Black Economy Taskforce – invitation for public comment

You have 4 weeks. That’s right. 4 weeks to submit your comments, which will likely be ignored, to the Black Economy Taskforce.
Don’t be fooled by the scary name “Black Economy”. This is about getting rid of cash and forcing people to be completely and entirely beholden to the government and banks.
Remember the words of Ronald Reagan:
The Founding Fathers knew a government can’t control the economy without controlling people. And they knew when a government sets out to do that, it must use force and coercion to achieve its purpose. So we have come to a time for choosing.
Read also the contribution of Simon Black in Zero Hedge writing about Nobel Prize Winner (Joseph Stiglitz) Tells Davos’ Elite, US Should “Get Rid Of Currency”.
“This is about getting rid of cash and forcing people to be completely and entirely beholden to the government and banks.” yes – but it’s all worked so smoothly…… in India, why no do the same in ‘Straya.
If their plan is to remove cash like what happened in India then it’s going to get very ugly.
If we get rid of cash in Australia does that mean we can ship back all the Indians working for less than the minimum wage and getting paid in cash?
Let’s go back to a barter economy! I’ll wear gold around my neck (everyone seems to have such decorations these days), and use that as money! I don’t think this cashless economy will really work. Are we required to have ‘666’ printed on our hands?
Get rid of the government monopoly on counterfeiting instead.
I think I will submit a copy of Marty Armstrong’s reply to a reader’s question about a cashless Europe.
Armstrong’s reply is from Feb last year. His doubt re global coordination might be different now.
Liberty Quote
‘an economy breathes through its tax loopholes’
– Bracewell-Milnes 1979
Whatever the globocrats want – even if it’s the time of day – say no on principle.
Say no because they preach free trade and open markets and they mean hyper-regulated trade blocs, trade wars, pipeline wars, cold wars, hot wars, imperial government by technocrats for lobbyists, crony capitalism and actual socialism. And then there’s their nauseating green religion, so dear to subsidy-gobblers and the breeders of white elephants. And Turnbull.
Lot to hate there. Tell ’em no, every single time.
Next time I won’t hold back.
As soon as the Government bans cash, immediately another form of currency will replace it. Governments will never outsmart the ingenuity of free people. The Government will quickly learn that it is there to serve the people as opposed to its attitude that the people are there to serve it. Bring it on and bring on the revolution. It’s time for a bully to learn a lesson well.
Silly old Spartacus – where’s the website?
Oooooooo innovative ideas!
A little while ago someone posted an article about a child with a lemonade stand getting busted by the health inspector for trading without a permit and having to have a commercial kitchen license. Assuming the girl is brazen enough to comply, she would then have to apply for an eftpos machine, bank account, GST exemption….public liability, the list goes on. This is stupid and wrong. All these layers simply protect the established, extortion payers. Bartering and other forms will fill the void. Charities will dip out.
Our gardening friend, our house maintenance friend, our car maintenance friend are all hugely reliable because we pay them cash, hand to hand. And we don’t have to do the work. Fair’s fair.
There will always be a cash economy because of people like us.
As long as they replace cash with union credit cards I can’t see a problem, after all, elected officials have been dinning out in cashless bonking parlors since union credit cards were invented. Although it could be argued that union credit cards are just a plastic/rubber form of bartering stuff that fell, or is going to fall, off the back of a truck.
Well done Philippa.
Swipe cards and swipe phones will have your accounts empty before you know it. I think the public needs to be aware of the extent of digital/electronic crimes especially relating to banks and government agencies.
For many firms stock leakage, petty pilfering and weekenders etc is a concern. A cashless society will have no decernable impact on this.
Well don’t come to Melbourne wearing that around your neck, you won’t last five minutes before you will find yourself on the end of some lovely Melbourne’s criminal charms!
yes it is the true form of free enterprise,
As I understand it, before WW2 there was no income tax (correct me if I have this wrong). Government has to realize people want less government interference.
What they should be aiming for is a taxless society.