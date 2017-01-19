Liberty Quote
What a free society offers to the individual is much more than what he would be able to do if only he were free.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
-
Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
*sigh*
I was right. She is.
Gladys is a captive. Let’s forget about NSW. It’s all downhill from here.
Share it with all the mentally ill fascists you know 😉 –
Gavin McInnes to DeploraBall Anarchists: BRING IT ON
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M46GoTTUYfM
Wasn’t she the be-veiled one who stuck her paddle in on the Billboard Racism Horror?
Yep. and #illridewithyou and the Islamophobia Register etc etc etc…
No fictional hijab gets fictionally tugged anywhere in fictional Australia without Miriam getting on the case — and then on the ABC to talk about the natives’ racism.
Inappropriate = I don’t like it
The cri de cœur of straighteners.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2651561/seventeen-story-building-collapses-in-iranian-capital-tehran-leaving-at-least-38-people-injured/
Slow fused detonation – you know it makes sense…….
Jokes aside, the film from Press TV at the start of the video clips is pretty sad, because there are clearly a stack of fire brigade extension pumps hosing the building from different angles that get taken out as the building collapses. Lot of dead firies – not good.
But where do you go? WA? NT? NZ?
Tres Droll.
Paul Joseph Watson takes the piss out of…….himself.
The commenters have a field day too !
If Colin gets returned, W.A. might be o.k. If only he could get Thorium reactors built here, we’d be sitting pretty for both power and water.
Is that even possible?
False flag.
Hehe, was watching Nine late morning news when ad break arrived, so I switched to ABC24 to see what they’re up to.
New newsreader: uncertain gender and wearing big black Erkos.
He, she or yx must’ve made the ABC HR department wet themselves with excitement when he/she/yx applied for the job.
Scrolling through TheirABC Online, the Obummerlove goes on and on and on. One headline is Is Barack Obama the Coolest President in US history? (why, yes he is!) and another reads Obama and His Many Encounters with Kids (cue barfworthy “cute” photos;) further along is a photomontage of the “best” photos of Michelle.
Earlier this week they ran tributes to Obummer the great orator, Obummer the great statesman, etc.
I may be wrong, but I can’t recall such a slew of drooling tributes to any previous departing POTUS.
They are grieving deeply over there.
Barely a word about Trump. I guess he’s not newsworthy.
16 hours, 2 minutes!
WATCH: THE DEPLORABALL
PRESENTED BY MAGA3X
IN WASHINGTON, DC LIVE STREAM
… in 3 – 2 – 1 – now 🙂
http://rsbn.tv/watch-the-deploraball-presented-by-maga3x-in-washington-dc-live-stream/
No (cute) pics of Obummer and waterboarding at Gitmo? I find it “funny” how in the movie Rendition, the bitchy waterboarding Secretary of State played by Meryl is a Republican (they never mention it but you know)
Bruce – they would have passed out in delight if yx identified as a Proud First Nations YX, wore a hijab and self-identifed as ‘disabled’ – despite living in a trendy suburb and working out in the gym daily to keep in tone.
calli
#2267820, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:21 am
Here’s a better one. Chuckle. The horse has a little crown too.
At least she is dressed for the occasion.
PJW reTweets RT.com
So much for ‘secret’ deployments.
Vlad ( thinks ): Note to self – blow Channel Tunnel in event of hostilities.
I was interested so went off to find out what medals Liz wears when she does the saluting thing (which she does very well IMO).
Here we go:
The Medals (and other accolades) of Queen Elizabeth II
The lady has style…she only wears what she is entitled to from before her coronation.
The big star is the Order of the Garter.
Oh ok, now he’s just trolling.
It’s a worry. Dickhead Dan and the Waffler heading towards Alcoa with pockets full of other peoples’ money. A reprise of the car industry and its slow and painful death. That aside, it puzzles me why eltrickery has to be hauled half way across the State to power the Portland smelter, when a solar plant closer to the site would do the trick. Sun blessed aluminium, just like the trams.
I suspect getting the work experience kid to do it would be frowned upon… except maybe in Victoria’s Department of Education.
Wow the anti-Bird software doesn’t like the word j-welry in a url which is hidden by a title.
Ah well, you’ll have to wait for it to emerge from Doomlord’s castle.
It was about the medals on Liz II’s uniform in those photos Calli linked.
Oh ok here’s a sanitized de-Birded link.
😀
Geriatric Mayfly: Drive west from Melbourne toward Portland and you’ll pass mile after mile of hills crowned with “reliable” wind generators. Why not hook them up to Alcoa’s sockets?
And the Left heads?
Oh ok, now they’re just trolling?
You want to get eaten by a crocodile?
So. This being the final day of the Kenyan homo, has he done anything extreme and hateful? Admitted he really does hate white people? Released any dangerous terrorists onto the streets?
Please explain.
For those who like playing Bingo on televised events, you can actually bet on what Trump will say first during his speech:
Incredible 3.50
Clinton 4.00
Jobs Creation 5.00
Folks 5.00
Hope 6.00
Divided Nation 7.50
Tremendous 7.50
Fake News 9.00
Heal the Wounds 11.00
Drain the Swap 11.00
I know a lot of people 16.00
The Media 16.00
Russia 21.00
Corrupt 21.00
Stupid 21.00
China 21.00
Build a Wall 21.00
Totally False 21.00
Dishonest 21.00
ISIS 26.00
Hackers/Hacking 26.00
My Many Enemies 26.00
Twitter 26.00
Flunky 34.00
Mexico is going to pay 34.00
You’re Fired 51.00
You’ll not that “Make America Great Again” is missing… that’s because they have a separate bet going on when he’ll say it. So far, the favourite is within the first 5 minutes.
Trump Derangement is the strongest horse in the race at our ABC.
The World Today featured the opposition to the inauguration, with an “unprecedented withdrawal of celebrities” – except for Country & Wester ones, who anyway are “too right and too white”.
Music is essential to a proper inauguration, doncha know? How long has this been goin’ on? Since George Washington himself, they’d like you to believe.
Hymns and spirituals are not the same as gangsta rap.
Good news. Alan Jones is going to destroy Gladys.
Just like he ruined the gas supply?
Fleeced, hopefully you’ll publish the scorecard after the event?
So she’s going to do something about issues beyond her jurisdiction. Yes, that will be surprising.
Baird has set the progressive bar pretty high for Gladys. She’ll have to re-ban greyhounds to get anywhere near Baird’s record.
You prefer your aluminium done medium-rare I take it?
Fleeced, what are the odds on this one?
‘God made America the greatest nation in the history of the world for a reason…’
Fair enough.
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/iranian-bodybuilder-jailed-over-nude-selfies/news-story/ecef69a062c669cfd01c7ba18167f6cc
This is a lot of fun.
Cory Bernardi calls himself an Australian Conservative, removes Liberal Party references from social media
Shot over the bows Mr Turnbull?
Two shots over the bows.
And armed with a thermonuclear political weapon!
This is so much fun and sadly I’ve already used up all my popcorn on the US election.
Reinstituting the six o’clock swill ought to do it.