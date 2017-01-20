Translation to English

Here is an op-ed from the WSJ:

There is much to be said for a foreign policy equivalent of stare decisis. To say so isn’t to argue against all change: Every policy should be reviewed regularly and revised as circumstances warrant. Fresh opportunities arise, as do new threats. But wholesale, frequent reversals of foreign policy run the risk of unnerving friends and emboldening adversaries.

Sounds sensible. But …

A third mistake would be to immediately move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. This might at first seem like a sensible proposal, even an obvious one. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and where most government officials reside and work. But moving the embassy comes with real downsides, only some of which relate to the diplomacy—going nowhere slowly—intended to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

So in basic English – we’ve been persecuting Jews for centuries and enabling terrorism for decades, why stop now?

All up, however, the argument doesn’t make sense to me given Mr Trump’s stated objectives.

The U.S. should be especially wary of sudden or sharp departures in what it undertakes abroad. Consistency and reliability are essential attributes for a great power. Allies who depend on Washington for their security need to know that this dependence is well placed. Serious doubt about America would inevitably give rise to a very different and much less orderly world. There would be two reactions. First, “self-help” would increase, as countries take matters into their own hands in ways inconsistent with American interests—including by developing their own nuclear weapons. Second, many countries could fall under the sway of stronger regional states, undermining the balance of power. This is a prescription for instability.

What Mr Trump actually does in office remains to be seen – but my understanding of his platform is that he would like to see more American allies engaging in self-help and not relying on US military power for their own defence.

His objective is to make America great – not make the world safe. I think implicit in his slogan is the corollary “… and the devil take the hindmost”.