The tragedy of modern macroeconomics

The cross-post from Richard Holden begins as follows:
Economists did not predict the financial crisis of 2007, nor did we predict that advent of secular stagnation that has followed. Those events have shaken the economic and political world. Our theories need work. Maybe a lot of work.
Recessions are naturally occurring phenomena which always come as a surprise, but on the second half of his statement, let me take you back to what I published in Quadrant in February 2009 and which I had written the previous December.
Just as the causes of this downturn cannot be charted through a Keynesian demand-deficiency model, neither can the solution. The world’s economies are not suffering from a lack of demand, and the right policy response is not a demand stimulus. Increased public sector spending will only add to the market confusions that already exist.
What is potentially catastrophic would be to try to spend our way to recovery. The recession that will follow will be deep, prolonged and potentially take years to overcome.
This has been exactly what has followed the stimulus and it should not be a surprise although among economists it is. And this is not “secular stagnation”. This is the full-on consequence of following a Keynesian approach to recovery. Just because economists no longer understand the crucial importance of value-adding activity doesn’t mean it has stopped being essential to recovery. It has only meant that modern economists have no idea what is going on.
The rest of Holden’s post tries to get at the point via a critique of modern monetary policy – of which there is no greater critic than I am – that Say’s Law makes straightforward. He crosses correctly over to the real side of the economy to show that you can pour out all the money you like, but if there is no real value-adding activity to support it, you cannot make a recovery happen.
The problem with modern monetary theory is that, in short, there is only a finite amount of real economic resources that can be extracted through seigniorage (the difference between the face value of physical money and its production costs). Or, to quote the late, great Zvi Griliches: “one can only get so much lemon juice out of a lemon.”
It is understanding the overlap between the monetary side of the economy and the real side that is without doubt among the major issues in getting many of these things right. This is covered in Chapters 16 and 17 of the second edition of my Free Market Economics, which I began to write at the end of 2008 to explain why a Keynesian stimulus can never work. It is Say’s Law – uniquely discussed in this book and found nowhere else in all of modern economic literature! – that explains how these things work. Every economist understood this before 1936. Now almost no one does. This is the tragedy of modern macroeconomic theory which only makes things worse every time it is applied.
They started out by calling it ‘pump priming’. What is it now?
This is one of the things I’ve tried to point out to Bob Murphy. You cannot have a large separation between real interest rates and real growth in the economy. That is to say, interest rates must in some way attach themselves to the ability of people to find projects that make a genuine return on investment.
Anyhow, it fits the observable facts: if your government attempts to force real interest rates to zero (and if they find a way to be successful) then real growth must also be driven down to zero.
I know about Ludwig von Mises and his pure time preference theory, and I’m not discounting that time preference is important… that is to say, important to the supply of investment. However real world productivity is also important in terms of the demand for investment. Both sides must be satisfied. What Keynesian stimulus does is two things: on the supply side it crowds out private investment because no one can beat ZIRP when it comes to time preference, and on the demand side it pretends that infinite supply of zero interest investment is available, and therefore that projects with physical productivity of zero are worth investing in. The consequence on the supply side is that people stop saving, and the consequence on the demand side is wasted resources and mal-investment. Both are destructive.
Tel – productivity or expected productivity is a latent variable for time preference. No problem at all then.
Steve,
You convinced me to purchase a copy of your book, however the e-elgar link went into an eternal loop once I hit the add-to-basket button. This has real implications regarding supply and demand. Do you have a different link? It might be my phone although it does PayPal on eBay fine.
And there is zero chance of this situation changing anytime soon.
Most macro-economists are employed directly or indirectly by government after getting their education in left wing institutions. Their entire existence is based around government spending being inherently a good investment, the more of it the the better, see GDP.
There was a man, an ex bullocky who took me under his wing in the mid fifties, and his advice to this young apprentice was “you cannot spend your way out of debt, if you cannot afford it, don’t borrow to buy it!” I have stuck by those principles all my life, and guess what, it works! The problem now in retirement is that the income from investments, safe ones at that, aren’t a lot better than the stipend of a pensioner so one wonders ” why did we work so hard, why did we struggle to put five kids thro Uni, for in retirement we are no better off than a bludger.”
Surely the missing ingredient is psychology.
Macro is the aggregate of millions of individual psychological influences in supply and demand, not all minds hold the same values, not all minds are equally informed, not all minds are in equally influential positions in the supply chain, and the minds are attached to different size wallets.
How you can simplify such complexity down to a quarterly prime lending rate and a GDP growth figure and still expect to predict what happens next is sheer audacity. This is the point where the Austrian notion of economics as a primarily qualitative exercise is just not up to snuff. You have two forces, one pushing GDP up, another pushing GDP down, does the resulting GDP go up or down? You need the numbers.
Economists will continue to make rubbish predictions for at least as long as they don’t model the actors, and aren’t prepared to do any real work at all to get better quantitative answers.
Of course the infamous Steve Keen is never reluctant to offer a superior curriculum for macro. He recommends inclusion of “multi-agent modeling” which I interpret broadly enough to mean the psychology of people living their lives.