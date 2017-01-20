David Leyonhjelm on the Australian of the Year awards

The Australian of the Year Awards cost taxpayers $4 million each year – which means every Australian chips in nearly 20 cents. I want my money back.

Ever since Tim Flannery got the gong in 2007, these Awards have become a Festival of Political Correctness.

Flannery was up against a worthy field of finalists that year, including medical professionals, philanthropists, educators and even Gabi Hollows. The stand-out candidates were the Western Australian scientists, Professor Barry Marshall and Robin Warren –two Nobel Laureates whose discovery of the cause of stomach ulcers has saved millions of people from suffering. Their independent thinking is an inspiration to everybody. However, they were not the political activists the panellists were looking for.

Despite having few qualifications in climate science, Flannery used his appointment to raise alarm about climate change and to tell us about the unbridled potential of geothermal energy and wave machines.

It wasn’t long before governments were throwing billions of our dollars at desalination plants and a range of other hare-brained schemes. It’s money we will never see again and our kids will be paying off for decades.

In many of the years since, the choice of Australian of the Year has not been the person most deserving, but the one who will deliver us a lecture about being a racist, wife beater or environmental vandal – if not all three.

Last year will be remembered as a particularly low point when David Morrison began issuing bizarre edicts seeking to prevent us from using the term “guys” to describe people of all sexes.

This year, the bookmakers have figured out that the Sudanese refugee turned lawyer, Deng Thiak Adut, is the most politically correct option and installed him as short-priced favourite.

In fact, Mr Adut has a great story to tell and demonstrated two qualities that will get you far in Australia: a liking for hard work and a willingness to assimilate, so I would not begrudge him this award.

But with most of us suffering from lecture fatigue, I can only hope that if he gets the award, he will refrain from calling Australians racist – particularly since, as he revealed in his autobiography, he would have been excluded from any meaningful education in Sudan because he comes from a tribe with darker skin.

It would also be nice if he recognised the great tolerance exhibited by most Australians – particularly those in the outer suburbs of our cities – who have seen some poorly adjusted refugees bring crime and dysfunction into their neighbourhoods.

But for whoever wins it, the Australian of the Year Award has lost its credibility. If we are to revive it, we first need to stop wasting so much money on it. We also need to turf-out the current decision makers and find a way to eliminate political correctness from the decision making process. If someone like Dame Edna, Angus Young or Rodney Rude was ever named Australian of the Year, at least we could look forward to their Australia Day acceptance performance.

David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats