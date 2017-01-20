Black Economy Taskforce – invitation for public comment

You have 4 weeks. That’s right. 4 weeks to submit your comments, which will likely be ignored, to the Black Economy Taskforce.
Don’t be fooled by the scary name “Black Economy”. This is about getting rid of cash and forcing people to be completely and entirely beholden to the government and banks.
Remember the words of Ronald Reagan:
The Founding Fathers knew a government can’t control the economy without controlling people. And they knew when a government sets out to do that, it must use force and coercion to achieve its purpose. So we have come to a time for choosing.
Read also the contribution of Simon Black in Zero Hedge writing about Nobel Prize Winner (Joseph Stiglitz) Tells Davos’ Elite, US Should “Get Rid Of Currency”.
“This is about getting rid of cash and forcing people to be completely and entirely beholden to the government and banks.” yes – but it’s all worked so smoothly…… in India, why no do the same in ‘Straya.
If their plan is to remove cash like what happened in India then it’s going to get very ugly.
If we get rid of cash in Australia does that mean we can ship back all the Indians working for less than the minimum wage and getting paid in cash?
Let’s go back to a barter economy! I’ll wear gold around my neck (everyone seems to have such decorations these days), and use that as money! I don’t think this cashless economy will really work. Are we required to have ‘666’ printed on our hands?
Get rid of the government monopoly on counterfeiting instead.
I think I will submit a copy of Marty Armstrong’s reply to a reader’s question about a cashless Europe.
Armstrong’s reply is from Feb last year. His doubt re global coordination might be different now.
Liberty Quote
‘an economy breathes through its tax loopholes’
– Bracewell-Milnes 1979
Whatever the globocrats want – even if it’s the time of day – say no on principle.
Say no because they preach free trade and open markets and they mean hyper-regulated trade blocs, trade wars, pipeline wars, cold wars, hot wars, imperial government by technocrats for lobbyists, crony capitalism and actual socialism. And then there’s their nauseating green religion, so dear to subsidy-gobblers and the breeders of white elephants. And Turnbull.
Lot to hate there. Tell ’em no, every single time.
Next time I won’t hold back.