Many in Australia cannot. Voters must demand more accountability.
And even more from our public ‘servants’, the majority of whom are far-left loons.
Far too many of them even get paid more than the PM and Premiers.
Baird & Turnbull are peas in a pod. Just vote Labor & save us your bullshit.
He’s not an adult. He’s a teenage social justice warrior.
Well said. I totally agree.
Baird = Turnbull.
Hopefully Lord Waffleworth takes the hint.
There is nothing so unemployable as an ex-Liberal politician.
They have no Maaates and bruvvers to apply leverage and business is agnostic. Hire ex-Labor to avoid payback and keep in good – sure thing. Ex-Liberal – CV straight in to the recycling bin.
Indeed Myrddin, and having to perform within the financial constraints of the private sector, without an inexhaustable supply of OPM, renders them pretty useless.
When an ALP pollie becomes available they get snapped up for their contacts and corruption being their first language. Sure as hell isn’t their organisational or managerial ability.
Well said Sinc. And didn’t constituents elect him to represent them for four years (presuming he’s going straight away)? Yes the attack on the working classes with his greyhound ban was a new low.
Try being in small business and missing a bas or two, or a compliance form or two or a census or a council election because you are running the business and full time caring for terminally ill parents, you soon discover the system demands that the important thing is regulation and compliance paperwork backed up by the full crushing power of the state.
If baird is going to move his parents into his house to look after them, good on him. Otherwise.. what is really going on?.
Heh – of course not. It is a rubbish excuse. But at the same time lets not not forget that the situation is difficult.
Well said Mr Davidson.
The day politicians are subject to the same ‘rules’ as us ‘little’ people will be a day most welcome, but I don’t expect to see it in my lifetime.
It seems a decision made under tremendous stress. You wonder whether he may have been a little hasty and worn out by worry and lack of sleep.
eke ?
When my ill parents needed some help, I took some leave, after which I and my workplace expected me to get back to work (which at the time was pretty stressful). Baird sooks in front of the cameras and gets to take early retirement – because he’s so important. Important enough to break the trust of voters who thought he’d be there for the full term.
[yes, thank you. Sinc]
Yeah, that’s such an isolated situation these days. /sarc