Posted on 4:15 pm, January 19, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
809 Responses to Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017

  1. Gab
    #2268154, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Hey lets throw more taxpayers’ money at failing businesses. What a grand idea.

  2. calli
    #2268155, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Here’s the thing:

    ISIS a-hole: “Smash his head with a rock, or slaughter him with a knife, or run him over with your car, or throw him down from a high place, or choke him, or poison him.”

    Nice

    Berlin

    Melbourne?

    It isn’t that big a stretch. The ooze of disinformation started minutes after it happened.

  3. Combine Dave
    #2268156, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Pretty clear picture of the perp now available at The Australian:

    Looks like an iced up bogan…

  4. Gab
    #2268158, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Alcoa employees are now public servants.

  5. calli
    #2268159, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Can the government please throw money at my business? I could employ more people.

  6. Armadillo
    #2268161, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Wow. Close family friend of Billhill arrested for threatening to kill Trump on Inaguration Day.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4133938/Florida-man-threatened-kill-Trump-Clinton-friend.html

  7. NewChum
    #2268162, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    How do we know the stabbing was not the procurement of garnet commodore?

    The burnout a thing – smoking tyres or just driving in circles looking for best place to aim? Or just a piece of Aussie flavour johad?

    Quite possible an iceman on the run from the cops.

    Still don’t let the left grab control of the narrative. Always be escalating.

  8. Boambee John
    #2268163, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Gab at 1445,

    Twelve months suspended seems a long time on the gallows?

  9. Fisky
    #2268165, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Looks like an iced up bogan…

    Hmmmmmm. You might be right.

  10. Sinclair Davidson
    #2268166, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Fisky – weren’t you blaming this on open borders?

  11. calli
    #2268167, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    He wasn’t that iced up. He stopped for the tram.

  12. Gab
    #2268169, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Looks like an iced up bogan…

    Oh well in that case he’ll get off scot-free due to diminished capacity.

  13. Fisky
    #2268170, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Fisky – weren’t you blaming this on open borders?

    Of course. It is almost certainly the fault of open borders.

  14. feelthebern
    #2268171, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    David L is starting to remind me of Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

  15. Gab
    #2268172, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Oh hi, Sinclair. Your Potentially Greatness Chum is throwing money at keeping an inefficient business alive.

    Great, hey?

  17. Tintarella di Luna
    #2268174, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Is Cory going to go full frontal:

    The conservative senator, who reportedly spent the new year travelling on luxury cruiseliner The World as a guest of Gina Rinehart, no longer has any reference to his position as a Liberal senator, or the Liberal Party on his Twitter and Facebook profiles.

    He prefers to call himself an Australian Conservative.

    His decision to delete his previous Twitter activity has again fuelled speculation that the maverick senator is preparing to quit the Liberal Party.

    THE LIBERAL PARTY IS DEAD

  18. Fisky
    #2268175, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Is Cory going to go full frontal:

    Oh god. I thought he had given up on this terrible idea.

  19. Lysander
    #2268176, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    The left will come up with a useless hashtag. I can suggest one:

    #WeAreBurkes

  20. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2268177, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    We don’t need to be told by some Emeritus Professor. The savvy ones amongst us already know that Mainland Tasmania’s recent bout of storms is caused by global warming. Warm, moist air from the tropics blah, blah blah, never happened before, wettest January since the split from Gondwanaland. Elementary stuff unworthy of a true Professor.

  21. .
    #2268179, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Corey and Leyonhjelm are copping flak, they are over the target.

  22. Anne
    #2268180, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    An iced up Bogan inspired by Islam?

    A kufr jihadi, out for a drive, thought he’d kill some Australians.

  23. rickw
    #2268181, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    VicPol: “The incident is not terror related.”

    Witness: “… he was watching the people and yelling Allah Akbar, Allah Akbar.”

    VicPol are a bunch of lying pricks. Trying to not to upset the muzzies? Just wait until the rest of us get fucking upset.

  24. Rudiau
    #2268182, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Just me then.
    I get a black screen with an error message.
    What’s the deal with that?

    Rev, Gab’s youtube link didn’t work for me either however this link from RT works just fine.

  25. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2268183, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Corey and Leyonhjelm are copping flak, they are over the target.

    Leyonhjelm wouldn’t know a target if I gave him a gift voucher for Christmas there.

  26. Lysander
    #2268184, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    VicPol are a bunch of lying pricks. Trying to not to upset the muzzies? Just wait until the rest of us get fucking upset.

    Rick, VicPol are too busy chasing false information against Pell to bother with this sort of stuff and Apex gang etc..

  27. Combine_Dave
    #2268185, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Fisky – weren’t you blaming this on open borders?

    Of course. It is almost certainly the fault of open borders.

    To be honest Australia is already full to the brim, of iced up bogans on welfare, getting more from the middle east..

    Not a great plan.

  28. one old bruce
    #2268186, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Some twit on Blair’s blog is blaming ‘the Frankfurt School’.

    Karl Popper (on whom our Rafe is an expert) was so close to the Frankfurters and Vienna Circle that he is viewed by some as part of it. See the wikipedia article ‘positivism dispute’ for a concise example.

    Jurgen Habermas, another member of the school, has had very sympathetic dialogue with Pope Benedict XVI.

    You can’t just blame a handful of German philosophers (many Jewish refugees) for what happened in the USA in the 60s or thereafter. No, Americans must also look at themselves to see why extremes of individualism unto madness (Lena Dunham?) became popular. Especially as much of this chaos is uniquely American in character. But hey, easier to blame those damned furriners.

  29. Boambee John
    #2268187, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Gab at 1445,

    Twelve months suspended seems a long time on the gallows?

    aor is it the plan to bring back the gibbett?

  30. Stackja
    #2268188, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Van goes into ACL. Car goes into crowd.

  31. Anne
    #2268190, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    Fisky – weren’t you blaming this on open borders?

    Of course. It is almost certainly the fault of open borders.

    And Open Borders is the brainchild of the NWO, Commie Globalists.

  32. Riccardo Bosi
    #2268191, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    INTSUM
    Advice I have received is as follows:

    Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews and Chief Commissioner of VICPOL Graham Ashton have met, with two others in attendance.

    They have tried to connect the commodore driver with an alleged stabbing but a key piece of evidence is missing. The stabbing might only be gang related.

    Driver is known to police and is known to be muslim.

    They will suppress any allegation of terrorism even when there is irrefutable evidence in the hands of the public.

    Regardless of what you will be told, this was a terrorist attack. Trust your own assessment. You can no longer trust Government nor Police.

  33. Snoopy
    #2268194, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Regardless of what you will be told, this was a terrorist attack. Trust your own assessment. You can no longer trust Government nor Police.

    But billboards are still okay aren’t they?

  34. Fisky
    #2268195, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    I think we would already know the perp’s name if they were from a Religion Other Than The Religion Of Peace (TM).

  35. Harald
    #2268196, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Registration UZS 197
    According to the Vic registration check a stolen vehicle, 1995 Red Holden Sedan.

  36. herodotus
    #2268197, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Family violence episode they say? Big family.

  37. .
    #2268198, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    From the Bernardi story:

    Bill 45 minutes ago
    Perhaps he should start a Fascist Party. It would suit him well and I think a lot of the people commenting on here would be very happy that they have a party far enough to the right for them.

    Bernardi might fail us here at the Cat, he might be imperfect, but how the left yell FASCISM! at an instant is laughable.

  38. Gab
    #2268199, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Rev, Gab’s youtube link didn’t work for me either

    Just checked it again and it now shows it was removed by the account holder.

  41. calli
    #2268203, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    I’m happy to trust my own assessment, especially after watching the b*stard pull up for the tram.

    Name? Probably starts with M.

  43. Winston Smith
    #2268205, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    CL;

    Cutie-pie Tiffany Trump arrives.

    Thank God she didn’t get her dads hair.

  44. Senile Old Guy
    #2268206, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    DL:

    In response, to criticism, Leyonhjelm also said the following: “I assume this little petal is attempting to say he disagrees with my point of view.”

    He then responded to another tweet by saying, “reacting to rogue car. They are building them with a mind of their own.”

    He really is a dill. Way to go, LDP.

  45. Baldrick
    #2268207, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    DL’s comments were in regards to a tweet by the Hearld Sun. There’s nothing wrong with what he said when taken in context. Don’t get sucked into the Lefts motivation of trying to control the conversation:

    David Leyonhjelm‏ @DavidLeyonhjelm
    Probably one of those semi-automatic assault cars.
    Herald Sun‏ @theheraldsun
    BREAKING: It's feared at least one pedestrian has been hit in the Bourke St Mall by a rogue car driving erratically. More soon.

  46. Anne
    #2268208, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    I think we would already know the perp’s name if they were from a Religion Other Than The Religion Of Peace (TM).

    Has the name of the Canberra ACA Van Bomb perp been revealed yet?

  47. .
    #2268209, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Don’t get sucked into the Lefts motivation of trying to control the conversation:

    Sad how often that happens here.

  48. Sinclair Davidson
    #2268210, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Your Potentially Greatness Chum is throwing money at keeping an inefficient business alive.

    Better use of money than foreign aid, public health, public education, homeless people, etc.etc. It’s not like we’re getting it back in tax cuts.

  49. Gab
    #2268211, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    INTSUM

    Excuse my ignorance, Riccardo, what does the above mean?

  50. .
    #2268212, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    “Known to police”

    Err, so where were ASIO, the AFP an VicPol?

    Right. But we keep metadata laws to prosecute people for owning four dogs and not three.

  51. Mater
    #2268213, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Intelligence Summary, Gab. Military lingo.

  52. Gab
    #2268214, posted on January 20, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Better use of money than foreign aid, public health, public education, homeless people, etc.etc. It’s not like we’re getting it back in tax cuts.

    You might have a point if that was actually true. However, we are still forking out for all you’ve listed. Also, I believe it is one of the major tenets of Libertarianism that the state should not prop up inefficient companies. Has this changed?

  54. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2268216, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Sad how often that happens here.

    He’s a f▪cking muppet and no amount of cute cat photos will change that.
    All the anger and rage that could have been used for good will now be wasted by being directed at him instead of the rightful targets.
    He is a rank f☆cking amateur.

  56. Anne
    #2268218, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    For sure it’s fit for ridicule, Baldrick, but it seems too flippant too soon for a Political Leader.

    He might have questioned the ridiculousness of a “rogue car” and suggest news media seek to determine the motive of the Driver.

    Anyway, good Aussies are dead including a baby and it makes me want to spit!

    I hate these filthy mongrels.

  57. Gab
    #2268219, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    In response, to criticism, Leyonhjelm also said the following: “I assume this little petal is attempting to say he disagrees with my point of view.”

    He then responded to another tweet by saying, “reacting to rogue car. They are building them with a mind of their own.”

    He’s not humourous. He sounds unhinged.

  58. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2268220, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    MEL

    :Mental Illness Level

    STR

    :Stimpy Trigger Rating

  59. Gab
    #2268221, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    ” Leyonhjelm is more concerned with snark to protect his gun policy than he is about fellows Australians being mowed down by a car driver in the centre of Melbourne. Where are his priorities?”

    I can see the comments already. Leyonhjelm has done nothing but damage his image and his cause.

