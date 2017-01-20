The inauguration timetable in Australia

The inauguration takes place in the early afternoon of the 20th of January in the US but will occur in Australia in the early hours of January 21st. Here is the Australian timetable if you want to tune in. Cannot say exactly where it will be broadcast since I am writing this from Denmark, but the following is taken from the ABC website.

Saturday, 1:00am AEDT

The President-elect attends a morning worship service.

Saturday, 1:30am AEDT

The Inaugural Swearing-in Ceremony begins. The crowd will be entertained by performers until the President-elect arrives.

Saturday, 2:30am AEDT

President-elect Trump heads to the White House for a meeting with soon-to-be former President Barack Obama. From there, they head to the swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol together.

Saturday, 3:45am AEDT

Incoming vice-president Mike Pence takes his oath of office.

Saturday, 4:00am AEDT

Which is noon (local time), at which point the term of the new administration officially begins. Mr Trump will step up and take the oath of office, administered by the Chief Justice of the United States, John Roberts.

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Saturday, 4:10am AEDT

President Donald Trump’s Inaugural Address.

Saturday, 5:00am AEDT

After the conclusion of the inaugural ceremony, Barack Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden (as well as their families) will be escorted out by the new President and Vice-President.

Saturday, 5:30am AEDT

An Inaugural Luncheon organised by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

Saturday, 6:30am AEDT

After lunch, President Trump and Vice-President Pence lead the Inaugural Parade along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

Saturday, 11:00am AEDT

The day finishes with Inaugural Balls held across Washington.