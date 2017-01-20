Black Economy Taskforce – invitation for public comment

Posted on 5:03 pm, January 20, 2017 by I am Spartacus

You have 4 weeks.  That’s right.  4 weeks to submit your comments, which will likely be ignored, to the Black Economy Taskforce.

Don’t be fooled by the scary name “Black Economy”.  This is about getting rid of cash and forcing people to be completely and entirely beholden to the government and banks.

Remember the words of Ronald Reagan:

The Founding Fathers knew a government can’t control the economy without controlling people. And they knew when a government sets out to do that, it must use force and coercion to achieve its purpose. So we have come to a time for choosing.

Read also the contribution of Simon Black in Zero Hedge writing about Nobel Prize Winner (Joseph Stiglitz) Tells Davos’ Elite, US Should “Get Rid Of Currency”.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Black Economy Taskforce – invitation for public comment

  1. Squirrel
    #2268235, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    “This is about getting rid of cash and forcing people to be completely and entirely beholden to the government and banks.” yes – but it’s all worked so smoothly…… in India, why no do the same in ‘Straya.

  2. Tel
    #2268242, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    If their plan is to remove cash like what happened in India then it’s going to get very ugly.

  3. King Koala
    #2268248, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    If we get rid of cash in Australia does that mean we can ship back all the Indians working for less than the minimum wage and getting paid in cash?

  4. Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker!) Gray
    #2268260, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Let’s go back to a barter economy! I’ll wear gold around my neck (everyone seems to have such decorations these days), and use that as money! I don’t think this cashless economy will really work. Are we required to have ‘666’ printed on our hands?

  5. JohnA
    #2268270, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    Get rid of the government monopoly on counterfeiting instead.

  6. Empire
    #2268283, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    I think I will submit a copy of Marty Armstrong’s reply to a reader’s question about a cashless Europe.

  7. Empire
    #2268290, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Armstrong’s reply is from Feb last year. His doubt re global coordination might be different now.

  8. Le Chiffre
    #2268314, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Liberty Quote
    ‘an economy breathes through its tax loopholes’
    – Bracewell-Milnes 1979

  9. mosomoso
    #2268316, posted on January 20, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Whatever the globocrats want – even if it’s the time of day – say no on principle.

    Say no because they preach free trade and open markets and they mean hyper-regulated trade blocs, trade wars, pipeline wars, cold wars, hot wars, imperial government by technocrats for lobbyists, crony capitalism and actual socialism. And then there’s their nauseating green religion, so dear to subsidy-gobblers and the breeders of white elephants. And Turnbull.

    Lot to hate there. Tell ’em no, every single time.

    Next time I won’t hold back.

  10. Robber Baron
    #2268375, posted on January 20, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    As soon as the Government bans cash, immediately another form of currency will replace it. Governments will never outsmart the ingenuity of free people. The Government will quickly learn that it is there to serve the people as opposed to its attitude that the people are there to serve it. Bring it on and bring on the revolution. It’s time for a bully to learn a lesson well.

  11. Philippa Martyr
    #2268400, posted on January 20, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Silly old Spartacus – where’s the website?

    The Government has asked the Taskforce for an interim report by March 2017 and a final report by October 2017. All those who have an interest in this important work, including those with innovative ideas on how to tackle this complex issue, are encouraged to provide initial views to the Taskforce secretariat by 17 February 2016. Please send any submissions to [email protected].

    There will be further opportunities for public engagement. A consultation paper will be issued in March 2017. This will set out particular questions for comments and detailed submissions. Additionally, a program of public meetings will be scheduled in the middle of the year.

    Oooooooo innovative ideas!

  12. RobK
    #2268407, posted on January 20, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    A little while ago someone posted an article about a child with a lemonade stand getting busted by the health inspector for trading without a permit and having to have a commercial kitchen license. Assuming the girl is brazen enough to comply, she would then have to apply for an eftpos machine, bank account, GST exemption….public liability, the list goes on. This is stupid and wrong. All these layers simply protect the established, extortion payers. Bartering and other forms will fill the void. Charities will dip out.

  13. mareeS
    #2268409, posted on January 20, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Our gardening friend, our house maintenance friend, our car maintenance friend are all hugely reliable because we pay them cash, hand to hand. And we don’t have to do the work. Fair’s fair.

    There will always be a cash economy because of people like us.

  14. Rob MW
    #2268410, posted on January 20, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    As long as they replace cash with union credit cards I can’t see a problem, after all, elected officials have been dinning out in cashless bonking parlors since union credit cards were invented. Although it could be argued that union credit cards are just a plastic/rubber form of bartering stuff that fell, or is going to fall, off the back of a truck.

  15. Philippa Martyr
    #2268419, posted on January 20, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    To: [email protected]
    From: Phlippa Martyr
    Date: 20 January 2017

    The Hon Kelly O’Dwyer MP said in her press release in December last year:

    “Nothing makes fair minded Australians angrier than having to pay more tax as a result of someone else not paying the tax that they are supposed to pay.”

    Sorry, but Kelly O’Dwyer is absolutely wrong on this.

    Nothing makes fair minded Australians angrier than having to pay more tax so that the Turnbull government, and other identical governments with:
    a) zero fiscal responsibility, and

    b) no desire to rein in their flagrant overspending

    can continue to waste it on politicians’ entitlements, middle-class welfare, and crony capitalism.

    O’Dwyer continues:

    “That is why Turnbull Government has already acted to close loopholes for multinational tax avoidance, strengthened the powers of the Australian Taxation Office and doubled penalties on large companies that are ripping off the Australian taxpayer. In addition to our thin capitalisation changes and our announced new diverted profits tax, these changes make Australia one of the toughest countries in the world on multinational tax avoidance.”

    So what O’Dwyer is saying here is that we should be proud of the fact that we will no longer attract overseas investment to Australia, because we are determined to treat investors as we treat our own citizens, eg. tax them into penury to support our political class in the lifestyle to which they have become accustomed.

    The Black Economy Taskforce is not about the black economy. There is already sufficient criminal, immigration, industrial and taxation law in this country to prosecute dodgy employers of underpaid illegal migrants, and heavily cashed-up drug dealers.

    Instead, the Black Economy Taskforce is a test drive to see if the Australian public will allow the Commonwealth government to remove as much cash from the system as it chooses, when it chooses.

    This is a disgrace.

    I hope the Turnbull government and the Liberal-National coalition is voted into oblivion at the next Federal election, and remains in the political wilderness for at least the next two decades.

  16. Philippa Martyr
    #2268420, posted on January 20, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Want to see the reply?

    We have received your submission to the Black Economy Taskforce

    Thank you for your submission to the Black Economy Taskforce. We appreciate your interest and taking the time to contribute to this important Government initiative as we work to identify innovative options for countering the black economy.

    While your submission will be carefully considered, not all submissions will receive a response. Your views on the black economy have been noted and will assist in informing the official report due to Government in October 2017.

    Again, thank you for your contribution.

    Kind regards,
    The Black Economy Taskforce Secretariat
    The Treasury
    http://www.treasury.gov.au

  18. RobK
    #2268428, posted on January 20, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Swipe cards and swipe phones will have your accounts empty before you know it. I think the public needs to be aware of the extent of digital/electronic crimes especially relating to banks and government agencies.

  19. RobK
    #2268431, posted on January 20, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    For many firms stock leakage, petty pilfering and weekenders etc is a concern. A cashless society will have no decernable impact on this.

  20. L inden
    #2268444, posted on January 20, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Well don’t come to Melbourne wearing that around your neck, you won’t last five minutes before you will find yourself on the end of some lovely Melbourne’s criminal charms!

  21. L inden
    #2268448, posted on January 20, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    yes it is the true form of free enterprise,

  22. RobK
    #2268469, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    As I understand it, before WW2 there was no income tax (correct me if I have this wrong). Government has to realize people want less government interference.
    What they should be aiming for is a taxless society.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *