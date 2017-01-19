I have to share this

There is a fantastic blog I read called the Streetwise Professor. The professor in this case is Craig Pirrong of the University of Houston. He writes some wonderful stuff and has a wonderful turn of phrase.

In a recent post, the Professor wrote about the hostile relationship between President Elect Trump and the 17, yes 17 separate intelligence agencies of the US (Federal) Government.

It seems that there are those who think the US president reports to the intelligence agencies and not the other way around. You know like how bureaucratic advice from Canberra must be followed and implemented by elected officials without deviation.

Anyhow, writing about how it is apparently verboten to criticize the CIA because CIA officers risk their lives, Pirrong writes the following:

Other defenders of the CIA react to Trump with outrage: How dare he attack those who risk their lives defending us?!?!? First, the operational element of the CIA that actually faces any prospect of mortal danger is rounding error in its personnel count. The vast majority sit all day long in front of a computer screen in a huge building, and the biggest risks they face are sciatica, paper cuts, and bureaucratic backstabbing. Second, when I look at Syria, and other misadventures of the CIA where CIA lives have been at risk, I have to say: don’t do me any more favors by defending me.

What a wonderful line. I wonder how many intelligence agencies there are in Australia and what proportion of the employees of the Department of Defence actually sit all day long in front of a computer screen in a huge building, and the biggest risks they face are sciatica, paper cuts, and bureaucratic backstabbing.