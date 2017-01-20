On the eve of the swearing in of the 45th President of the USA, Donald J. Trump (what does the J. stand for?), Ilya Shapiro wrote an excellent article in the Federalist:

Top 10 Ways Obama Violated The Constitution During His Presidency

This is all a world away from candidate Obama, who said this on the campaign trail in 2008: “The biggest problems that we’re facing right now have to do with George Bush trying to bring more and more power into the executive branch and not go through Congress at all. And that’s what I intend to reverse when I’m president.” As George Mason law professor David Bernstein quipped, foolish voters thought that Obama was taking issue with the imperial presidency, when really he was only complaining that the wrong man occupied the throne.

Shapiro also notes that:

If you live by executive action, you die by executive action—whether that means reversing President Obama’s policies or pocketing his constitutional excesses for future use.

Apparently, the Obama administration has been in overdrive writing rules and letters to try to retain as much of President Obama’s “legacy”.

This is what happens when you try to govern by fiat rather than legislation; the next guy and remove and replace just as easily.