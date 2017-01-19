Liberty Quote
When I am abroad, I always make it a rule to never criticize or attack the government of my own country. I make up for lost time when I come home.— Winston Churchill
Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
Worship Not False Idols
Sen. Malcolm RobertsVerified account
[email protected]
APOLOGY; earlier today I tweeted in support of @DavidLeyonhjelm. Didnt realise the context of the thread. I am sorry. Thoughts with Melbourne.
‘Highly relevant’
Only to researchers interested in Cold War African history and aust involvement. The docs in our Cambodian engagement are good, as are those on U.S v Aus wheat export rivalry.
Rhodesia:economic effects of white resettlement.
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/LOC-HAK-90-11-4-5.pdf
But enough about Tony Abbott.
Time to move on testpattern. You can’t move forward if you wallow in the past.
‘The Irish…never forget that manners are very important’
Indeed politeness is essential especially visiting england-
‘It ticks away politely til you get a little shock
When it ticks away the gelignite in me ould alarm clock’
Fuck, these page turns are annoying.
Indeed. Walked past the ACL crime scene today for the first time since being back from leave (and over four weeks ago since “the incident”).
Had forgotten to discuss it with anyone from work until today. No great revelations, except a colleague stating that, “he obviously had a beef with them (the ACL) and therefore it wasn’t da terrorism”. They backtracked as soon as the facts were mentioned – burnt to a crisp, a ten minute “walk” to da nearest hospital unaided, etc.
One of my cousins is a medical professional at Concord Repat. I’m so tempted to pressure them to tell me who the fuckwit is.
The last time the was a pursuit in the Melbourne CBD was when the Myer float tailed the CUB float down Swanston St in the 1968 Moomba parade.
‘Time to move on’
Tell you what, you research the historical docs of the future while I stick to the others
Smirking causes lung cancer
H/T Frank Davis
Just hit the home key and the link will work, kinda. Soz.
A reminder: Hillary Clinton will never be President.
Mayor of NY is still a possibility, however remote it may seem.
Given that New York city politics were, at one time, a byword for corruption, she should be right at home.
Wow, Testy, that is DYNOMITE!
But she still gets to go to the Ignoration Ceremony as the Virgin Bride of Havana Bill.
So that’s some consolation I guess.
The next Mayor of New York will be that exDetective guy, Bo Deitl, friend of Sean Hannity.
He’s running as a Democrat.
Watching Zodiac on Netflix.
Fascinating.
Never been caught either.
I don’t CONDONE Nazi behaviour, but this cracked me up the first time I saw it.
http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzNrYVNUcAAeFv-.jpg
As I live and breathe, is that you Big Ram? Small internet.
Monty!
Was wondering if I would bump into anyone. Took all of 5 minutes. I believe that was my 1st evarr comment on this esteemed blog. I recall Pat boasting on AGB Cricket about his battles with you here.
Yeah well, Pat showed impeccably poor timing. Instead of being run out of here like a mangy dog, he should have waited for the Trump era where he would have seemed normal among these yahoos.
New open thread, btw.