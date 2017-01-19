Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017

  calli
    #2267834, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:38 am

    *sigh*

    I was right. She is.

    Gladys is a captive. Let’s forget about NSW. It’s all downhill from here.

  srr
    #2267836, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Share it with all the mentally ill fascists you know 😉 –

    Gavin McInnes to DeploraBall Anarchists: BRING IT ON

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M46GoTTUYfM

  areff
    #2267837, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Wasn’t she the be-veiled one who stuck her paddle in on the Billboard Racism Horror?

    Yep. and #illridewithyou and the Islamophobia Register etc etc etc…

    No fictional hijab gets fictionally tugged anywhere in fictional Australia without Miriam getting on the case — and then on the ABC to talk about the natives’ racism.

  Snoopy
    #2267838, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Inappropriate = I don’t like it

    The cri de cœur of straighteners.

  Myrddin Seren
    #2267839, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Hey, a burning high rise in Tehran just collapsed in on itself.

    Is that even possible?

    https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2651561/seventeen-story-building-collapses-in-iranian-capital-tehran-leaving-at-least-38-people-injured/

    The building’s designer was Habibollah Elghanian, a prominent Iranian-J e w i s h businessman who was arrested for ties to Israel and sentenced to death and executed after the 1979 Islamic revolution

    Slow fused detonation – you know it makes sense…….

    Jokes aside, the film from Press TV at the start of the video clips is pretty sad, because there are clearly a stack of fire brigade extension pumps hosing the building from different angles that get taken out as the building collapses. Lot of dead firies – not good.

  Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2267840, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Let’s forget about NSW. It’s all downhill from here.

    But where do you go? WA? NT? NZ?

  Myrddin Seren
    #2267842, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Tres Droll.

    Paul Joseph Watson takes the piss out of…….himself.

    The commenters have a field day too !

  Joe
    #2267844, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:49 am

    If Colin gets returned, W.A. might be o.k. If only he could get Thorium reactors built here, we’d be sitting pretty for both power and water.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2267845, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Is that even possible?

    False flag.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2267846, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Hehe, was watching Nine late morning news when ad break arrived, so I switched to ABC24 to see what they’re up to.

    New newsreader: uncertain gender and wearing big black Erkos.

    He, she or yx must’ve made the ABC HR department wet themselves with excitement when he/she/yx applied for the job.

  johanna
    #2267847, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Scrolling through TheirABC Online, the Obummerlove goes on and on and on. One headline is Is Barack Obama the Coolest President in US history? (why, yes he is!) and another reads Obama and His Many Encounters with Kids (cue barfworthy “cute” photos;) further along is a photomontage of the “best” photos of Michelle.

    Earlier this week they ran tributes to Obummer the great orator, Obummer the great statesman, etc.

    I may be wrong, but I can’t recall such a slew of drooling tributes to any previous departing POTUS.

    They are grieving deeply over there.

    Barely a word about Trump. I guess he’s not newsworthy.

  srr
    #2267849, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:58 am

    WATCH: THE DEPLORABALL
    PRESENTED BY MAGA3X
    IN WASHINGTON, DC LIVE STREAM

    … in 3 – 2 – 1 – now 🙂

    http://rsbn.tv/watch-the-deploraball-presented-by-maga3x-in-washington-dc-live-stream/

  Lysander
    #2267850, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Scrolling through TheirABC Online, the Obummerlove goes on and on and on. One headline is Is Barack Obama the Coolest President in US history? (why, yes he is!) and another reads Obama and His Many Encounters with Kids (cue barfworthy “cute” photos;) further along is a photomontage of the “best” photos of Michelle.

    No (cute) pics of Obummer and waterboarding at Gitmo? I find it “funny” how in the movie Rendition, the bitchy waterboarding Secretary of State played by Meryl is a Republican (they never mention it but you know)

  Myrddin Seren
    #2267851, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    New newsreader: uncertain gender and wearing big black Erkos.

    He, she or yx must’ve made the ABC HR department wet themselves with excitement when he/she/yx applied for the job.

    Bruce – they would have passed out in delight if yx identified as a Proud First Nations YX, wore a hijab and self-identifed as ‘disabled’ – despite living in a trendy suburb and working out in the gym daily to keep in tone.

  stackja
    #2267852, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Donald J. Trump [email protected] 22 minutes ago

    Thank you for joining us at the Lincoln Memorial tonight- a very special evening! Together, we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

  Zyconoclast
    #2267853, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    calli
    #2267820, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:21 am
    Here’s a better one. Chuckle. The horse has a little crown too.

    At least she is dressed for the occasion.

  Myrddin Seren
    #2267854, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    PJW reTweets RT.com

    Tanks sent through the Channel Tunnel in a secret midnight training operation to “prepare for war in Europe”.

    So much for ‘secret’ deployments.

    Vlad ( thinks ): Note to self – blow Channel Tunnel in event of hostilities.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2267856, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Here’s a better one. Chuckle. The horse has a little crown too.

    I was interested so went off to find out what medals Liz wears when she does the saluting thing (which she does very well IMO).

    Here we go:

    The Medals (and other accolades) of Queen Elizabeth II

    The following list highlights the various honours worn by QEII that were earned by, or bestowed upon, her outright while she was still Princess Elizabeth. That is, they are not medals, decorations or honours to which she became associated upon her accession as Queen.

    The Queen continued to proudly wear her medals whenever she was in military uniform – most notably during her Trooping the Colour Birthday Parade when she still rode on horseback and donned the uniform of the Household Division that was trooping their Colour.

    In “order of wear” precedence (from the readers’ left to right) HM wears:
    – The Imperial Order of the Crown of India (CI)
    – The Defence Medal
    – The War Medal 1939-1945
    – The King George V Silver Jubilee Medal
    – The King George VI Coronation Medal
    – The Canadian Forces Decoration (CD)

    The lady has style…she only wears what she is entitled to from before her coronation.
    The big star is the Order of the Garter.

  Baldrick
    #2267857, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Donald J. Trump [email protected] 22 minutes ago
    Thank you for joining us at the Lincoln Memorial tonight- a very special evening! Together, we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

    Oh ok, now he’s just trolling.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2267858, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    It’s a worry. Dickhead Dan and the Waffler heading towards Alcoa with pockets full of other peoples’ money. A reprise of the car industry and its slow and painful death. That aside, it puzzles me why eltrickery has to be hauled half way across the State to power the Portland smelter, when a solar plant closer to the site would do the trick. Sun blessed aluminium, just like the trams.

  Fleeced
    #2267860, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    So apparently, some psychologists suggest masturbation breaks at work.

    Next step, those breaks to be “assisted” by an assistant.
    This could be worth looking into y’know.

    I suspect getting the work experience kid to do it would be frowned upon… except maybe in Victoria’s Department of Education.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2267861, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Wow the anti-Bird software doesn’t like the word j-welry in a url which is hidden by a title.
    Ah well, you’ll have to wait for it to emerge from Doomlord’s castle.
    It was about the medals on Liz II’s uniform in those photos Calli linked.
    Oh ok here’s a sanitized de-Birded link.
    😀

  areff
    #2267862, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly: Drive west from Melbourne toward Portland and you’ll pass mile after mile of hills crowned with “reliable” wind generators. Why not hook them up to Alcoa’s sockets?

  stackja
    #2267864, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Baldrick
    #2267857, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:10 pm
    Donald J. Trump [email protected] 22 minutes ago
    Thank you for joining us at the Lincoln Memorial tonight- a very special evening! Together, we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

    Oh ok, now he’s just trolling.

    And the Left heads?

  stackja
    #2267865, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Trump’s arrival on eve of inauguration ushers in ‘real change’ to Washington
    Washington Post – ‎1 hour ago‎
    Donald Trump’s arrival in Washington Thursday on the eve of his inauguration as the 45th president snapped the capital city into its new reality, as the buoyant business mogul celebrated his unlikely political ascent with signature bravado and spontaneity.

    Oh ok, now they’re just trolling?

  stackja
    #2267866, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Fed’s Yellen says unwise to allow US economy to run ‘hot’
    Reuters – 9 minutes ago

  stackja
    #2267867, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Suspect in Orlando cop killing hurt; police chief says he resisted arrest
    CNN – ‎1 hour ago‎
    (CNN) Orlando police will investigate the force used to apprehend Markeith Loyd, who is suspected of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend and later a police officer who tried to arrest him, authorities said Thursday.

  Senile Old Guy
    #2267868, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Let’s forget about NSW. It’s all downhill from here.

    But where do you go? WA? NT? NZ?

    You want to get eaten by a crocodile?

  Fisky
    #2267869, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    So. This being the final day of the Kenyan homo, has he done anything extreme and hateful? Admitted he really does hate white people? Released any dangerous terrorists onto the streets?

  Indolent
    #2267871, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    Good news. Alan Jones is going to destroy Gladys.

    Please explain.

  Fleeced
    #2267872, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    For those who like playing Bingo on televised events, you can actually bet on what Trump will say first during his speech:

    Incredible 3.50
    Clinton 4.00
    Jobs Creation 5.00
    Folks 5.00
    Hope 6.00
    Divided Nation 7.50
    Tremendous 7.50
    Fake News 9.00
    Heal the Wounds 11.00
    Drain the Swap 11.00
    I know a lot of people 16.00
    The Media 16.00
    Russia 21.00
    Corrupt 21.00
    Stupid 21.00
    China 21.00
    Build a Wall 21.00
    Totally False 21.00
    Dishonest 21.00
    ISIS 26.00
    Hackers/Hacking 26.00
    My Many Enemies 26.00
    Twitter 26.00
    Flunky 34.00
    Mexico is going to pay 34.00
    You’re Fired 51.00

    You’ll not that “Make America Great Again” is missing… that’s because they have a separate bet going on when he’ll say it. So far, the favourite is within the first 5 minutes.

  herodotus
    #2267875, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Trump Derangement is the strongest horse in the race at our ABC.
    The World Today featured the opposition to the inauguration, with an “unprecedented withdrawal of celebrities” – except for Country & Wester ones, who anyway are “too right and too white”.
    Music is essential to a proper inauguration, doncha know? How long has this been goin’ on? Since George Washington himself, they’d like you to believe.
    Hymns and spirituals are not the same as gangsta rap.

  herodotus
    #2267876, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Good news. Alan Jones is going to destroy Gladys.

    Just like he ruined the gas supply?

  Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2267877, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Fleeced, hopefully you’ll publish the scorecard after the event?

  Cannibal
    #2267878, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    “She will be a strong supporter of climate change as scientific fact, progressive policy on immigration and border control and gender equality.
    “She will surprise some people.”

    So she’s going to do something about issues beyond her jurisdiction. Yes, that will be surprising.

    Baird has set the progressive bar pretty high for Gladys. She’ll have to re-ban greyhounds to get anywhere near Baird’s record.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2267879, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    areff

    #2267862, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly: Drive west from Melbourne toward Portland and you’ll pass mile after mile of hills crowned with “reliable” wind generators. Why not hook them up to Alcoa’s sockets?

    You prefer your aluminium done medium-rare I take it?

  Anne
    #2267881, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Fleeced, what are the odds on this one?

    God made America the greatest nation in the history of the world for a reason…’

  Infidel Tiger
    #2267882, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    IRAN’S social media police have struck again.

    The Islamic Republic arrested and jailed a female bodybuilder after she published revealing photos of herself online, Iranian media reported Wednesday.

    “One of the female bodybuilders who recently published nude photographs on social networks has been arrested,” the Mizanonline news agency reported.

    Fair enough.

    http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/lifestyle/iranian-bodybuilder-jailed-over-nude-selfies/news-story/ecef69a062c669cfd01c7ba18167f6cc

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2267883, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    This is a lot of fun.

    Cory Bernardi calls himself an Australian Conservative, removes Liberal Party references from social media

    CORY Bernadi has overhauled his social media accounts ahead of his “massive” plans for 2017, deleting almost every reference to belonging to the Liberal Party.

    Shot over the bows Mr Turnbull?

    Last year, the senator signalled “massive” plans for 2017 in a final post to his Australian Conservatives website.

    “Our new state-of-the-art website is almost ready to go, and we will be launching it early next year, along with a number of important campaigns,” the update reads.

    “Please watch this space for further updates.”

    Two shots over the bows.

    It’s believed the senator could have the backing of Australia’s richest woman Gina Rinehart who, like Senator Bernardi, has praised Donald Trump for listening to the people of America.

    The pair reportedly met members of the President-elect’s inner circle in Washington in November.

    There have also been unconfirmed reports Mr Bernardi was a guest of Ms Rinehart’s on a luxury cruiseliner over the Christmas holidays.

    And armed with a thermonuclear political weapon!
    This is so much fun and sadly I’ve already used up all my popcorn on the US election.

  H B Bear
    #2267884, posted on January 20, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Baird has set the progressive bar pretty high for Gladys. She’ll have to re-ban greyhounds to get anywhere near Baird’s record.

    Reinstituting the six o’clock swill ought to do it.

