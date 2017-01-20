Black Economy Taskforce – invitation for public comment

You have 4 weeks. That’s right. 4 weeks to submit your comments, which will likely be ignored, to the Black Economy Taskforce.

Don’t be fooled by the scary name “Black Economy”. This is about getting rid of cash and forcing people to be completely and entirely beholden to the government and banks.

Remember the words of Ronald Reagan:

The Founding Fathers knew a government can’t control the economy without controlling people. And they knew when a government sets out to do that, it must use force and coercion to achieve its purpose. So we have come to a time for choosing.

Read also the contribution of Simon Black in Zero Hedge writing about Nobel Prize Winner (Joseph Stiglitz) Tells Davos’ Elite, US Should “Get Rid Of Currency”.