1,272 Responses to Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017

  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2268769, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Worship Not False Idols

    Sen. Malcolm RobertsVerified account
    [email protected]

    APOLOGY; earlier today I tweeted in support of @DavidLeyonhjelm. Didnt realise the context of the thread. I am sorry. Thoughts with Melbourne.

  2. testpattern
    #2268770, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    ‘Highly relevant’

    Only to researchers interested in Cold War African history and aust involvement. The docs in our Cambodian engagement are good, as are those on U.S v Aus wheat export rivalry.

    Rhodesia:economic effects of white resettlement.

    https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/LOC-HAK-90-11-4-5.pdf

  3. C.L.
    #2268773, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    “Balls,” said the queen “If I had ’em I’d be king.”

    But enough about Tony Abbott.

  4. sdfc
    #2268774, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Time to move on testpattern. You can’t move forward if you wallow in the past.

  5. testpattern
    #2268777, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    ‘The Irish…never forget that manners are very important’

    Indeed politeness is essential especially visiting england-

    ‘It ticks away politely til you get a little shock
    When it ticks away the gelignite in me ould alarm clock’

  6. Rabz
    #2268779, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Fuck, these page turns are annoying.

    Hello fellow mushrooms.

    Indeed. Walked past the ACL crime scene today for the first time since being back from leave (and over four weeks ago since “the incident”).

    Had forgotten to discuss it with anyone from work until today. No great revelations, except a colleague stating that, “he obviously had a beef with them (the ACL) and therefore it wasn’t da terrorism”. They backtracked as soon as the facts were mentioned – burnt to a crisp, a ten minute “walk” to da nearest hospital unaided, etc.

    One of my cousins is a medical professional at Concord Repat. I’m so tempted to pressure them to tell me who the fuckwit is.

  7. Leigh Lowe
    #2268780, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    The last time the was a pursuit in the Melbourne CBD was when the Myer float tailed the CUB float down Swanston St in the 1968 Moomba parade.

  8. testpattern
    #2268783, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    ‘Time to move on’

    Tell you what, you research the historical docs of the future while I stick to the others

  10. MsDolittle
    #2268785, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Just hit the home key and the link will work, kinda. Soz.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2268788, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    A reminder: Hillary Clinton will never be President.

  12. Rabz
    #2268791, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Mayor of NY is still a possibility, however remote it may seem.

  13. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2268793, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Mayor of NY is still a possibility, however remote it may seem.

    Given that New York city politics were, at one time, a byword for corruption, she should be right at home.

  14. Snoopy
    #2268796, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Rhodesia:economic effects of white resettlement.

    https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/LOC-HAK-90-11-4-5.pdf

    Wow, Testy, that is DYNOMITE!

  15. Leigh Lowe
    #2268797, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Infidel Tiger
    #2268788, posted on January 20, 2017 at 11:52 pm
    A reminder: Hillary Clinton will never be President.

    But she still gets to go to the Ignoration Ceremony as the Virgin Bride of Havana Bill.
    So that’s some consolation I guess.

  16. Anne
    #2268806, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Mayor of NY is still a possibility, however remote it may seem.

    The next Mayor of New York will be that exDetective guy, Bo Deitl, friend of Sean Hannity.

    He’s running as a Democrat.

  17. Top Ender
    #2268808, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Watching Zodiac on Netflix.

    Fascinating.

    Never been caught either.

  18. Big Ramifications
    #2268815, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:19 am

    > White people may not want a race war but a race war is coming.

    History is full of examples of what happens when white people finally snap

    Those provoking had better take some time to review history

    I don’t CONDONE Nazi behaviour, but this cracked me up the first time I saw it.
    http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CzNrYVNUcAAeFv-.jpg

  19. m0nty
    #2268821, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:26 am

    As I live and breathe, is that you Big Ram? Small internet.

  20. Big Ramifications
    #2268829, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Monty!

    Was wondering if I would bump into anyone. Took all of 5 minutes. I believe that was my 1st evarr comment on this esteemed blog. I recall Pat boasting on AGB Cricket about his battles with you here.

  21. m0nty
    #2268837, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Yeah well, Pat showed impeccably poor timing. Instead of being run out of here like a mangy dog, he should have waited for the Trump era where he would have seemed normal among these yahoos.

