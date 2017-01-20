Anti Competitive Behaviour

Published in Business Insider today, Federal Labor MP and Shadow Assistant Treasurer, Shadow Minister for Competition & Productivity, Shadow Minister for Trade in Services and Shadow Minister for Charities and Not-for-Profits, the Hon. Andrew Leigh writes about Why the battle over hiring rival employees could be the next big challenge for Australian workplaces.

Dr Leigh, for a doctor he is, describes certain anti-competitive actions undertaken by businesses in the labour market. He references the prior collusion in the United States between Apple, Google, Intel, Intuit and Pixar to note hire or poach each other’s workers. Dr Leigh then asks, rightly, whether such activities occur in Australia.

Fair enough. But then Dr Leigh proceeds to claim that non-compete provisions in employment agreement hurt workers. Perhaps, but consistent with someone who probably has never worked in the private sector (and has never thus been party to a private employment contract) and someone who is a politician (and likes to selectively omit key facts), Dr Leigh writes:

These clauses prevent employees from working for a competitor, starting a competing firm or poaching their customers. They are legal and they are being used more and more frequently.

Dr Leigh conveniently omits to write that non-compete agreements are not perpetual and usually have a relatively short time horizon, frequently up to 3 months. Non-complete agreements are also often, but not always, coupled with a period of paid “gardening leave”.

Interestingly, Dr Leigh does not indicate what a Labor government would do to address these “evil” non-compete provisions. A thought bubble of sorts perhaps. A Labor policy on this would be most interesting read though. As someone who appears to be trained in both law and economics, it would be enlightening to hear Dr Leigh’s justification for further state intervention in the contents of a private and voluntary contractual agreement between 2 consenting parties. It would also be very interesting to read a Labor policy on other anti-competitive practices, you know like in the construction sector.

Dr Leigh then makes the following statement:

Labor also believes there are other ways to make the Australian economy more competitive. We are committed to raising penalties for anti-competitive conduct, doubling the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s litigation budget and giving it a market studies function to delve deeply into overly concentrated industries.

Really. That’s interesting. Labor does not seem interested in the anti-competitive conduct of unions. Funny that.

Oh. And talk about delusional, Dr Leigh writes:

Indeed, the ban on non-compete clauses is one factor that spurred the growth of Silicon Valley.

I reckon sunlight and breathable air were factors also. Not material or relevant factors, but factors.