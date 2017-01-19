Liberty Quote
Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
809 Responses to Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
Hey lets throw more taxpayers’ money at failing businesses. What a grand idea.
Here’s the thing:
ISIS a-hole: “Smash his head with a rock, or slaughter him with a knife, or run him over with your car, or throw him down from a high place, or choke him, or poison him.”
Nice
Berlin
Melbourne?
It isn’t that big a stretch. The ooze of disinformation started minutes after it happened.
Looks like an iced up bogan…
Alcoa employees are now public servants.
Can the government please throw money at my business? I could employ more people.
Wow. Close family friend of Billhill arrested for threatening to kill Trump on Inaguration Day.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4133938/Florida-man-threatened-kill-Trump-Clinton-friend.html
How do we know the stabbing was not the procurement of garnet commodore?
The burnout a thing – smoking tyres or just driving in circles looking for best place to aim? Or just a piece of Aussie flavour johad?
Quite possible an iceman on the run from the cops.
Still don’t let the left grab control of the narrative. Always be escalating.
Gab at 1445,
Twelve months suspended seems a long time on the gallows?
Hmmmmmm. You might be right.
Fisky – weren’t you blaming this on open borders?
He wasn’t that iced up. He stopped for the tram.
Oh well in that case he’ll get off scot-free due to diminished capacity.
Of course. It is almost certainly the fault of open borders.
David L is starting to remind me of Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Oh hi, Sinclair. Your Potentially Greatness Chum is throwing money at keeping an inefficient business alive.
Great, hey?
Hi.
My name is David Leyonhjelm.
Read my new book “How to win votes and influence people.”
Is Cory going to go full frontal:
THE LIBERAL PARTY IS DEAD
Oh god. I thought he had given up on this terrible idea.
The left will come up with a useless hashtag. I can suggest one:
#WeAreBurkes
We don’t need to be told by some Emeritus Professor. The savvy ones amongst us already know that Mainland Tasmania’s recent bout of storms is caused by global warming. Warm, moist air from the tropics blah, blah blah, never happened before, wettest January since the split from Gondwanaland. Elementary stuff unworthy of a true Professor.
Corey and Leyonhjelm are copping flak, they are over the target.
An iced up Bogan inspired by Islam?
A kufr jihadi, out for a drive, thought he’d kill some Australians.
VicPol: “The incident is not terror related.”
Witness: “… he was watching the people and yelling Allah Akbar, Allah Akbar.”
VicPol are a bunch of lying pricks. Trying to not to upset the muzzies? Just wait until the rest of us get fucking upset.
Rev, Gab’s youtube link didn’t work for me either however this link from RT works just fine.
Corey and Leyonhjelm are copping flak, they are over the target.
Leyonhjelm wouldn’t know a target if I gave him a gift voucher for Christmas there.
Rick, VicPol are too busy chasing false information against Pell to bother with this sort of stuff and Apex gang etc..
To be honest Australia is already full to the brim, of iced up bogans on welfare, getting more from the middle east..
Not a great plan.
Some twit on Blair’s blog is blaming ‘the Frankfurt School’.
Karl Popper (on whom our Rafe is an expert) was so close to the Frankfurters and Vienna Circle that he is viewed by some as part of it. See the wikipedia article ‘positivism dispute’ for a concise example.
Jurgen Habermas, another member of the school, has had very sympathetic dialogue with Pope Benedict XVI.
You can’t just blame a handful of German philosophers (many Jewish refugees) for what happened in the USA in the 60s or thereafter. No, Americans must also look at themselves to see why extremes of individualism unto madness (Lena Dunham?) became popular. Especially as much of this chaos is uniquely American in character. But hey, easier to blame those damned furriners.
Gab at 1445,
Twelve months suspended seems a long time on the gallows?
aor is it the plan to bring back the gibbett?
Van goes into ACL. Car goes into crowd.
And Open Borders is the brainchild of the NWO, Commie Globalists.
INTSUM
Advice I have received is as follows:
Regardless of what you will be told, this was a terrorist attack. Trust your own assessment. You can no longer trust Government nor Police.
But billboards are still okay aren’t they?
I think we would already know the perp’s name if they were from a Religion Other Than The Religion Of Peace (TM).
Registration UZS 197
According to the Vic registration check a stolen vehicle, 1995 Red Holden Sedan.
Family violence episode they say? Big family.
From the Bernardi story:
Bernardi might fail us here at the Cat, he might be imperfect, but how the left yell FASCISM! at an instant is laughable.
Just checked it again and it now shows it was removed by the account holder.
New York Times covers the Melbourne attack:
That looks suspiciously like the ISIS finger signal.
I’m happy to trust my own assessment, especially after watching the b*stard pull up for the tram.
Name? Probably starts with M.
aor = Or
CL;
Thank God she didn’t get her dads hair.
DL:
He really is a dill. Way to go, LDP.
DL’s comments were in regards to a tweet by the Hearld Sun. There’s nothing wrong with what he said when taken in context. Don’t get sucked into the Lefts motivation of trying to control the conversation:
Has the name of the Canberra ACA Van Bomb perp been revealed yet?
Sad how often that happens here.
Better use of money than foreign aid, public health, public education, homeless people, etc.etc. It’s not like we’re getting it back in tax cuts.
Excuse my ignorance, Riccardo, what does the above mean?
“Known to police”
Err, so where were ASIO, the AFP an VicPol?
Right. But we keep metadata laws to prosecute people for owning four dogs and not three.
Intelligence Summary, Gab. Military lingo.
You might have a point if that was actually true. However, we are still forking out for all you’ve listed. Also, I believe it is one of the major tenets of Libertarianism that the state should not prop up inefficient companies. Has this changed?
Thanks, Mater.
Sad how often that happens here.
He’s a f▪cking muppet and no amount of cute cat photos will change that.
All the anger and rage that could have been used for good will now be wasted by being directed at him instead of the rightful targets.
He is a rank f☆cking amateur.
Intelligence Summary
For sure it’s fit for ridicule, Baldrick, but it seems too flippant too soon for a Political Leader.
He might have questioned the ridiculousness of a “rogue car” and suggest news media seek to determine the motive of the Driver.
Anyway, good Aussies are dead including a baby and it makes me want to spit!
I hate these filthy mongrels.
He’s not humourous. He sounds unhinged.
MEL
:Mental Illness Level
STR
:Stimpy Trigger Rating
” Leyonhjelm is more concerned with snark to protect his gun policy than he is about fellows Australians being mowed down by a car driver in the centre of Melbourne. Where are his priorities?”
I can see the comments already. Leyonhjelm has done nothing but damage his image and his cause.