Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017

  2. Senile Old Guy
    #2268457, posted on January 20, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Police have asked me take down this video of man speaking to journos at scene.They’re concerned it makes ppl believe it was a terror event.

    Unbelievable! So now the police are doing public relations for terrorists. Do they realise how stupid they look? Remind me again why people now rely on the internet and don’t trust MSM?

  3. Frank
    #2268458, posted on January 20, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Dimitrious Gargasoulas may be a muslim, terrorist, mental and or a druggie but one thing is abundantly clear, he is a total fuckwit.

  4. Leigh Lowe
    #2268459, posted on January 20, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    I think we might want to hold off on the terrorist thing for a bit longer.
    However, here is what Plod knew about this fuckwit when he arrived at the Railway Station:-
    – he had form for violence;
    – he was on bail for assault with charges laid only a week ago;
    – he apparently assaulted his partner and her mother early this morning;
    – he then allegedly stabbed another male early this morning;
    – he had been cruind around for hours in a stolen car;
    – Plod had reports that he had kidnapped a woman who escaped from the car (not sure if this is his girlfriend bailing herself out of trouble).
    But no grounds to take him down apparently.
    Senior ranks of Police are infested with Arts and Sociology graduates who believe everything can be mediated and negotiated, and use of force is deemed a failure.

  5. MsDolittle
    #2268460, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    The bail judge should have Lifeline on speed dial.

  6. cohenite
    #2268461, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    So the guy was a muslim?

  7. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2268462, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    In the meantime, we have ABC Garnet.

    I am currently wearing a fave 18carat gold ring, a diamond-cut jet black Bohemian garnet purchased not inexpensively in Prague recently. Only in bright sunlight underwater does it give off a faint depth of red deep inside the stone. As Johanna notes, there are garnets and garnets, and the ABC are up themselves as usual.

  8. Atoms for Peace
    #2268463, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    What’s that definition of insanity again? Doing the same thing etc…..

  9. MsDolittle
    #2268464, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Doc will pay good money to see Christine Nixon jumping out of the way.

  10. Andrew
    #2268465, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    No mention of why there was a ‘power supply failure’. Or that LNP policies, pushed by Turnbull, were directly responsible for driving up the price of electricity; this being one factor why it was not economic (without a $30 million taxpayer bailout) for Alcoa to keep running.

    $30m?? That’s just to pay for the machinery they fucked during Extended Blackout #4872. DPRV is subsidising the power by $200m for 4 years to “save” hundreds of jerbs. For 4 years until it closes permanently.

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2268466, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    I think we might want to hold off on the terrorist thing for a bit longer.

    Nope. Anyone shouting Snackbar and who plows pedestrians under a V6 Commodore in a terrorist.
    I have me standards.

    He may be a mentally ill criminal on-bail terrorist but he’s still a terrorist. I hope Vicpol cuts his balls off so he can’t enjoy the 72 virgins.

  12. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2268467, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Senior ranks of Police are infested with Arts and Sociology graduates who believe everything can be mediated and negotiated, and use of force is deemed a failure.

    Western Australian Police recruiting in the mid 1980’s were advising “We are able to recruit the cream of academia – we wouldn’t see having a degree as being out of place.”

  14. The Beer Whisperer
    #2268470, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Backstreet Boy legend Brian is the voice of sanity on Trump.

    You have no business talking about sanity, Stimpy. Next we’ll have JC talking about compassion! Ease up! 😀

  15. calli
    #2268471, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    You must be getting better Lizzie. You’re stirring shamelessly.

  16. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2268472, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Oops sorry it should’ve been “under a stolen V6 Commodore is a terrorist”.

    The guy should be spayed, his balls inserted into his anus, then he should be dropped from 10,000 metres into Yemen without a parachute. All legally of course. I’m meaningfully looking at the Liberal Party for the necessary legislation.

  17. calli
    #2268473, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Doc will pay good money to see Christine Nixon jumping out of the way.

    LOL. Waffleworth could use the footage for Agility! training.

  18. herodotus
    #2268474, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Muslim’s web page mysteriously disappeared!

