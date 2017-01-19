Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017

Posted on 4:15 pm, January 19, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. Infidel Tiger
    #2267472, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    I see the Muslim billboard scam was led but Dee Madigan who is a far left activist and marketing guru.

    Complete fraud.

  2. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2267473, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    So apparently, some psychologists suggest masturbation breaks at work.

    Honestly, that could be a real news article or satire – I have no way of telling anymore. I really don’t know.

    To be honest, neither can I, the world has gone fucking insane.

  3. Snoopy
    #2267474, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    So apparently, some psychologists suggest masturbation breaks at work.

    On the upside the utility of mandatory prayer rooms will be enhanced.

  4. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2267475, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Do you reckon Mexico would pay for the wall if Trump threw in California as part of the deal?

    Probably, but only if there are no actual Californians included with California.

  5. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2267476, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    So apparently, some psychologists suggest masturbation breaks at work.

    Next step, those breaks to be “assisted” by an assistant.
    This could be worth looking into y’know.

  6. C.L.
    #2267477, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Still a D-Notice on the ACL bombing.

  7. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2267479, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    On the upside the utility of mandatory prayer rooms will be enhanced.

    “Kafars are NOT to pull their dicks in the prayer room.”

  8. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2267480, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Still a D-Notice on the ACL bombing.

    Huh? The Australian Chlorine Laboratory got bombed? By whom? Pauline Hanson supporters? Assholes from Reclaim Australia? Cronulla rioters bored from bashing musl-……….. ohhh… I see… er….. um….

    … Nice day for tennis isn’t it? 🙂

  9. rickw
    #2267481, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    The Presidency is actually a part time job and barely significant except for ceremonial reasons. Let them play golf I say. Better that than the alternative.

    Particularly if your not a complete idiot like the previous bozo.

  10. Top Ender
    #2267482, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Law and Order UK is quite good.

    The old detective who’s been on the force for 30 years, and has to continually deal with change is very well done.

  11. Steve tickler
    #2267483, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    BOM Radar Adelaide.

    Check it out.

    Power blackout awaits?

  12. Chris
    #2267484, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Massive power blackouts in SA (again).

  13. egg_
    #2267485, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Is baird doing what career pollies do when they get the word that the stuff is about to hit the fan ?

    Bejigglin reportedly had a long talk to him in the cafe prior to his press conference. 7 News was mentioning the faction numbers – about 2/3 in the Left faction, of which she belongs, IIRC.
    Looks like he was pushed.

  14. Tintarella di Luna
    #2267487, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Boilerplate for South Australia – the State of Darkness

  15. Gab
    #2267488, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    I don’t know how industry survives in SA with all the blackouts. Oh wait, they don’t.

    Last one to leave SA turn out the lights. Oh wait, you won’t need to …

  16. Habib
    #2267489, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    The more politicians play golf or othwise fuck around the better, I wouldn’t even care about them hosing us for the green fees, chartered Cessna Citation and Visa bill from the rug and tug as long as it keeps the bastards away from making any decisions, drafting legislation, and buying shit that’s a colossal fuck-up. It’s sort of a national standover racket.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2267490, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Does the South Australian BOM have back up generators?

  18. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2267491, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Bejigglin reportedly had a long talk to him in the cafe prior to his press conference. 7 News was mentioning the faction numbers – about 2/3 in the Left faction, of which she belongs, IIRC.
    Looks like he was pushed.

    Ex-kyooz-me?
    Are you saying there is a left faction in the NSW Liberals?

    And this faction does not include Baird? (I’m calling bullshit on that).

  19. Northshore Redneck
    #2267493, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Gunner, get in here as your assistance is required!

    The cunning plan to celebrate the Trumpening, to honour the Trumperor, God Emperor of the free world, was to don (heh) the MAGA cap and a dollop of wash-off fake orange tan.

    Exploding snowflake heads could result.

    The dry run this evening had me looking like a First-Woman-Beater-of-Australia, not the Oompa Loompa I was aiming for. I blame a lack of makeup education in redneck school.

    Is proceeding with a non-orange obviously fake tan disrespectful to the Trumperor?

    Yours,
    confused

  20. Habib
    #2267495, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    If that’s the case with Baird, it’s funnier than seeing a vegan supermarket go broke. Leftist imbecility is what cost them the Orange by-election, so to fix that they’ll swerve more to the left than a bogan ute passing a posse of spandex bicycle nazis.

  21. egg_
    #2267497, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Are you saying there is a left faction in the NSW Liberals?

    According to 7, the biggest faction.
    Baird is from the Left faction, unsurprisingly.

  22. egg_
    #2267498, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Bejigglin was his major leadership rival, obviously he’s gone too far (pissing off the Right just a little too much?).

  23. Zyconoclast
    #2267499, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    WTF is going on with Kyrgios?

    Same as he ever was.

    BTW
    a Greek bloke I know was boasting Kyrgios “Greekness”.
    I said his mum is a Malaysian.
    He replies that she was merely an incubator.

  24. Chris
    #2267500, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    I have a Honda 2 generator which will help me through tomorrow until power is restored tomorrow night. I had a diesel generator delivered today but have to wait a long time for the sparky to wire it up to the house due to big demand and shortage of bypass switches!

  25. egg_
    #2267502, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    a Greek bloke I know was boasting Kyrgios “Greekness”.

    Wasn’t ‘The Poo’ another Greek sulker?

  26. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2267503, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    I know it is wrong and that plenty of decent people are being massively inconvenienced, but I find it hilarious that 25,000 Adelaide homes are again without electricity.

    How long before the pitchforks, tar and feathers are wheeled out?

  27. Top Ender
    #2267504, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    The Oz is running a story saying Clinton (H) is considering running for mayor of New York.

    Will no one save us from this pestilence?

    (Apart from The Donald, of course)

  29. Gab
    #2267507, posted on January 19, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Any suggestions as to how to watch Trump inauguration? Online? TV channels?

  30. Gab
    #2267509, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    From the BOM:

    Issued at 9:42 pm Thursday, 19 January 2017.

    Severe thunderstorms are no longer affecting the Adelaide Region, however a more general severe thunderstorm warning remains current for a large area of South Australia including Adelaide and the Mount Lofty Ranges.

    The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.

    Huh?

  31. Snoopy
    #2267510, posted on January 19, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Hey dude! Where’s my cyclone?

    An average to above-average number of cyclones are expected for the 2016–17 Australian tropical cyclone season (November–April).

    Australian Tropical Cyclone Outlook for 2016 to 2017
    Bureau of Meteorology
    10 October 2016

    The average number of Australian cyclones per year is 11.

