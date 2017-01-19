Liberty Quote
“Cut” in Washington means “increase spending less than we previously said we would.”— John Cochrane
-
Recent Comments
- Pete of Perth on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- John Comnenus on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Baldrick on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Piett on I have to share this
- min on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Baldrick on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- brennan on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Dr Fred Lenin on Insomnia cure
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- H B Bear on Another one bites the dust
- Motelier on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- memoryvault on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- m0nty on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Jef on Almost gone
- Bear Necessities on Another one bites the dust
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- memoryvault on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Boambee John on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Uh oh on Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- mareeS on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Habib on Another one bites the dust
- Snoopy on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- curious george on Another one bites the dust
- Mother Lode on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Snoopy on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- . on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- calli on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Dr Fred Lenin on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Motelier on Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Insomnia cure
- I have to share this
- Cross Post: Richard Holden Printing more money isn’t the answer to all economic ills
- Another one bites the dust
- All four of them?
- Almost gone
- A bit about Trump’s main man Stephen Bannon
- Cross Post: John Adams Australian of the Year
- Is there a full moon?
- Standard errors of sub-standard theory
- Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Heads up from Keith Windschuttle on the Aboriginal recognition agenda
- Trump and Australian political dithering over energy costs
- The WSJ speaks to General James Mattis
- Humanitarian Arrivals
- Are the media really this clueless?
- For nerds and Popper fans
- Mentioned in dispatches
- Anyone for a republic?
- AFL finally responds
- An understatement perhaps
- Who should be the next Health Minister?
- Ruining Melbourne
- Sunday Forum: January 15, 2017
- Tony discusses the Donald
- Spot the inconsistency
- How do you prevail against this?
- William Happer on global warming
- Shakira. Jamie Oliver. Ice Sculptures. Lavish parties. Concern for inequality. Welcome to Davos.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hello.
Latham!
Go you madman!
First!?
Damn you,Calli!
Oh wow! Isn’t Doomlord just the greatest? <3
5th?
6
Phew! That last fred was a monster.
Yay!!!
Gunner
Have you read anything Latham has written? Read Civilising Global Capital.
The title says a lot.
You’re not The Doomlord’s daughter are you, Gab? 🙂
I think you have him under your thumb, Gab.
You asked. He delivered.
Truly the matriarch of Kittehs.
7th. Which politician goes next?
Dozen?
Latham’s a bit of a tosser. He greatest service to Australia was widely publicising Oakes nickname of “Jabba”. Oakes has never forgiven him for that.
I don’t suppose there is much chance of Lucy Turdbull being prostrate with hangnail?
On that billboard:
QMS owns the billboard. Who paid for the advertising? The published picture is really grainy – was it VicRoads? Will the “threats” magically go away now that the thing is being put up nationally?
Are the “threateners” being investigated by the police?
I’m calling b/s on this.
Okay, so far we’ve got, warts and all –
Nick Minchin
Mark Latham,
Cory Bernardi
Angry Anderson
Joe Bullock
For a bit of gender diversity may I also nominate for consideration
Jo Nova
Kirralee Smith
Jennifer Marohasy
Bess Price
Any other nominations? Objections?
Just came in from the heat and to have a glass of cold water, and top twenny or sumpfink.
Do we call Baird as a winner for the dish lickers?
Let’s just put it out there:
Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT.
‘CLINTON CASH,’
BREITBART NEWS, AND THE NARRATIVES
THAT LED TO THE CLINTON FOUNDATION’S DEMISE
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/18/clinton-cash-breitbart-news-and-the-narratives-that-led-to-the-clinton-foundations-demise/
They might be getting zero donations, but do they still hold assets?
Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha! No, seriously, ahahahahahahahahaha.
If I had him in such a position, he’d have made me the chief smoter of this site ages ago.
Sub 30, like a greens IQ but not like sodding SEQld.
This is surely not going to end well for someone.
Love this Donald. he keeps getting better! Cnn comrades not acredited for inauguration ,been abusing him and telling lies about him and he doesnt invite them to the party ,boo hoo . Republicans who tried to destroy him not getting plum jobs . You dont think we are in politics to help the people do you ? We are there to help ourselves boo hoo. At last someone in power who does not pussyfoot about with the u.n. Communists . Keep it up Donald youve got them on the floor. Kick the shit out of them ,they deserve it .
It’s just too neat and tidy.
– do something you know will give most people the sh*ts
– claim you’ve been threatened
– get crowd funding to “protect” you from the people you targetted
– escallate, using the money raised, doing the very thing that gave most people the sh*ts in the first place, but this time from the high moral ground
It’s like a media form of a hijab pull “Backlash!”. But with extra bulldust.
srr
The Clinton Foundation is huge, the CGI is only part of that.
Bess Price?
Mmmm.
I would like to think he has nightmares of being tied to motorised shuttle on a rail and having slavering dogs with blood in their eyes chasing him.
In fact, he probably dreams of birthday parties with lots of cakes and lollies and games, and a jumping castle, and pony rides. And all his friends are there, and they all give him presents.
Little turd.
31th 🤑
Dallas Scott aka Black Steam Train.
Baird, such a snowflake. Christmas must have been a joy in that household, for him to toss in the towel before Australia Day.
Boambee John
#2267109, posted on January 19, 2017 at 4:30 pm
mv,
Re the Incirlik nukes, we had this discussion a while back.
The “Two Key” system was a fig-leaf to maintain conformity with the Non-Proliferation Treaty. The US provided nukes for its allies to drop, but only with US approval. Providing uncontrolled nukes is a clear breach of the Treaty.
I am quite prepared to believe that Obama would breach the Treaty to help his Muslim mates, I remain sceptical, however, that he would do it as overtly as you described earlier.
The proof of the pudding will be in the outcome.
Dot,
Plenty of other ways to deliver a tactical nuke to parts of MENA.
From the old thread.
Didn’t he go native? – No pun intended.
The thing Trump proved in relation to Buchanan is that people like Buchanan can be completely ignored, even within their own coalition, because the foot soldiers of the religious right will vote for an adulterous fraudster with no regard for Christian morality just because there’s an (R) after his name. The religious right is finished as an elite political force on its own, it’s just another flavour of tribalist Republican now with no mind needing to be paid to their immediate concerns.
Not going to argue with John, since the details are available from multiple reliable sources on the internet. The only two “impediments” to Erdogan using them is 1) – he’s supposed to ask NATO for permission first (yes, NATO). And 2) – He’s not supposed to use his own F-16’s.
Mainland Tasmania sets the example of using unreliable electricity and depending on excess power from soon to be power limited Victoriastan. Palacechook just keeps on ramping up the price.
RTWT
Re – posted from the old thread.
Baird is a turd. I’m glad he’s gone.
I’m more than a tad suspicious something unsavory might be near to coming out about him.
41st Battalion A.I.F
I think his children were under some sort of threat
Leftard mentality …
It’s pretty difficult to see how the Japanese could ever have launched an invasion of Australia. For the Malaya campaign Gen Yamashita left one quarter of his force behind because he couldn’t logistically support them. That was one division out of four.
Let’s assume Japan did invade Australia successfully, then the US attacks anywhere on the NSW coast from their New Zealand bases. The Japanese were never serious about invading, but some ALP Cabinet members were serious about surrendering to them before they even landed.
What does your ops room look like ssr?