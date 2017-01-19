Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017

Posted on 4:15 pm, January 19, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  2. tailgunner
    #2267087, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Latham!
    Go you madman!

    First!?

  4. Gab
    #2267090, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Oh wow! Isn’t Doomlord just the greatest? <3

  7. Tom
    #2267094, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Phew! That last fred was a monster.

  9. .
    #2267096, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Gunner

    Have you read anything Latham has written? Read Civilising Global Capital.

    The title says a lot.

  10. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2267098, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    You’re not The Doomlord’s daughter are you, Gab? 🙂

  11. Mother Lode
    #2267099, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    I think you have him under your thumb, Gab.

    You asked. He delivered.

    Truly the matriarch of Kittehs.

  12. stackja
    #2267100, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    7th. Which politician goes next?

  14. Bear Necessities
    #2267105, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Latham’s a bit of a tosser. He greatest service to Australia was widely publicising Oakes nickname of “Jabba”. Oakes has never forgiven him for that.

  15. Mother Lode
    #2267110, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Which politician goes next?

    I don’t suppose there is much chance of Lucy Turdbull being prostrate with hangnail?

  16. calli
    #2267111, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    On that billboard:

    Yesterday Victorian Multicultural Affairs Minister Robin Scott revealed the image would be removed after the company behind the advertisement, QMS, received threats.

    QMS owns the billboard. Who paid for the advertising? The published picture is really grainy – was it VicRoads? Will the “threats” magically go away now that the thing is being put up nationally?

    Are the “threateners” being investigated by the police?

    I’m calling b/s on this.

  17. memoryvault
    #2267113, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Not leaving it on the tail end of the old thread:

    Okay, so far we’ve got, warts and all –

    Nick Minchin
    Mark Latham,
    Cory Bernardi
    Angry Anderson
    Joe Bullock

    For a bit of gender diversity may I also nominate for consideration

    Jo Nova
    Kirralee Smith
    Jennifer Marohasy
    Bess Price

    Any other nominations? Objections?

  18. Motelier
    #2267114, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Just came in from the heat and to have a glass of cold water, and top twenny or sumpfink.

  19. Atoms for Peace
    #2267116, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Do we call Baird as a winner for the dish lickers?

  20. .
    #2267117, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Let’s just put it out there:

    Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT.

  22. .
    #2267120, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    They might be getting zero donations, but do they still hold assets?

  23. Gab
    #2267121, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    I think you have him under your thumb, Gab.

    Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha! No, seriously, ahahahahahahahahaha.

    If I had him in such a position, he’d have made me the chief smoter of this site ages ago.

  24. Habib
    #2267122, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Sub 30, like a greens IQ but not like sodding SEQld.

  25. Motelier
    #2267123, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    This is surely not going to end well for someone.

  26. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2267124, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Love this Donald. he keeps getting better! Cnn comrades not acredited for inauguration ,been abusing him and telling lies about him and he doesnt invite them to the party ,boo hoo . Republicans who tried to destroy him not getting plum jobs . You dont think we are in politics to help the people do you ? We are there to help ourselves boo hoo. At last someone in power who does not pussyfoot about with the u.n. Communists . Keep it up Donald youve got them on the floor. Kick the shit out of them ,they deserve it .

  27. calli
    #2267125, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    It’s just too neat and tidy.

    – do something you know will give most people the sh*ts
    – claim you’ve been threatened
    – get crowd funding to “protect” you from the people you targetted
    – escallate, using the money raised, doing the very thing that gave most people the sh*ts in the first place, but this time from the high moral ground

    It’s like a media form of a hijab pull “Backlash!”. But with extra bulldust.

  28. .
    #2267126, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    srr

    The Clinton Foundation is huge, the CGI is only part of that.

  30. Mother Lode
    #2267128, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Do we call Baird as a winner for the dish lickers?

    I would like to think he has nightmares of being tied to motorised shuttle on a rail and having slavering dogs with blood in their eyes chasing him.

    In fact, he probably dreams of birthday parties with lots of cakes and lollies and games, and a jumping castle, and pony rides. And all his friends are there, and they all give him presents.

    Little turd.

  32. Snoopy
    #2267131, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Dallas Scott aka Black Steam Train.

  33. mareeS
    #2267133, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Baird, such a snowflake. Christmas must have been a joy in that household, for him to toss in the towel before Australia Day.

  34. Boambee John
    #2267135, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Boambee John

    #2267109, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    mv,

    Re the Incirlik nukes, we had this discussion a while back.

    The “Two Key” system was a fig-leaf to maintain conformity with the Non-Proliferation Treaty. The US provided nukes for its allies to drop, but only with US approval. Providing uncontrolled nukes is a clear breach of the Treaty.

    I am quite prepared to believe that Obama would breach the Treaty to help his Muslim mates, I remain sceptical, however, that he would do it as overtly as you described earlier.

    The proof of the pudding will be in the outcome.

    Dot,

    Plenty of other ways to deliver a tactical nuke to parts of MENA.

    From the old thread.

  35. memoryvault
    #2267136, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Dallas Scott aka Black Steam Train.

    Didn’t he go native? – No pun intended.

  36. m0nty
    #2267141, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    The thing Trump proved in relation to Buchanan is that people like Buchanan can be completely ignored, even within their own coalition, because the foot soldiers of the religious right will vote for an adulterous fraudster with no regard for Christian morality just because there’s an (R) after his name. The religious right is finished as an elite political force on its own, it’s just another flavour of tribalist Republican now with no mind needing to be paid to their immediate concerns.

  37. memoryvault
    #2267142, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Re the Incirlik nukes, we had this discussion a while back.

    Not going to argue with John, since the details are available from multiple reliable sources on the internet. The only two “impediments” to Erdogan using them is 1) – he’s supposed to ask NATO for permission first (yes, NATO). And 2) – He’s not supposed to use his own F-16’s.

  38. Motelier
    #2267143, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Gladstone’s Boyne Island aluminium smelter is set to shed jobs and cut $100 million-worth of production because of soaring Queensland power prices.

    Boyne Smelters Ltd general manager Joe Rea said it was the second time in three years the facility had cut production due to “uncompetitive electricity prices”.

    Mainland Tasmania sets the example of using unreliable electricity and depending on excess power from soon to be power limited Victoriastan. Palacechook just keeps on ramping up the price.

    RTWT

  39. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2267145, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    A memorandum had been submitted to the Australian War Cabinet in February 1942 (after Menzies, Fadden, and the United Australia Party-Country Party coalition had moved to Opposition), where the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Home Forces, Lieutenant-General Iven Mackay, had advocated that in the event of an invasion, the majority of available Australian forces be concentrated in the area between Brisbane and Melbourne, where most of the nation’s industrial capability was located.

    What MacKay was advocating was that PRIORITY be given to the defense of the industrial centers of Newcastle, Wollongong and Sydney – many key military figures believed that any invasion force would bypass the North to land in the South East.

    The whole essence of the “Brisbane Line” claims were that vast areas of Australia were to be abandoned without any defense whatever.

    “At the age of eighty – one, MacKay said “As far as I knew there was not such a thing as a Brisbane Line…It is in the imagination – something to be plucked out of the air at will..I wish the politicians would end their arguments over something that never existed.” (“Iven G. MacKay – Citizen and Soldier” by Ivan Chapman has a chapter on the whole “Brisbane Line” uproar: Paul Burns has written a book “The Brisbane Line Controversy” on the matter.)

    Re – posted from the old thread.

